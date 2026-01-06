Graney: Raiders’ Brady-Spytek combination need to get it right this time

A total rebuild is needed for the Las Vegas Raiders, and it starts with Tom Brady and John Spytek identifying the right head coach.

Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on before the start of a press conference with general manager John Spytek, not pictured, at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady joins general manager John Spytek as his wife Kristen comes over on the sidelines during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

John Spytek used the word meticulous more than once, which was a great sign. That’s how the Raiders should try and build this thing.

A total reset. Deliberately. Not believing this is an overnight fix.

It isn’t.

Sure. It happens. You can have teams like the Patriots and Jaguars this season. You can hire the right coach and get solid quarterback play and make a run to the playoffs.

It’s not out of the question.

But given where the Raiders stand — a 3-14 team with the first pick in the NFL draft and in need of a franchise quarterback — rebuilding will likely take time. And that’s OK.

Just as long as there is visible progress.

Just as long as the on-field product moves forward instead of what we just witnessed.

It was the correct call to fire Pete Carroll after one season Monday. The Raiders never got any better under him. They beat New England to open the season and summarily regressed from that point.

Trade Crosby?

It’s good that Spytek intimated a serious rebuild is needed. And in this sense, nothing should be off the table, and that includes making star defensive end Maxx Crosby available for trade if the give-back makes sense.

Spytek didn’t directly answer a question about Crosby being untouchable Monday and nor should he have.

Why play any cards now?

It’s instead about another coaching search, which will be led by Spytek as general manager and minority owner Tom Brady. It’s about trying to finally discover the person capable of sticking around for a while as the franchise regroups.

There has to be a process. The Raiders can’t merely zero in on one candidate as they have in the past. If you’re going to approach roster building for the long haul, so too must you when identifying the next coach.

“We’re looking for someone to build this the right way and not to think we’ve got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year,” Spytek said. “I’ve always thought you’re never as good as you think you are and you’re never as far away as you think you are.

“Whoever the best coach is for the Raiders is who we’re going to hire. We want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future. We have a great opportunity to do that.”

The Raiders made clear via statement Monday that Brady will have a major say in football operations moving forward.

He should.

He’s likely the best chance of somehow climbing out of what has become an annual funk. Perhaps the embarrassment of this season has prompted Brady to do more. Be around more. Take charge more.

He’s not void of responsibility for 3-14. Neither is Spytek. Neither is owner Mark Davis. This wasn’t just Carroll. This was a collective effort of failure.

But now it’s on the Brady-Spytek combination to prove it can get things right this time. There is too much at stake for them not to. The Raiders need the best versions of each.

“We’re in constant communication daily whether (Brady) is in the building or not,” Spytek said. “Our conversations are very similar. I always love seeing him in person. I’ve learned a lot every time I’ve had the chance to sit in the room with him.

“He trusts me. We tell each other the truth. … I’m not afraid to tell him what I think. We do see things similar and we both have had a lot of success seeing it that way. We know what we’re after.”

The journey

They’re after anything that won’t produce 3-14 again. They’re after what they should be — a rebuild of serious proportions.

It’s not a bad start, owning the No. 1 draft pick. Not if you evaluate well and study well and make the right selection.

Not if you’re, well, meticulous in the journey.

And that’s OK.

“We didn’t perform well enough (this season),” Spytek said. “We didn’t play well enough. We didn’t do the right things consistent enough to win games. You are what you are. We were 3-14. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Overnight doesn’t happen for everyone.

