Graney: Raiders defense needs to follow Maxx Crosby’s lead

Maxx Crosby is a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end whose leadership could be the turning point for a Raiders defense that ranked 28th in the NFL last season.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts with laughter during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warm up during an organized team activity practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Memo to those on the defensive side of the ball for the Raiders: Follow every word, every movement, every goal of Maxx Crosby.

Then, there might be a chance at stopping someone.

The skill on offense is obvious. Enough to believe — on most weeks — the Raiders might keep up with opposing teams this season. It’s not the same defensively. Hasn’t been for some time.

Crosby is in his fifth season as a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end. He has more leadership skills than sacks, of which he has 37.5. But there are enough new faces on that side of the ball that a lesson should be quickly learned.

There are few better players in the NFL from whom to learn. To emulate.

The Raiders still have far more questions than answers on a defense that ranked near the bottom last season of all relative statistical categories. It wasn’t a work in progress. It was just really bad.

Every team in such a position needs a player like Crosby. Needs his temperament. His confidence. His desire. Not everyone has his talent. Everyone can work as hard.

Everyone can push themselves to the ultimate of limits.

“I’m going to be the best version of myself at the end of the day and raise the standard,” Crosby said. “That’s my goal — to be a light for everybody and show them how it’s done and bring everyone along with me.

“It doesn’t just happen. You can think about it. You can talk about it. But it has to be every single day. There’s no balance. It can’t be 50-50. If you’re not willing to sacrifice certain things, you’re not going to get what you want.”

A crazy documentary

What I want: Crosby to be mic’d up for an entire season. Might break Netflix viewing records.

“That would be a straight crazy ass documentary,” he said.

Crosby was featured in an episode of the series “Quarterback,” during which he more than poked and prodded and went after Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It didn’t, as you can imagine, go over well with Chiefs fans.

“They were like, ‘(Bleep) Crosby,” the Raiders star said. “I love it. I’m going to keep going harder, so they’re going to have to get used to it … It’s awesome getting to see Mahomes. That dude is a dog. That’s why he wins. Those are the guys I want around me.”

That’s what the Raiders need on defense. A lot more dogs.

They need to know that the top one began his training regimen two weeks early this year. That he sparred with a UFC middleweight contender and ran 10 miles in Florida with one of that company’s executives. That he never stops. That he leads by example but has become more vocal lately.

Crosby never states a number on what his stats might be in a given season and doesn’t want other defenders to either. His point: Once you do so, you’re putting a ceiling on yourself, on your abilities. You just go out and fly around and believe that nothing is impossible.

There are holes to fill, position battles that officially commenced with the opening of training camp Wednesday. Most everything should be up for grabs on a side of the ball that ranked 28th in total defense and 30th in takeaways last season. The Raiders allowed an average of nearly 25 points.

There’s a massive need for improvement across the board.

Where your feet are

“I won’t make any predictions,” Crosby said. “I know the guys are showing up and working. I know we are detailed and doing things together. That’s all we can control right now. Taking it one day at a time, being where our feet are.

“There’s a difference between being good and great and unstoppable. That’s what I try to show the guys.”

They need to listen to him, follow him, emulate how he works. Every word. Every movement.

Then, they might have a chance.

