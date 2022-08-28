Graney: There’s no mystery any more at QB for UNLV

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield turned in the second-most efficient game in UNLV history in an impressive opening-game win over Idaho State.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) gets ready to snap the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) runs the ball against the Idaho State Bengals during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) hands a ball to 8-year-old Ezra Huitron, 8, of Las Vegas, at the end of a NCAA football game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) reaches for a snapped ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) gets ready to snap the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You have to remember he entered the transfer portal April 12.

Doug Brumfield was looking for something different. He returned to the UNLV program eight days later.

How ironic, then, what occurred Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Brumfield won the starting quarterback job and had a season debut best described as fantastic. The Rebels whipped Idaho State 52-21 before 19,579.

It wasn’t that close.

It was beyond over at halftime, when the left-handed sophomore had completed 20-of-24 for 351 yards and four scores. UNLV led 45-7. Beat-down on the Bengals.

It was also the second-most efficient game by a quarterback in UNLV history, trailing only Caleb Herring’s effort in a win over Central Michigan in 2013.

Looking the part

“Hopefully I can maintain this pace with the offense,” Brumfield said. “Coach (Marcus Arroyo) does a good job getting us prepared throughout the week. Just being myself out there and taking the next rep.”

It has been years since the Rebels had consistent, efficient play out of their quarterback. Opponent aside — and Idaho State is dreadful in spots— Brumfield looked the part in most every way.

He had already doubled his career total in touchdown passes by intermission.

It’s also the beginning of a comeback effort for him. Brumfield lasted just three games with two starts last season before injuring his lower back.

He won the job this camp over Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey and Cameron Friel, last year’s Mountain West offensive freshman of the year.

It wasn’t perfect for Brumfield. He had two errant throws that could have been intercepted but weren’t. But you don’t argue with a quarterback rating of 256.4 because you don’t argue with video game numbers. He would complete one more pass on his only play of the second half.

It’s nice also to have a target like fellow sophomore wide receiver Ricky White, a transfer from Michigan State. The next time Idaho State covers him will be the first.

White caught eight balls for 182 yards and two scores. More of those Madden-like stats in what was the first game he and Brumfield played together.

“I really enjoyed the efficiency of the first half, the way we threw the ball around,” Arroyo said. “We did a good job taking care of the ball — zero turnovers. That’s a good deal, especially in Week 1 early on. Lot of good stuff to build on.”

Arroyo waited to officially name a starter throughout camp, but there’s no question when watching Saturday who gives UNLV the best chance to win. I can’t believe it took several weeks to decide which way to go.

It most likely didn’t.

“Yeah,” Arroyo said when asked if Brumfield had done enough. “Three-hundred fifty-six yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers. I like it, man. Did a really nice job.”

Competition gets tougher

This is Arroyo’s third season and one where the Rebels need to show a considerable jump forward as he tries to build a competitive program.

One way you do that is beat those you’re supposed to.

Or, in this case, rout those you’re supposed to as a 23-point favorite.

The competition gets much tougher as the schedule plays out —UNLV is next at California on Sept. 10 — but at first glance, the Rebels just might have something with the kid standing in the shotgun.

Brumfield back in April spent eight days in a portal weighing his options.

Turns out, he was exactly where he was supposed to be all along.

“I saw this as an opportunity that all my hard work in the offseason paid off,” Brumfield said. “All the extra work we put in with our guys. All the extra film. You just try and be the best version of yourself every day.”

That version Saturday was really, really good.

Pretty sure we know who the starter is now.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.