Graney: Raiders excited to learn what Bowers can do for an encore

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers faces a tall task in trying to improve on his rookie season, when he set several NFL records.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks to the media during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs a drill with teammates during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How does one improve on history?

It’s a question you can ask regarding Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, whose spectacular rookie season was one for the ages.

But now it’s about taking the next step in his development. In seeing where this NFL career might take him. In wondering how terrific a player he might ultimately become.

It’s not easy. Bowers, 22, was superb for a team that won just four games last season. The 13th overall pick in last year’s draft was a consistent presence swimming in a sea of inconsistency.

Bowers set rookie records for receptions (112) and receiving yards by a tight end (1,194). He was a first-team All-Pro. He did it all.

Now comes one of the toughest hurdles a professional athlete has to leap over.

What will he do for an encore?

Dynamic, humble kid

“Brock came into the league and made his claim loud and clear,” star defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “He’s an unbelievable player. He can do everything on the field. He’s a dynamic, humble kid with a lot of room to grow. You can do it one year, but it’s about are you going to do it the next year?

“He’s the type of person you never have to worry about when it comes to whether Brock is going to show up on time or work hard. He’s a football guy to the core. The more guys you have like that on your team, the better chance you have of winning.”

Bowers sees things this way: It’s all football now. At least he doesn’t have to worry about any more final exams.

He arrived for the Raiders offseason workout program less than two weeks ago because he returned to the University of Georgia to complete his degree in business real estate.

He wanted to finish what he started. He wanted to walk across the stage on graduation day.

Finished the job. Brock returned to UGA to complete his degree 🎓 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 21, 2025

“It was cool,” Bowers said. “I knew after this year it would be tough to go back. Just being able to get it done and knowing I never have to go back to school or take a test again is nice.”

Bowers challenges himself daily with a different sort of test. He’s like Crosby that way. The push to win every rep. The relentless effort to beat the other guy. The disappointment when he doesn’t.

New quarterback Geno Smith definitely knows where Bowers is on the field at all times. So does new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Their time together might be short thus far, but there are no secrets when it comes to Bowers and his skill level.

“Hats off to him for (finishing his degree),” coach Pete Carroll said. “From the moment he stepped onto the field with us, he has done everything you could possibly ask of him. His study habits. His work habits. His focus on a regular basis. Making the catches and plays.

“He makes himself so available. It’s like what you saw last year on a team that was struggling. He just continued to do really positive things. He’s a big part of the offense.”

Same approach

Bowers said he still feels like he loses reps. That this is the NFL and everyone is a good player. It’s why he pushes himself so hard. Why his commitment to be great is so strong. Why he never takes a play off.

By taking the same approach as always, it seems.

By being just as relentless in his daily work as he was when setting those records last season.

By not giving an inch.

“I can push myself to be the best I can be every day,” Bowers said. “There are little things that I can improve on a lot. Just try and win every rep. It is how I have always been.”

It’s worked just fine so far.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.