Graney: Minshew should be Raiders’ starter as things stand

Gardner Minshew has been the better quarterback for the Raiders so far in training camp. He should get the starting nod as things stand.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — You can debate the issue until you’re exhausted. Who will start at quarterback for the Raiders continues to be the central and most critical question around the team.

The answer at this point should be fairly straightforward: Gardner Minshew.

If you’re playing to win immediately, going with Minshew is the call right now. He has been the better quarterback in training camp between himself and Aidan O’Connell.

I just don’t know what that has really meant most days.

Neither has been great. Both have been more down than up. It has been a roller coaster of sorts. Some good throws. Lots of forgettable ones.

Fact: Playing against an elite defense hasn’t helped either progress. There isn’t a coverage the quarterbacks haven’t seen.

Fact: More should be expected from the position.

Experience is key

Minshew, though, can win you games now. He’s a veteran who has performed elsewhere. He almost directed the Colts to the playoffs last season and made the Pro Bowl as a result.

His experience should win out here. So should his ability to avoid a rush. He has both. O’Connell doesn’t.

It’s true that Minshew is the ultimate bridge between now and whoever the Raiders decide will be their long-term answer at the position. But (public) word from all parts of the organization is it wants to win right away.

Any chance of that means Minshew. If the competition is real, he should be the guy until proven otherwise.

But if for some reason the Raiders view this season as a rebuilding year with an eye towards the future — and there is a strong argument that should be the case — you would think O’Connell gets the nod. The Raiders know enough about him. I’m not sure if that’s good or bad. He made 10 starts last season and went 5-5.

Reading between the proverbial lines (and quotes from coaches), the Raiders want to start O’Connell. They believe his time last year earned him the right to receive the first look.

Sorry. It shouldn’t be a deciding factor.

“Obviously there have been good days and bad days,” O’Connell said of training camp. “I’m just trying to execute the best I can every play. You want to stop and dissect it right there and figure out what went wrong. That’s not unique to our team or this situation.

“You want to fix the bad plays and move on and keep executing the good plays. Just trying to take it day-by-day. That’s what it takes to play your best ball.”

The quarterbacks need to stop turning the ball over. It has been a constant issue during camp. You can’t expect to win anything if that remains a sore spot.

Yes, the defense is very good. Yes, much of the blame has been on Minshew and O’Connell.

The skill players around them are too talented to waste. Just manage things. It’s an offense that doesn’t need the quarterback to be all-world to succeed.

But now, finally, we’ll see each against someone else come Saturday’s preseason opener in Minnesota. They’ll be given the chance to stand out. To make the right plays. To make good decisions.

To stop throwing the ball to the other guys.

Opportunity knocks

“I love playing preseason football,” Minshew said. “Any chance to get out and play is awesome. It’s all a process to get better, whether you’re in a competition or not.

“I believe I can play in this league. If I get better, I can play really well in this league. If I continue to get better, I’ll give myself the best opportunity. That’s all I can control.”

If the season began today, he should be the guy.

Opportunity should mean Minshew taking the first snap.

Let’s see if that holds up three preseason games later.

