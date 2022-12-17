Graney: Patriots’ Lawrence Guy of Western High has spirit of giving

A Western High School alumnus, defensive end Lawrence Guy is the New England Patriots’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

New England Patriots' Lawrence Guy eyes a New York Jets runner during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy speaks with reporters following NFL football practice, Tuesday, Dec. 6 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Guy is the Patriots' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

There is nothing like the faces. The little ones that light up with happiness and thanks.

That’s why Lawrence Guy discovered this path of giving.

That’s what motivates him the most.

Guy is a defensive end for the Patriots and Western High alumnus who will return home Sunday when the Raiders host New England at Allegiant Stadium.

He is the Patriots’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which annually honors a player’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact, as well as his excellence on the field.

Raiders punter AJ Cole is his team’s nominee.

“Lawrence’s unselfishness is the thing that stands out most,” said Raiders safety Duron Harmon, who played with Guy in New England. “He just continues to give back to the community — he makes himself available over and over and over. It was super humbling and a pleasure to watch him give such service.

“It’s also an inspiration, without a doubt. I don’t know if he knows it because he’s just doing his work, but I know it inspires me to give back more. That’s what our profession is about — to inspire people and help people around us so they can achieve great things as well.”

Guy has made a habit of such.

Above and beyond.

Hasn’t stopped giving

It’s a giving spirit that was imparted by his father, Michael, a firefighter who would hand out Christmas dinners with his young boys to needy families. Such things stuck with Lawrence. He hasn’t stopped giving back since.

He and his wife’s foundation has a stated mission to provide resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families. Has it ever.

There is the annual donation of backpacks filled with school supplies for hundreds of children. There are the baby showers for young single mothers who are expecting or recently had a baby. The bottles, blankets, car seats and baby monitors given to them. There are all the Thanksgiving meals gifted to those most in need.

“Just the look on the kids’ faces makes it all worth it,” Guy said. “We’re planting seeds in the community and watching them grow over the years. And as they grow, they, too, give back to the community.

“That’s the real pleasure in doing all of this. You see the kids, all full of joy and grace. That’s why we do it — the joy of everyone and knowing it all might change their lives for the better.”

He grew up with his own struggles, having by age 20 been diagnosed with dyslexia, dyscalculia (a math learning disability), ADD and ADHD. But none of it stopped him from forging ahead and reaching the pinnacle of his profession — “Sports helped, but my family always pushed me to be the best man I could be,” he said — all of which he shares tales of when speaking to those young minds he’s constantly helping.

He is a Super Bowl champion in his 12th season and sixth with the Patriots, a lineman with 16.5 career sacks and 459 tackles.

Wasn’t sure he would get here out of Western High.

Wasn’t sure it was possible.

Death Star fan

“We only had so many options,” Guy said. “I remember having conversations with teachers and saying that I wanted more. I wanted to prove people wrong. I wanted to achieve my goals. Now, I’m still chasing them. We do a lot on the field, but it’s just as rewarding with what we do off it.”

And now he comes home, like many, still surprised that the Las Vegas he grew up in houses an NFL team. Guy is a big “Star Wars” fan and was asked once what stadium he most wanted to play a game in.

“The Death Star,” he said of Allegiant. “It’s still surreal, thinking of Las Vegas and the NFL. It’s amazing. I never thought as a kid it was possible.”

But he knew giving back was.

So he never stopped.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.