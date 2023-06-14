Jonathan Marchessault wins Conn Smythe Trophy

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault was named winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy on Tuesday night, awarded to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate Hague’s goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault was named winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy on Tuesday night, awarded to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Knights won the Cup in their sixth year of existence with a 9-3 victory against the Florida Panthers before 19,058 at T-Mobile Arena — the largest crowd in team history.

Marchessault had four goals and four assists for eight points in the final and was second in points throughout the playoffs with 25. He had 13 goals throughout the playoffs.

He is the first player in franchise history to have a 10-game point streak in either the regular season or playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.