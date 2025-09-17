Graney: No. 1 Gorman embracing challenge of facing Mater Dei

Bishop Gorman is 0-4 all-time against Mater Dei, but this could be the year the top-ranked Gaels find a way to get the job done.

Jett Washington says this is why football players come to Bishop Gorman. Why they want more than anything to be part of the Gaels. To experience moments such as this.

The senior safety and Oregon commit talks about having the same mindset and focus no matter which team stands on the opposite sideline. To never make a game too big or small, no matter who you’re playing.

But this is big.

As big as high school football gets.

“We look forward to it and embrace it,” Washington said. “That’s why we put all the work in. It’s exciting to go out there and play on a big stage.”

With the brightest of lights.

It’s that time again. Bishop Gorman against Mater Dei from Santa Ana, California. Two powerhouses squaring off Friday night at Fertitta Field.

It’s also the first time Bishop Gorman will defeat the Monarchs.

Yep. Prediction made.

Common opponent

You can question such a forecast and have every right to doubt it. Gorman is 0-4 all-time against Mater Dei and lost to the Monarchs 31-15 last year. The Gaels are also younger than they were last season.

But Gorman has been the better side this year and performed better against a common opponent. The Gaels went to Hawaii and throttled Kahuku 38-0, while Mater Dei could only beat the same team 21-18 at home.

The Monarchs (2-1) are also coming off a loss to Centennial (Corona, California), a solid program that outlasted Mater Dei 43-36 in one of the crazier prep games you could witness.

The Monarchs actually rallied from a 28-point deficit to take the lead before eventually losing, having been done in by seven turnovers and more than 100 penalty yards.

It just feels like Mater Dei might be a tad vulnerable right now.

“It’s not always easy getting games,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “Everybody always asks me, ‘Why don’t you play this team?’ Well, do they really want to play us? You call Mater Dei and they pick up the phone and they’re going to play. Obviously, how good they are plays a big piece into it, right? It’s good to have a really, really good opponent year in and year out.

“(Mater Dei) is really good. They lost a game. Those things happen. We’ve lost games. I’ve heard all week they’re going to be upset and mad. Did you think they weren’t going to come in here and give us their best game ever?”

Browner’s undefeated team — thanks to Mater Dei’s loss — has now taken over the top spot in USA Today’s national rankings. But the Gaels (4-0) don’t talk much about such things. Browner tells players they can start paying attention to rankings in December.

His team, however, knows about the history of this series and how one-sided it has been. Those who have played against Mater Dei, ranked No. 9 by USA Today, understand the matchup’s importance. They also are hungry to turn the tide in their favor.

Your ‘A’ game

“I just feel like it’s motivation,” Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio said. “We have a lot of guys who want their revenge. It would be nice to get a win. This week has brought more energy and intensity, especially because Mater Dei is a good team with good coaches. We have to bring our ‘A’ game and execute.

“They remind us of ourselves. You want to play the best. We’re ready for them. This could be the year. We could really do it. I feel like we have the team and coaches to do it.”

He’s right. It just feels like the year. Mater Dei is better than the ninth-ranked team in the country. Heck, it still might be the best one. Might come into Fertitta Field and prove as much.

But this prediction goes the other way. Bishop Gorman gets it done. The losing streak ends.

Browner’s side prevails.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.