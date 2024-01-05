Graney: Rebels can contend in top-heavy Mountain West

UNLV’s basketball team has played much better of late heading into its Mountain West opener at San Diego State on Saturday.

UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) and Bethesda University Flames guard Tawrence Shoffner (55) during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger chats with assistant coach Barret Peery in a timeout against the Bethesda University Flames during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) dunks over the Bethesda University Flames during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) posts up for a basket against the Bethesda University Flames during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) catches some air to the hoop against Bethesda University Flames guard Edan Sokol (22) during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kevin Kruger has been most concerned with his roster with key players missing time over the nonconference part of the schedule.

But this isn’t the UNLV basketball team that opened its season with a forgettable loss to not-so-mighty Southern on Nov. 8.

And it better not be again.

The Rebels (7-5) begin Mountain West action at preseason favorite San Diego State at 1 p.m. Saturday on KLAS-8. We will know most everything about Kruger’s side early in league play.

Whoever made the schedule challenged the Rebels from the season’s opening tip.

A game against the Aztecs (12-2) will be followed by home contests against New Mexico (12-2) and Utah State (13-1). Then UNLV will have road visits to Boise State (9-4) and No. 13 Colorado State (13-1).

The Rebels could be an underdog against all five. That’s a tough beginning.

Defense is key

“The biggest thing so far is figuring out what lineups work the best, how best to prepare everyone to go out and play,” Kruger said. “I think (the conference) can get four to five teams potentially into the (NCAA Tournament).

“I’ve watched a handful of games. Lot of balance. There will be nights where people get beat you don’t expect to. It has the potential to be the best it has ever been.”

And for his team to contend, or even compete, it must continue to improve.

Which means guarding people.

And rebounding much better than it has.

UNLV still isn’t a great defensive team. It’s ranked 153rd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency by the website KenPom. But it has shown the ability to play at a high level at that end.

We saw the Rebels at their best in beating then-No. 8 Creighton 79-64 on Dec. 13, a game UNLV controlled for most of 40 minutes. It totally dictated tempo. It held one the country’s top offensive teams to 40 percent shooting, including 28 percent from 3.

The UNLV that beat Creighton can compete with anyone in the Mountain West. Beat anyone, really. Kruger is correct — this could be the best the conference has been in some time.

Any of five or so teams could win the thing.

“There’s no question we’ve gotten better over the last couple weeks,” Kruger said. “I don’t think we can even put into words how much better we are since the (Southern loss). … It finally all came together in the Creighton game.”

Here’s the thing: That’s the moment which garnered the most national attention. But wins against teams like Akron and Hofstra — which can compete in their respective conferences — were as significant for UNLV to prove it is better now than early November.

It was important to build a decisive lead against Akron, almost lose all of it and yet still close things out with a 72-70 win Nov. 28. It was important to roll Hofstra by 18 in a 74-56 victory Dec. 21.

It’s important to be playing your best ball right now.

Filling holes

Having a full roster should help. Jalen Hill is the talented transfer forward from Oklahoma who hasn’t played the last six games with a wrist injury. His return would obviously make things better. The Rebels also recently returned guard Shane Nowell, who has been limited to four games with an ankle injury. Keylan Boone, another skilled transfer forward, has played in just five games since becoming eligible.

UNLV was picked sixth in the preseason poll. It can finish higher. It’s deep enough. It has enough upside. But we’ve seen enough good and bad over 12 games that makes the Rebels far more mystery than not.

“We’re excited right now,” Kruger said. “We open with some incredibly challenging opponents, teams that are expected to win games and that had really good nonconference slates. It will be a challenge right off the bat with San Diego State. But there are things to be excited about. We’re playing well together. It’s fun to be in the office right now.”

Far more fun than after that Southern loss.

Which seems a very long time ago.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.