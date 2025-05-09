Graney: Thrilling finish didn’t go Knights’ way again

The Golden Knights killed a five-minute major penalty in overtime, but then watched as Leon Draisaitl scored off a pass from Connor McDavid to put them in a 2-0 series hole.

Zach Whitecloud didn’t mince words. The defenseman knew what it would take for the Golden Knights to rebound from a series-opening loss to Edmonton.

He knew how much effort the Knights would need to exert.

“A full 60 minutes,” Whitecloud said. “First and foremost, we have a group that understands (Game 1) wasn’t up to our standards and that they capitalized on that. Just play better in all facets of the game. That’s on us as a group.

“The mindset is a full 60 minutes. That’s what it takes no matter who you’re playing this time of year — 60 minutes and sometimes then some.”

They needed then some to decide it.

The Oilers came out on top again, this time in a thrilling 5-4 overtime win Thursday at T-Mobile Arena to grab a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 is Saturday in Edmonton.

‘A different team’

What a finish, an overtime that included the Knights killing off a five-minute major penalty. An overtime of several chances both ways. An overtime ending with Leon Draisaitl scoring with 4:40 left.

“You have to win four or lose four,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We found a way to get back in it the last series (against Minnesota), but this is a different team. This team went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year. They have unfinished business, and I’m sure they’re talking about that. We have to be mindful of that and need to be on our toes.”

It began similar to Game 1, the Knights playing a solid opening 20 minutes defensively and earning a lead via the power play. It was Victor Olofsson with the goal this time via a one-timer off a feed from Mark Stone.

Others chipped in. Alex Pietraneglo was a welcome sight back to the lineup on defense, and Brandon Saad was terrific on the forecheck. The Knights did a good job erasing space from Edmonton’s top players. Guys just doing their jobs.

It was simply what the Knights needed after the Game 1 loss. It was how you want to start things after allowing four unanswered goals two days prior.

But then things got a little crazy. The Oilers scored three second-period goals off Adin Hill, who had seen much better times than those 20 minutes. He just wasn’t good enough as Edmonton took a 3-1 lead.

A redirection by William Karlsson off a Jack Eichel shot made the score 3-2 after two periods.

“There’s a time you have to amp things up,” Cassidy said. “We’ve shown an ability to do that. We got better as the last series (against Minnesota) went on. We’ve said it all along — if you’re going to go on a run, your team needs to get better as you go along. You can’t regress very often playing this team we’re playing.”

Things regressed for a bit in the third period, the Knights falling behind 4-2 before waking up to tie the score. Olofsson got his second power-play goal, and Pietrangelo, fresh from missing Game 1 with an illness, tied the score with 8:02 remaining with a wrist shot.

Funny thing is, the Knights actually did a nice job on the likes of Connor McDavid and Draisaitl to that point.

On the stars. On the elite of the elite.

No moral victories

It was actually Edmonton’s fourth line that got the game to overtime, a group that accounted for two goals. That’s not what you want if you’re the Knights. But it happened.

And so did the extra time.

And so did another loss.

“There are no moral victories this time of year,” Whitecloud said. “You either win or lose. When you lose, you always have things you can tweak, and then you want to push the pace for 60 minutes. We didn’t do that in (Game 1), and it showed.

“But this group understands we’re in control of a lot of things, and we do our best to pay attention to the details.”

They paid enough attention to reach overtime Thursday.

It didn’t go as planned after that.

