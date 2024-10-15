Graney: Raiders get solid return in exchange for Davante Adams

The third-round pick the Raiders received for star wide receiver Davante Adams could be an enticing card to play in a packaged deal to move up in the NFL draft.

Say this for the Raiders: They made out well in trading Davante Adams to the Jets.

It had come to the point of no return for Adams and the team. The star wide receiver asked for a trade two weeks ago and was granted his wish Tuesday.

In return, the team received a third-round pick that reports suggested could be a conditional second if Adams reaches certain bench marks.

Should the Jets also take on the remainder of Adams’ contract, well, this is a home run for the Raiders.

You can make the argument it should have happened sooner, that the team should have some time ago adopted a total rebuild mentality. It didn’t.

But think about it: The Jets are 2-4 and certainly not appearing as an AFC contender. No matter how well Adams plays for them, that third round pick could be an enticing card to play in a packaged deal to move up in the NFL draft.

Which the Raiders, depending on what record they finish with this season, might have to do to land a franchise quarterback.

The Raiders have lost two straight since Adams sought a trade and came up gimpy in practice with a bum hamstring.

It was all a serious distraction in the locker room. Some players admitted as much.

Coach Antonio Pierce disagreed Monday, a day after his team’s 32-13 home loss to the Steelers.

“No, I think it’s just production,” Pierce said. “Guys got to produce. We still got 11 guys out there. Still got some good football players … We just need some of these other core guys. Look, some of these guys, to their credit, was just on the practice squad and getting them opportunities, and you got to make the most of it. You always want those opportunities. We got to be detailed. And when they come, you make the most of them.”

Sorry. It might not have directly led to setbacks against the Denver and Pittsburgh, but all the noise played a part.

Now, it’’s over. He’s gone.

It also comes on the day Tom Brady’s minority ownership bid with the Raiders is expected to be approved by NFL owners. Brady, according to sources, will have a large role in the direction of the franchise when it comes to the football side of things.

This is one of those times moving forward when I suspect he would have a strong voice.

But he won’t do much better than the Raiders have in dealing Adams. It’s a good trade right now with a chance of becoming a home run.

Should have happened sooner, but it didn’t.

In the end, however, the team rid itself of a player who didn’t want to be here and secured a valuable asset.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.