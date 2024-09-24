Graney: MW or Pac-12 now, but UNLV’s ultimate goal should be Big 12

Whether it’s the Mountain West or Pac-12, UNLV, suddenly in a position of power, should make the best deal possible to set the school up for a run at the Big 12.

What we know (and what we don’t) about next steps for UNLV, Pac-12

UNLV makes its way onto the field during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memo to UNLV athletics: Use some newfound power in this whole conference realignment saga to your advantage.

Do everything possible to set yourself up for being invited into the Big 12.

What crazy times, Monday.

Reports surfaced early that UNLV had indeed rejected an opportunity to join four other Mountain West schools in jumping to the Pac-12.

That they chose against traveling the same path as Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State.

That they had agreed to a memorandum of understanding to return to the Mountain West.

And to make such a decision, it had to mean something bigger was on the horizon for the school.

And all of those signs point to eventually joining the Big 12.

Multiple people close to the situation said Monday that such a move is likely but not at this moment. Maybe a few years from now. So if you’re UNLV, decide which conference best fits your needs now and make the best deal possible until the Big 12 would become reality.

In that sense, it would not surprise many if Tuesday arrived and UNLV was Pac-12 bound.

Why?

Aggies bolt

Utah State threw a wrench into things late Monday. The Aggies chose to accept a Pac-12 offer, which would leave the Mountain West with seven schools. You need eight to be considered a conference by NCAA guidelines.

That’s not what UNLV had in mind when it agreed to stay. So it was re-examining its options.

Again, there is only one option if the Big 12 whispers, which are growing louder and louder behind the scenes, are true.

Take the best deal between the Mountain West and Pac-12.

The former would at least help the pocket book in the meantime.

It would mean not having to pay the $18 million to $20 million in exit fees for a move to the Pac-12, a league you’re essentially already in.

Instead, UNLV (and Air Force) received a lucrative financial package worth millions of dollars to remain in the Mountain West. Air Force, though, was also reconsidering its place after the Utah State news.

Isn’t it funny how things work out?

Less than two weeks ago, the four defectors were gone and UNLV was believed to have been left behind. And on Monday, it held the most juice of anyone.

“UNLV should always do what’s best for them,” regent Heather Brown said. “It’s a good school with a good football team and a good media market. It should always think about what’s best for them.

“I think this all goes beyond the Pac-12. UNLV should always be looking at what’s best strategically in the long run. The Pac-12 is now basically a realignment of the Mountain West. What does that look like?”

What is strategically best for UNLV would be a place in the Big 12. It always has been. A spot in a Power Four conference for generational money.

There is no guarantee a move to the Pac-12 would be financially rewarding enough. There are only projections at this point regarding whatever media rights agreement the conference could land with its new membership.

So even if UNLV thought a move to the Big 12 wasn’t plausible in the future, heading to the Pac-12 shouldn’t occur without some discussion. UNLV was having plenty of it into Monday evening.

Changing by the minute

It might come down to this: What sort of commitment would UNLV be tied to in the Pac-12? If you are the Rebels, ask for whatever you want. At the minimum, request an out should the Big 12 call eventually arrive. Ask the same of the Mountain West. Request of the Pac-12 (major) help with those exit fees. Ask for the moon.

Look. This stuff is changing by the minute. A wrench here, another there. But the Rebels have suddenly found themselves in a position of power.

Brown is right. Do what’s best for your school. Think long term.

And if any of those options include a serious opportunity to join the Big 12, go with that and run with it. Whatever it takes.

Wherever you have to compete in the present.

This is, more than anything else, about the future.

