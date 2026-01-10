Graney: Should the A’s rebrand themselves? History says no

Despite the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denying “Las Vegas Athletics” and “Vegas Athletics,” the team shouldn’t consider rebranding itself.

The Oakland Athletics remove their ball caps for the national anthem before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It has happened countless times, professional sports teams rebranding with different nicknames and logos and colors. The reasons vary, but history often takes a back seat to change.

It doesn’t appear that would ever happen with the Athletics.

It doesn’t appear even a certain pause initiated by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office would ever cause the A’s to re-think how they are represented on and off the field when they relocate to Las Vegas in 2028.

And that’s for the best.

The team’s history dates to 1901 and even though the franchise has moved a handful of times, that’s a whole lot of tradition to consider.

Look. It’s not the greatest of nicknames. Not even close.

But those who know the franchise best can’t fathom a time when the team isn’t referred to as the Athletics.

Non-final action

You might have heard that the federal agency in charge of registering trademarks and patents denied this week “Las Vegas Athletics” and “Vegas Athletics.”

It was a non-final action. Folks within the organization are not overly concerned. They believe everything will work out in time, specifically as the date draws nearer for relocation.

They believe continuing to embrace the name is important. There is a brand to consider and if you decided to say, “OK, we’re going to the Las Vegas Stars or whatever,” you’re wiping that history away.

You’ve never heard anyone within the A’s speak seriously about rebranding, if at all. From the time relocation was approved in 2023, the company line was that things would remain the same. Still with the Athletics nickname.

Still with the green and gold uniforms.

The team is in the midst of a three-year stay in Sacramento before its ballpark along the Strip is officially raised and ready to welcome baseball.

But even while playing in a Triple-A facility, the A’s last season held a Hall of Fame ceremony for former pitchers Tim Hudson, Mark Mulder and Barry Zito, known as the “Big Three” as part of a pitching staff that led the team to the playoffs from 2000-2003. Legendary broadcaster Monte Moore was also honored.

“That was an emotional day,” said Ken Korach, the broadcaster about to begin his 31st season with the franchise. “Those guys were really moved. Even though the team was in Sacramento, they knew they were being honored by the Athletics franchise. That’s the sort of history we’re talking about.

“We all had a transition and adjustment going to Sacramento, but when I walked in that clubhouse, it was still green and gold and the staff was the same and I thought, ‘You know what? I’m still broadcasting A’s baseball.’ That was an important thing.”

Local changes

Once the Stars. Then the 51s.

And now the Aviators.

The 2019 baseball season included a wide variety of changes for what is the Triple-A team of the A’s.

And in moving from Cashman Field to Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, it assumed a totally different identity.

A new name. A new logo. A new look all the way around.

The club actually held a name-the-team contest.

But that doesn’t mean the same should hold true for the A’s.

“I think you have to look at each situation, but the (A’s) brand is so strong and so ingrained,” said Aviators president and COO Don Logan. “I was talking with someone the other day about Sandy Alomar and Cleveland. The first three times I referred to it as the Indians, because try as they might to be the Guardians, in my mind as a lifelong baseball fan, it’s the Cleveland Indians.

“It’s the same way with the Athletics. People don’t give them enough credit, but they’ve had tremendous success through the years. I think it’s too strong a brand. Now, can you refresh the look? Heck yeah. Would I do that? Yes. Things like how you present Athletics or the type face.”

Maybe that’s one sort of rebranding to come.

Slight changes but nothing major.

History wins out. It’s not the greatest of nicknames but it sure has staying power.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.