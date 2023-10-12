Graney: UNLV and UNR football at opposite ends of the spectrum

The 4-1 Rebels meet the Wolf Pack — one of the nation’s worst teams with a 15-game losing streak — in an annual rivalry game on Saturday at Mackay Stadium.

UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) pulls the Fremont Cannon after his team's win against the Nevada Wolf Pack in a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Football players paint the Fremont Cannon red during a celebration on campus Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after beating the Wolf Pack Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV athletics director Erick Harper played high school football in Texas. He did so with one thought in mind. To dominate any opponent.

His Rebels play at rival UNR in football Saturday.

“Sometimes people say this (week) doesn’t mean as much to us and I completely disagree,” said Harper. “It means something to our department. It means something to our staff. It means something to our coaches. It means something to everyone because of what we’re trying to get done here.

“That’s a program of excellence that dominates.”

Don’t be surprised if the Rebels follow Harper’s lead on the scoreboard Saturday, but they’ll definitely settle for a win.

Struggling Wolf Pack

The annual battle for a Fremont Cannon plays out at Mackay Stadium and will include one of the worst teams in the land, a UNR side that has lost a nation-long 15 straight. That has been ranked dead last in the country by a few national publications.

Yes. Things have changed dramatically of late between the schools from one goalpost to the other.

The Rebels are 4-1 under first-year coach Barry Odom and look as competent and sound as they have in years. UNR is 0-5 and being outscored 38-15 on average.

But crazy things happen in rivalry games and UNLV certainly isn’t good enough where it can overlook anyone. Even a program that has fallen on such times as that of UNR, which ranks in the bottom five nationally in scoring and points against. This, a school that has been to 14 bowl games since 2005.

The reasons given for such a downfall are plentiful, beginning with former head coach Jay Norvell departing for Colorado State and taking with him several of the top returning players for the 2022 season.

In all, 11 followed Norvell to Fort Collins. He left in December of 2021 before a bowl game. Bad timing is right.

He also had it going some. Norvell went 3-9 his first season at UNR but then won at least seven games in each of the next four seasons. But there comes a time when continuing to blame Norvell for UNR’s hard times gets old. That time has passed.

Ken Wilson is a second-year coach and UNR lifer — between an eight-year assistant stops at Washington State and Oregon — who hasn’t yet gotten the job done. There are other reasons.

“They brought in a lot of (Power Five) transfers that haven’t really lived up to expectations,” said Duke Ritenhouse, a UNR beat writer for the Reno-Gazette Journal from 2018-21. “The portal can go one way or the other. The impact just hasn’t been there with many of the kids who came in.

“This is the lowest I’ve ever seen the program. For lifelong Nevada fans to see them at home and a near double-digit underdog to (UNLV) … That’s frustrating. That can’t feel good. And yet when you look at both teams, it’s a fair line.”

It’s not just football.

Dominating UNR

UNLV has won eight of the past 11 Silver State Series between the schools in an annual head-to-head athletic and academic challenge. The Rebels of late have discovered much success against the Wolf Pack, no matter the sport.

“Rivalry week is huge,” Odom said. “You look at the importance of this game and what it means, not only to our team but to so many people that were here before us and that will come long after us.

“I’m a firm believer that everyone will leave here with a winning record by their name against this opponent. You’re stuck with it forever, so what do you want it to be? Our guys understand that.”

His athletic director talks about dominating. UNLV football will be happy with a win.

UNR — remember, 15 straight losses — is certainly a team for the taking. For a certain cannon to remain red.

Just don’t overlook things. It’s a rivalry game. Crazy stuff happens.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com.