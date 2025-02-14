Graney: Raiders should pursue Aaron Rodgers this offseason

The Raiders should see what it takes to acquire Aaron Rodgers this offseason. He could be the bridge quarterback the team needs.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in action against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) stands with teammates before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Well, at least we know Maxx Crosby would be on board.

The Raiders star edge rusher made his feelings regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers possibly joining the team known this week on his podcast “The Rush.”

“I wouldn’t be mad,” Crosby said.

He shouldn’t be.

It’s an avenue the Raiders should pursue.

The Jets informed Rodgers they are moving on without him next season, the team announced Thursday.

It’s no secret the Raiders need a quarterback. Badly. They also hold the No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft.

They could stay there and see if a player like Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders falls to them. But striking a deal to move up to grab Sanders or Cam Ward of Miami (Florida) — hardly considered can’t-miss NFL prospects — wouldn’t make sense for a team with so many holes to fill.

Not with the assets it would take to do so.

Brady’s influence

Doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady — who seems to be making or influencing most of the team’s major decisions — knows Sanders well. Brady might believe trading up would be the best decision.

But this roster isn’t merely a quarterback away from contending in the AFC West. Hardly.

So if the internal decision is to go with a veteran free agent under center next season, Rodgers should be an option. There are others out there, but don’t forget how much power Brady might have and what he desires most in a signal-caller.

The Raiders will likely need a bridge quarterback if they draft someone who’s not ready to assume control of an NFL offense.

If their options are Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell or a veteran like Rodgers, there is no question. The Raiders should go with the latter.

There is obvious risk involved. Rodgers turns 42 next season and was good but not great last year, much of which could be explained by him coming off a torn Achilles.

Bad injury, for sure.

See. That’s the question that needs answering: How much does he really have left should he decide to play in 2025? That’s what interested teams need to evaluate.

But he threw for over 3,800 yards (yeah, more than you might have expected) and 28 touchdowns last season. The Jets also finished 5-12.

Is he worth the salary he would seek? He’s not coming cheap.

There is also the noise that inevitably follows him.

That’s where new Raiders coach Pete Carroll could come into play.

A bad class

Carroll was the right choice for the stability he’s going to bring the program, for the professionalism the franchise should now exhibit under his watch. He’s respected by those who cross his path. Would he want to deal with all that comes with Rodgers?

But it’s also a bad class of free-agent quarterbacks. Rodgers is going to have suitors. The Raiders should at least be inquiring when the time comes. They should at least weigh a potential relationship with him.

Carroll spoke about the success he has had in the past with whoever was his on-field leader at his introductory news conference. Rodgers could potentially be that in the short term.

“From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city,” Jets chairman and owner Woody Johnson said of Rodgers in a statement. “That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

If that’s to play a 21st NFL season, Rodgers will surely have options. The Raiders shouldn’t discount being one of them.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.