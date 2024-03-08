Graney: Russell Wilson worth a serious look from Raiders

The Raiders are in need of a quarterback and Russell Wilson a fresh start. It might be a successful match if the team can’t secure a top quarterback in the NFL draft.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was talking at the NFL scouting combine about what he wants most in a quarterback.

“I want to go with a proven winner,” he said. “And somebody that knows what it’s like to grind and go through some adversity.”

Hello … Russell Wilson?

The Raiders are in need of a quarterback and Wilson a new team. The 12-year veteran is expected to be released by the Broncos after the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

It makes too much sense for the Raiders not to at least look Wilson’s way. Yes, he’s 35. He hasn’t played particularly well for two seasons now.

But if you’re the Raiders and you believe coming off the No. 13 selection in the draft to move up and grab a quarterback isn’t doable, Wilson fills needs the Raiders would desire right now. Which is to say he could win you games.

League minimum

It’s true Pierce said he doesn’t want a Band-Aid at the position and isn’t interested in a short-term solution, but he might not have a choice depending on how the draft falls. And it’s true that Wilson is a far better Band-Aid than anyone the Raiders have. Apologies to Aidan O’Connell.

Another important fact: The Broncos will pay Wilson $39 million this season, meaning the quarterback could sign a deal with another team for the league minimum of about $1.2 million.

What’s the downside with such a figure?

“I just want a leader,” Pierce said in Indianapolis. “I want a guy that can lead, that wants to compete. I want a guy that’s not afraid of a challenge because this is a big challenge that we have in front of us. We’ve got the world champs (in Kansas City) in our division. You know what you have to deal with each and every year as long as you have Patrick Mahomes in our division.

“I want somebody that says: ‘You know what? I am up for that challenge.’ ”

Wilson essentially would be. Still has something to prove given how poorly things went in Denver. Still has football left in him. Still would undoubtedly be interested in playing the Broncos twice a season in the AFC West.

I’ve written that the Raiders should draft a quarterback in the first round. To do anything possible to move up and take one of the better talents. To secure their franchise leader for the foreseeable future.

I still believe that. But that might not occur. They might not be able to find a dance partner.

They should pay the ransom for a top-three pick but might never get a chance.

In that case, Wilson is likely the best free-agent choice not named Kirk Cousins, who appears to be headed back to Minnesota or possibly to Atlanta. This also assumes Baker Mayfield stays with Tampa Bay.

The Raiders need a new identity at quarterback. Wilson wouldn’t be the 10-year plan Pierce has also spoken about, but could be good enough (with weapons such as wide receiver Davante Adams surrounding him) to make the Raiders a legitimate playoff contender.

If that’s what you’re looking for, there are far worse choices in 2024.

Worth a serious glance

Might not come close to happening. Already, there are reports Wilson will meet with the Steelers.

Who knows how the draft will play out? Perhaps the young quarterback everyone assumes will be available for the Raiders won’t be. Might have to pivot if so.

“So, talking about leadership, toughness, preparation skills, and then when you get to the physical abilities, then you start having sliding scales for different things because there’s no perfect players,” general manager Tom Telesco said at the combine when asked about the traits he looks for in a quarterback. “You have to realize that, but I would start with leadership and toughness and work my way from there.”

Russell Wilson at the league minimum is worth a look. A serious one.

