Graney: Smith a big piece, but Raiders need more to contend in AFC West

Geno Smith is an obvious upgrade for the Raiders at quarterback, but the team still has a lot of work to do to contend in the fierce AFC West.

Geno Smith leaves the podium after being introduced to a media as new Raiders quarterback at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

When it comes to the Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith is coach Pete Carroll in a helmet and shoulder pads.

Smith is stability. He’s an enormous upgrade.

He’s also what the team needs at its most important position.

But he’s just one piece — albeit the most significant one — to a puzzle that is still lacking in proven options at different positions across both sides of the ball.

Smith’s presence alone doesn’t assure the Raiders will contend in the AFC West or for a playoff berth. It doesn’t mean they will soar over their projected win total of 6½.

He makes the quarterback room better, but he won’t be blocking or tackling or covering opposing receivers or catching passes.

He’s not a linebacker or defensive back or offensive lineman or running back.

Forget the paper

The Raiders still have holes to fill and depth to obtain. The NFL draft is critical. There aren’t many spots — OK, that Brock Bowers guy is pretty good at tight end — that couldn’t use more help or support.

That’s the truth of it for any team coming off a four-win season. That’s the truth of it until shown otherwise on the field.

Forget what folks are saying about what’s on paper. Doesn’t mean squat. The Raiders lost key names in free agency. Time will tell if they found the right replacements.

But what they have in Smith is a quarterback who can make the difference between winning and losing. He proved as much in Seattle the past three years, where he twice threw for more than 4,000 yards and completed 68.3 percent of his passes.

The Seahawks also averaged nine wins in those seasons, proving that no matter how productive a passer you are, you need help to contend.

“We’re here to win,” Smith said Monday at his introductory news conference. “We’re here to do this thing the right way. I want to be a big part of the culture here. Just leave my mark on my teammates, on the team, on the organization. …

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to stay consistent and keep your head down and work. Understand the work is what matters most, and what you actually do is what matters most.”

Smith is certainly a good enough player to succeed in Las Vegas. The Raiders now have one of the 15 best quarterbacks in the NFL. But they previously had one in Derek Carr and made just two playoff appearances during his nine-year tenure.

It takes a village, man. Takes more than one guy.

One thing Smith has — along with his close relationship with Carroll dating to their time together in Seattle — is a pretty good sounding board in Tom Brady.

It’s another example of how Brady has put his fingerprints on the Raiders’ organization since becoming a minority owner. Another example of how the greatest of them all can make a difference.

Smith spoke about his conversations with Brady before joining the Raiders and what they entailed following the trade from Seattle.

About how Brady did things the right way and was a diligent worker and to this day takes things extremely seriously.

Which, given where the Raiders have been lately, is exactly how Smith should approach things.

Depth to discover

“It takes an entire team, an entire organization, and every single guy is important,” Smith said. “All the guys, man, I feel like we can use and be successful with. … So the work starts now. It’s the same thing every day. Go out there and compete. Go out there and win.”

Smith is stability where it’s needed most.

He’s an enormous upgrade.

But if the Raiders are to be a player in the division or make a run at the playoffs, it will depend on much more than his accurate right arm. There are still questions to answer and holes to fill and depth to discover.

He’s a significant piece to an unfinished puzzle.

