Graney: The Little League World Series is a magical place

Covering the Little League World Series ranks among the favorite events of my career. As much as Super Bowls and Final Fours and Olympics and Stanley Cup Finals.

UNLV enters Mullen’s 1st camp confident: ‘I think this is just the beginning’

Graney: Start of Dan Mullen Era could have been a lot worse for UNLV

Summerlin South’s Garrett Gallegos waits to go up to bat during a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South third baseman Garrett Gallegos smiles before a Little League World Series world championship game between Summerlin South and Tung-Yuan at Little League International Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South teammates watch game action from the dugout during a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Summerlin South teammates celebrate after winning a Little League World Series semifinals game between Summerlin South and Fairfield National at Little League International Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Williamsport, Pa. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

I remember most the two teams and how exemplary each represented Nevada. How each had a manager who never forgot the true meaning of Little League.

Having covered the Little League World Series when Mountain Ridge advanced in 2014 and Henderson in 2023, I quickly came to know the pageantry such an event displayed.

How massive a deal it was in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, both to the competing teams and those who hosted the tournament. How magical it felt at times.

Being at the LLWS ranks among the favorite events of my career. As much as Super Bowls and Final Fours and Olympics and Stanley Cup Finals and such.

The lights are much brighter than at your local Little League park. Lamade Stadium is packed with thousands of fans. The scene can be intense. And wonderful.

U.S. champs

Summerlin South did Las Vegas overly proud in winning the U.S. championship Saturday and advancing to the LLWS title game against Chinese Taipei on Sunday. Summerlin just happened to run into a pitcher named Lin Chin-Tse.

Or, well, how Nolan Ryan probably looked as a 12-year-old.

There never will be another local team such as Mountain Ridge because it was the first in Nevada history to qualify for the LLWS. It was the first to show Las Vegas what an incredible time it can be up close and personal. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those kids playing. Memories are made. Dreams are realized.

And it didn’t stop for those from Mountain Ridge long after 10 glorious days in South Williamsport.

“I still come across people that remember our run, and my response is always what a humble opportunity it was just to be part of it,” Mountain Ridge manager Ashton Cave said on the fifth anniversary of his team’s time at the LLWS. “I’m a native of Las Vegas. I grew up here. This town has provided so much opportunity for myself and my family. It was an honor to give back — we were able to take advantage of the opportunity and leave a positive mark on the city, these boys and Mountain Ridge.

“I just always wanted to lead from my position, striving to represent Las Vegas as a father, leader and coach.”

I remember Cave never allowed the moment to overwhelm his team. He executed a perfect balance of work and enjoyment for those players. That was important, given the corporate giant the LLWS became long ago.

It’s true. You can still discover the innocence of this level of baseball at the LLWS. You just have to look hard enough.

It won’t stop now for Southern Nevada. Hardly.

Once the Mountain Region was formed, meaning the state’s representative wouldn’t have to compete against the likes of California and Hawaii, the opportunity for more Las Vegas teams to qualify for the LLWS increased exponentially.

Others will do so in the coming years. They just will have a tough act to follow in Summerlin South.

I also watched Henderson a few years ago reach South Williamsport, the birthplace of Little League and a city of fewer than 30,000.

A long journey

Ryan Gifford was the manager of Henderson and, like Cave, kept things in perspective. Allowed his team to enjoy its time and soak in a snapshot of its own history.

Believe it: The journey can be a long one, battling through district and state and regional tournaments.

“When we started this thing back in May, we knew we were pretty good,” said Gifford, born and raised in Henderson, after his team’s final game in 2023. “To be one of the final six teams in the (United States) playing — we definitely exceeded our expectations. It was an amazing run. We’ll take this with us forever.

“My message to the kids was to keep their heads up, keep working, keep battling, keep getting better every day. I love these kids, and I’m very grateful for having the opportunity to have done this with them. I’m very proud of how they represented the state of Nevada.”

Four teams have done so now — Paseo Verde advanced last year — and each made the state proud.

It’s a special thing, the LLWS. A magical place.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.