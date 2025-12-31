Graney: Soderstrom deal an example of new business model for A’s

The A’s insist there is a new way of doing things in keeping players around as relocation to Las Vegas in 2028 looms.

David Forst said this is the new way of doing business for the A’s. That the sight of a new ballpark on the Strip — set to open in 2028 — has the organization operating differently than at any time in his 27 years with the franchise.

Meaning the goal is not only to open a checkbook for players, but actually keep them around long enough to reap the benefits of their talent.

“It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time,” said Forst, the team’s general manager. “To not have to trade players before they get to free agency or lose players to free agency. This is our new blueprint for how we want to open the ballpark in 2028.”

You can be skeptical because history allows for it. Because shipping off players in their prime and offering one of baseball’s lowest payrolls has for some time been the norm.

And yet, suddenly, the A’s are spending money unlike in recent times. In a really long time.

The latest example, and it’s a big one, is bestowing left fielder Tyler Soderstrom the largest contract in franchise history.

It’s a seven-year deal with a club option for an eighth season worth $86 million with escalators that can max out at $131 million.

It was a good day for the A’s. It was a great day if we can take them at their word.

Time will tell

They insist it’s a sign of management’s desire to finally contend, to field a competitive product, to position themselves on the grandest of stages when the team relocates here after spending two more seasons playing in Sacramento.

Time will tell. Time will make things clear how serious the A’s are about this new way of building a team.

“Our future is here in Vegas,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “We have a time frame we see in front of us with a group that can be really special. We went through a phase like this in 2016, ‘17 and ‘18 with a group that was special but we weren’t able to keep in place.

“Now we have that same type of group and we’re making every effort possible to keep these guys for an extended period of time and bring them here to Vegas. It’s my job to get us to win prior to getting to this ballpark. That’s the expectation.”

Either way, it’s a complete change for an organization and owner in John Fisher.

They extended designated hitter Brent Rooker for five years and $60 million. They signed free-agent pitcher Luis Severino for three years and $67 million. They agreed with outfielder Lawrence Butler on a seven-year, $65.5 million contract.

They have a unanimous selection for Rookie of the Year in first baseman Nick Kurtz and a runner-up for the award in shortstop Jacob Wilson. They recently traded for Mets veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Yeah. They’re building. They finished last season 76-86 and are likely better pitching away from being a contender in the American League West.

“I was excited last season as well to know there was a possibility of us being really competitive,” Kotsay said. “To go from my first two years as manager to where we are now — it’s definitely as excited as I’ve been to go into a season and learn from last season.

“Move forward and focus on our strengths in leading this group to becoming a playoff team.”

Soderstrom will be a centerpiece of it all.

He hit . 276 with 25 home runs and 93 RBI in his first full season with the A’s, moving to left field after previously switching from catcher to first base. All he did in the outfield was become a Gold Glove finalist.

The contract extension will bring the 24-year-old deep into the team’s time in Las Vegas.

And he expects to be here for the duration of it.

A different tune

“I look forward to moving forward with this franchise,” Soderstrom said. “I can speak for all the young guys in this organization that we’re excited for what’s to come. We’re all super excited to get to Vegas. We’re a really tight-knit group. Hopefully we can bring a lot of rings and winning to Vegas.”

You can be skeptical because history allows for it.

But they’re scripting a different narrative.

They’re singing a different tune.

We shall see. So far, the zeroes on paychecks make things seem more genuine than they have in some time.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.