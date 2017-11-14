ad-fullscreen
Ed Graney

In stirring Las Vegas groundbreaking ceremony, Raiders rise up for those lost

By Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2017 - 9:44 pm
 

In the darkness shone 58 rays of light pointed toward the heavens, the backdrop a stunning portrait of a city slowly moving forward but never forgetting, a beautiful voice reminding all those watching that when you’re broken and tired, when it’s getting hard to breathe and you feel like dying, you have the power to rise up and move mountains.

That, as the song goes, all we need is hope, and for that we have each other.

The stadium in which the Raiders will call home here won’t be completed until 2020, and yet already the NFL team has merged with Las Vegas in a way no one could have imagined.

That, as the song goes, we’ll rise like the waves, we’ll rise up, in spite of the ache.

The team in a most elegant and respectful manner on Monday fused the most tragic of moments in the town’s history with what is one of its most celebrated and significant, honoring those 58 killed at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival while also officially breaking ground on its 65,000-seat domed stadium.

Behind a stage where singer-songwriter Judith Hill so majestically sang “Rise Up” to open the ceremony, where such notables as team owner Mark Davis and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval spoke, where shovels of dirt were held aloft by politicians and other folks wearing silver hard hats, were those rays of light shooting from the earth.

“I wasn’t aware that was going to happen, but it shows you the class of the organization to honor those victims,” Sandoval said. “I’ve said it before, (the response to the shootings) was unlike anything I’ve seen before — the heroes among us. I think it was appropriate for (the Raiders) to do this and it really showed they care about this community.

“I think it spoke to how they’re sensitive to what happened here. This was an amazing first step to them being here and being part of the Nevada family.”

I suppose only in Las Vegas would you find a groundbreaking ceremony that blended the likes of Sandoval and Goodell with master of ceremonies George Lopez and guests like Wayne Newton and Carlos Santana and one of those kids from the Backstreet Boys, who isn’t a kid any more.

But it more than worked, specifically the part about the Raiders grasping the importance of what occurred just across the highway on the evening of Oct. 1, when another kind of celebration turned into the most violent and devastating of events amid the frightening sounds of massive gunfire.

Monday was eerie in a way, really, with many commenting about the spectacular backdrop that will radiate from the stadium once it is built and open for business, especially at night.

It’s impossible to believe many NFL stadiums offer such an unmistakable and dazzling setting than staring into the distance of the Las Vegas Strip, its many hotels and casinos brightening the landscape.

But your eyes need only move a shade south to see those golden towers of Mandalay Bay, to once again envision the horror that appeared from one high above.

“Transformative means to substantially change for the better and this project will immediately and permanently enhance this community,” Raiders president Marc Badain told assembled guests. “We have learned this is a remarkable community, a community that evolves and continues to evolve.

“We have seen what kind of community this is with the tragic event. It showed the world. The world watched. The world grieved with you. And the world was inspired by your courage, your compassion, your actions.

“In addition to using the word transformative to describe this project, we also look at it as an evolution of a remarkable place.”

It began just as the sun fell into the horizon, first responders from the shooting among those honored with a walk through the tented area, yet another moment in a journey that included lawmakers approving $750 million in public financing for the project and NFL owners agreeing to relocation.

It began with darkness and 58 rays of light pointed toward the heavens and a beautiful voice reminding all those watching that, as the song goes, we will rise up, we’ll rise unafraid.

And that we’ll do it a thousands times again.

In one of their greatest hours as a franchise, the Raiders on Monday fused tragedy and celebration in the most memorable and classy of ways.

They rose up, is right.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
How the Raiders plan to balance their fan base in Oakland and Las Vegas
At the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas the team president and owner discussed how they will balance their fan base until they move and how they're planning to deal with any issues they could encounter with the stadium construction.
Raiders remember Las Vegas shooting victims at groundbreaking
During the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about how important it was to pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims at the event.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Stadium Groundbreaking
Gilbert Manzano, Rick Velotta and Ed Graney recap the ceremony for the Raiders Stadium groundbreaking. There’s still plenty of legal work to be done to make the team’s relocation to Las Vegas a reality, but Monday was all about owner Mark Davis’ desire to turn the Silver State into the Silver and Black State. The Raiders moved the chains of public perception Monday with a dazzling groundbreaking event attended by about 600 invited guests at the planned Las Vegas stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road. The historic ceremonial event after sunset, which included a tribute to the 58 people who died in the 1 October mass shooting, was the team’s most visual display of committing to building a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium and bringing the NFL to Southern Nevada.
Raiders Stadium Groundbreaking
There’s still plenty of legal work to be done to make the team’s relocation to Las Vegas a reality, but Monday was all about owner Mark Davis’ desire to turn the Silver State into the Silver and Black State. The Raiders moved the chains of public perception Monday with a dazzling groundbreaking event attended by about 600 invited guests at the planned Las Vegas stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road. The historic ceremonial event after sunset, which included a tribute to the 58 people who died in the 1 October mass shooting, was the team’s most visual display of committing to building a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium and bringing the NFL to Southern Nevada.
Raiders break ground on Las Vegas stadium site
The Raiders hosted a ground breaking ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium site near the Strip. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Raiders Begin Four Day Break
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders’ four-day break from practice as they head into their bye week.
Las Vegas seen as NFL draft site by 2019, Super Bowl in 2024-25
Las Vegas could host the National Football draft selection event as soon as 2019 and a Super Bowl by 2024 or 2025, the president of the Oakland Raiders told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority on Thursday. Marc Badain also told board members that he and Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill would be flying to Houston on Tuesday for the second round of bidding for the planned 65,000-seat domed football stadium to host one or more FIFA World Cup soccer matches in 2026. The NFL commonly approves Super Bowl games to cities that have built new stadiums for their NFL teams.
Vegas Nation: Raiders keeping things light
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken discuss how the Raiders are handling their bye week, including what the players have planned to recharge for the rest of the season.
Dean Heller On Raiders Stadium
Sen. Dean Heller wants to ensure the new Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas is able to issue tax-exempt bonds. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act unveiled last week in the House of Representatives includes a provision that prevents professional sports stadiums from issuing tax-exempt bonds. Without an exemption, that change would alter the financing of the Raiders stadium. Heller made his comments while appearing Wednesday on Nevada Politics Today.
Vegas Nation: Raiders prepare for Patriots, Jack Del Rio plays bocce ball
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders preparing for the Patriots and Jack Del Rio playing in a charity bocce ball tournament.
Nacion Vegas: Los Raiders derrotan a los Dolphins 27-24
¿Puedes decir postemporada? Los Raiders no están del todo de regreso, pero obtuvieron una muy necesaria victoria contra los Miami Dolphins el domingo por la noche. Derek Carr recuperó la ofensiva con una victoria de 27-24 sobre los Dolphins. Carr lanzó para 300 yardas y conectó un touchdown profundo con Johnny Holton.
Social Sound Off: Raiders beat Dolphins
Bryan Salmond and Kelly Stewart go over the best tweets from the Raiders win over the Miami Dolphins.
Vegas Nation: Raiders declare who will be inactive against Dolphins
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken discusses Raiders' injuries and who will be inactive against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Lynch Returns for Raiders matchup against the Dolphins
Bryan Salmond and Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Vegas Nation: Marshawn Lynch Practices Before Game Against Dolphins
Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over Marshawn Lynch returning to practice and the Gabe Jackson suffering from an ankle injury.
Vegas Nation: Marshawn Lynch Reinstated From One Game Suspension
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and Bryan Salmond go over Marshawn Lynch being reinstated after his one game suspension due to unsportsmanlike conduct and the injury report.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Lose To Bills
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporters Gilbert Manzano, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken recap today's game against the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders are still struggling on offense and defense and Derek Carr threw two more interceptions.
Vegas Nacion: Los Raiders pierden contra Bills 34-14
Asi que la ofensiva explosiva de los Raiders fue una cosa de una semana. Los Raiders volvieron a sus viejos caminos el domingo, ya que perdieron en contra los Bills 34 a 14.
Social Sound Off: Raider Nation Reacts To Loss Against Bills
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and handicapper Kelly Stewart showcase the tweets from Raider Nation after the Raiders' 34-14 lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Bills fans unique style of tailgating
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in unique style nearby New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, ahead of the team's game against the Oakland Raiders.
Review-Journal reporters participate in tailgating shenanigans in Orchard Park
The Review-Journal's Ed Graney and Adam Hill join in on some early tailgaiting festivities ahead of the Bills vs. Raiders in Orchard Park, New York.
Meet Pinto Ron - one of the Buffalo Bills' wild tailgaters
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney ventured into the New Era Field's tailgating lots and found "Pinto Ron" - one of the Buffalo Bills' most renowned tailgaters.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders face Buffalo Bills Sunday
Bryan Salmond and Gilbert Manzano go over what to expect during the Raiders game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Vegas Nation: Amari Cooper back on track
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Amari Cooper's reemergence as well as injuries in the secondary.
Vegas Nation: Marshawn Lynch Suspended One Game
Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the Raiders offense will be affected now that Marshawn Lynch is suspended for one game. The Raiders will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and will try to continue the momentum from their win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Snag Season-Saving Win Over Chiefs
Bryan Salmond, Gilbert Manzano, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss the hectic, chaotic and exciting Thursday night contest that ended with the Raiders taking down the Kansas City Chiefs, including Amari Cooper's breakout game, Marshawn Lynch's ejection and an immediate difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball.
Social Sound Off: Raiders beat Chiefs
Bryan Salmond and Kelly Stewart talk about all the social media buzz around the Raiders win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nacion Vegas: Los Raiders pierden contra los Chargers 17-16
Fue una derrota desgarradora para los Raiders el domingo. El pateador de los Chargers, Nick Novak, hizo el gol de campo ganando el juego cuando el tiempo expiró para darle a los Chargers una victoria de 17-16 sobre los Raiders.
Nación Vegas: Los Raiders pierden 16-10 en contra los Broncos
Era una noche fea para los Raiders quien perdió el juego 16-10 en contra los Denver Broncos.
Nashville paints a picture for what Las Vegas could experience as a pro sports town
Floyd Reese, the general manager of the Tennessee Titans when they embarked on their move from Houston to Nashville, and the president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., Butch Spyridon, discuss how the city of Nashville transformed into a professional sports town.
Raiders fans in Nashville weigh in on the team's move
Ahead of the first Oakland Raiders game of the season in Nashville, Tenn., fans of the team from near and far gave their opinions on the Raiders' move to Las Vegas and whether or not they'd continue to support them.
Raiders reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through 2020 season
The Raiders are reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through the 2020 season. The Raiders currently have an agreement to play at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum through 2018. SFGate reports that Raiders President Marc Badain has been discussing extending the team’s lease with the coliseum authority. That doesn’t worry Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. He thinks they're just trying to be cautious. Contractors say they are confident they can finish a new Las Vegas stadium in 31 months. Sisolak says the project is still on target to be complete by 2020.
Construction comes to life at Raiders Stadium site in Las Vegas
Construction activity is coming to life at the Raiders Stadium site in Las Vegas. Heavy vehicles, cranes and water trucks were visible at the site at Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive, just west of Interstate 15. A formal groundbreaking for the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is expected in late November. Plans indicate the stadium will be 225 feet tall with 10 levels. It is also expected to gave a see-through video wall.
Raiders, Donald Penn finalize 2-year, $21M extension
The Raiders and Donald Penn have finalized a 2-year, $21 million contract extension. The veteran left tackle is now under contract through the 2019 season. All of the team’s five starting offensive linemen to begin the season are signed through at least the 2018 campaign. Penn, 34, skipped all of training camp amid dissatisfaction with a $5.8 million salary. The Raiders waited until after Sunday’s season opener versus the Tennessee Titans before making a concerted effort to negotiate.
Social Sound Off: Raiders Season Opener
The Review-Journal’s Bryan Salmond and handicapper Kelly Stewart bring you Vegas Nation social sound off post game show for the Raiders victory over the Titans. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ESPN's Pete Derzis talks about the future of the Las Vegas Bowl
ESPN television executive Pete Derzis talks about the Las Vegas Bowl during a kickoff luncheon at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 31, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Vegas Nation social sound off: Raiders' preseason loss to Rams
The Review-Journal’s Bryan Salmond and handicapper Kelly Stewart bring you the first Vegas Nation social sound off post game show. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Derek Carr returns to lead Raiders offense
The Review-Journal Vegas Nation crew Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and Bryan Salmond recap the Raiders' preseason home opener to the Los Angeles Rams. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders have some fun on the final day of camp
Michael Gehlken and Bryan Salmond wrap-up the final day of Raiders training camp and look ahead to the next preseason game against the LA Rams. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stadium Authority chairman updates on progress with Raiders-UNLV
Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board chairman Steve Hill elaborates on progress being made between the Oakland Raiders and UNLV football on the lease terms and what the early projections on stadium funding are like.
Marshawn Lynch responds to a question about not standing for the national anthem
Marshawn Lynch responds to Michael Gehlken's question about Lynch staying seated for the national anthem. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oakland Raiders president updates on Las Vegas stadium
Oakland Raiders president Marc Badain discusses the progress on the stadium plans for Las Vegas and how their search for more parking surrounding the Russell Road site has developed.
Vegas Nation: Amari Cooper is finding his rhythm
Amari Cooper is finding his rhythm as the Raiders approach the end of training camp, but Donald Penn is still a holdout. Michael Gehlken has more from Napa. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: 2 stars return to practice, offense clicks
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken recaps the Raiders' training camp practice on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Ed Graney Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like