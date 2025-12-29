Graney: Raiders should see what Crosby is worth on open market

The team is looking at a total rebuild. Even the elite of elite like Maxx Crosby shouldn’t be untouchable when seeking high draft picks after Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Fans hold signs with photographs of injured Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) before an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders should discover what Maxx Crosby is worth on the open market. They should at least float the idea of a trade and see what others are willing to part.

If you’re going to accept this as a total rebuild – some in the organization have finally come around to the concept – then no one should be safe from the inquiries of others.

Not even the elite of the elite.

I know. Talk about a sacrilegious take for many.

It doesn’t mean you have to trade Crosby. Not if offers would fall well below what you view his value, which would be significant.

But a haul of high draft picks wouldn’t be the worst thing at this point. In case you haven’t noticed, needs are everywhere.

No. 1 pick locked up

The Raiders on Sunday lost to the Giants 34-10 at Allegiant Stadium because of course they did.

Two teams in close proximity of the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Which means the Raiders again handled things perfectly. They really seems to have this whole tank concept down.

Crosby didn’t play, the team having shut him down for the season by placing the star defensive end on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The news didn’t go over well with Crosby, who left the facility when informed of the move and later posted to his Instagram account a video of him shooting baskets and still shots of him on a trampoline with that gimpy knee. Which reportedly will need off-season surgery.

By the way, the guy has a nice jump shot.

It’s interesting. This is the second straight season Crosby missed games late with a serious injury. Last year, he needed surgery on an ankle.

You wonder how much this would affect the thought process of other teams thinking about trading for him. He’s still very much in his prime at 28 and competing at a Pro Bowl level as one of the more durable NFL players, but such injuries might cause some to pause.

And if that’s the case, you keep one of the game’s best in silver and black.

Funny. There were some Sunday split on which way the Raiders should approach the Crosby situation. Ones who are massive fans of the player. Ones wearing his No. 98 jersey.

Ones torn when thinking about what might be best for the team in the long run.

A business decision

“He’s a great athlete and this is his job, so I understand him wanting to be out there,” said Julio Ibarra, a Raiders fan from Los Angeles since 1981. “On the other side, we’re trying to get the highest draft pick. What are we gaining by winning any more games? I’m in the middle, man, especially when you know the type of player he is and how hard he works and all he has been through.

“I would hate for them to trade him, but what if someone offers two No. 1 picks and a second or third? I don’t know. Selfishly, I don’t want him traded. But we’re also trying to rebuild this team.”

Said Steve Kelshaw, a Crosby fan from Utah: “It’s entirely a business decision. He wants to play. He wants to win. He’s going to bust his ass. It’s a tough one. I think Maxx is a Raider true and true who wants to be here. We love him. Sure, he would go play just as hard for someone else, but he wants to be here.”

They need to see what Crosby is worth on the open market. This, again, is a total rebuild. The Raiders are miles and miles from being contenders for anything.

If offers would fall below his value, so be it.

You still have one of the game’s best.

But if not …

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.