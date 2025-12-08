Graney: Raiders played Sunday’s game to perfection — they lost

Players and coaches won’t agree — and they shouldn’t — but the Raiders should be playing for the future, and that means losing games and getting a high draft pick.

Denver Broncos fans fill the stands before the start of an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is chased by a trio of Raiders defenders during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. Broncos won 24-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The players and coaches won’t agree and shouldn’t. Their mindset is always in the present. How to make things better. How to turn things around. How to work harder.

How to win a game, for heaven’s sake.

But in the big picture of where the Raiders sit as an organization, of where the focus should be in the here and now, know this: They lost to the Broncos 24-17 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Which means the Raiders played things to perfection.

Losing is a good thing for the future. This team has so many needs, and the one area it must deliver after such a forgettable 2-11 run is the highest draft pick possible.

They’re certainly on their way.

Chasing No. 1

The Raiders currently are slotted into the No. 2 selection behind the Giants. Should such a placement hold or even see the Raiders vault to No. 1 (they meet New York on Dec. 28 at Allegiant), the ability to draft what you would hope is a franchise quarterback becomes all the more plausible.

Something the Raiders desperately need.

Whether it’s Fernando Mendoza of Indiana or Dante Moore of Oregon or another who emerges throughout the draft process, the Raiders must do everything possible to land one. And losing games takes care of that.

Think about it: If the Raiders had one more win, they would be sitting with the seventh pick. That’s how much these things can change. And you shouldn’t want that.

Pete Carroll would scoff at such a notion. The coach has done so much winning in his career, the thought of negative results being a goal would never sit right.

That’s fine for him. You would expect nothing less.

But whether Carroll returns next season or not — and you have to believe at some level that decision hasn’t been made — rebuilding is the only answer.

We’ve seen what is produced when those in charge think otherwise.

I have to think a majority of fans agree. If you saw the Orange Crush of fans inside Allegiant Stadium — yes, it was worse than ever with those cheering for the visiting team taking over the venue — it has become obvious how a majority of Raiders faithful feel about their team.

And they shouldn’t be blamed for any of it. This has been a mess of a season.

You can’t dress up 2-11. You can’t talk things into a positive light.

“I had some thoughts about it, but wanted to see what it looked like,” Carroll said. “There was a lot of orange. This connection between us and our fans is crucial to us being successful. I understand everyone wants to come to Vegas, and it’s a hot ticket, but if we’re going to do this, we have to do it together.

“We’re going to need our fans to support us. I know we need to give them something to cheer about and be fired up about. This whole experience is about the joy of following your team. It’s going to take some time. I just hope we can earn their way into it. I’m not faulting them. I would like them to be here when it turns.”

How it should be

Carroll is convinced it will, still sure the Raiders are closer than most believe at being competitive. But the results are in, and it’s obvious where they stand. Obvious whom they are.

Which is a good thing if you like high draft picks.

Which is how it should be.

“Our guys are fighting,” Carroll said. “We’re trying to keep this thing going and give ourselves a chance to win a game. We know what we’re playing for — we’re playing for pride, for the guys across from you. Just try and get some joy out of the game that we love. We’re working hard to do that.”

This is how coaches and players think. This is part of their DNA. It should be.

But beyond them and in the long run for the Raiders, what happened Sunday is the correct path.

They played it to perfection.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.