Graney: UNLV should give Kruger fifth year to run program

Kevin Kruger has led a UNLV men’s basketball team beset by injuries this season and has held things together to win six of the past eight games.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger hugs UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) after a big night against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 04, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kevin Kruger is in his fourth season as UNLV’s basketball coach.

He has an overall record of 75-54, and his team’s lone postseason appearance was a run to the NIT quarterfinals last year. His highest finish in the Mountain West has been fourth place.

And he should be given a fifth year to run the program.

He should be allowed to continue on to see what next season brings.

There is no doubt Kruger’s job status is in question, his team again having to win four games in four days at this week’s conference tournament to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

The last time UNLV participated in March Madness was 2013. It has been a long while, far before Kruger was promoted to head coach in 2021.

He was extended a year in 2022, meaning Kruger has two years remaining on his contract. Erick Harper is the athletic director who will soon decide his fate.

But the Rebels for a second straight season have played well down the stretch, winning six of eight despite Friday night’s 81-67 loss at league champion New Mexico.

UNLV has done so the past five games without star point guard and leading scorer Dedan Thomas Jr., out with a shoulder injury.

Guys get hurt. It happens to most every team. But some losses are more glaring than others. And the Rebels have had more than their share this season.

They’re down to a six-man rotation for the conference tournament.

They have played this season without their best interior presence in forward Rob Whaley Jr., whose bad back never allowed him to go following the second game. His was a huge loss as a leader and a player.

They missed his voice, his size and physicality and experience. UNLV had to adjust to his absence, along with others.

“It doesn’t matter the sport with me, I evaluate throughout the year and look at things — all the good and bad and go from there,” Harper said. “We’ve had some really good games and some bad games this year as well.

“Kevin has had some good moments and some bad moments, like all coaches do. They have their ups and downs. He has done a really good job of keeping the team together in tough times. He has leaned on his experience as a former player and assistant coach to be able to motivate guys when times are tough and get them to play at a very good level.”

They have fought through those times and come out better for it on the other end. Come out a better team, albeit a short-handed one.

Building a resume

This is not in any way to suggest Kruger can’t do things better. UNLV has in recent times struggled during the nonconference slate of its schedule, a time when NCAA Tournament resumes are really built.

There have also been head-scratching league losses (home setbacks to Air Force last year and Wyoming this one) and impressive wins (a sweep of San Diego State this season).

As a former UNLV player who helped lead the Rebels to a Sweet 16, Kruger understands the importance of the program returning to the NCAAs. It’s not lost on him.

But he was extended for a reason and should at least be given the fifth year of his original deal.

Instead of buying out the last two years of a contract at $2.3 million, allow him the opportunity to coach another season.

Keeping things together

I don’t always use the word deserve when talking about sports and won’t here. My sister passed away at age 7 and deserved a longer life.

But given the injury issues UNLV faced and how Kruger kept things together and showed such life to end the regular season, allowing him a fifth year is hardly a wrong move.

“I always wanted to be a coach after playing, so getting my dream and what I want to do — and of course being here in Vegas — is extra special for me,” Kruger said. “But every year, you learn so much. It would be hard to put into words.

“There’s new adversity for coaches and a coaching staff every single year. And new challenges as much as anything. Each year, I’ve been able to learn a lot and look back at things so I can try and adjust as best as possible for the next year.”

There should be one. Harper will soon decide.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.