Key to Golden Knights’ chances: Keep limiting Kirill Kaprizov

ST. PAUL, Minn. — This is like the greatest story ever. Or at least one of them.

Marcus Foligno is a forward for the Minnesota Wild. He was speaking on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast from Barstool Sports and told how during training camp that COVID-19 protocols demanded players work in small clusters.

Each night before the next day’s practice, a team official would, in a group text, identify which guys should show and at what time. Veterans were first and eventually followed by players from either the taxi squad or simply those fighting for any available roster spot.

Strictly for numbers sake, the latter group included Russian rookie sensation Kirill Kaprizov.

Who, four days into camp, returned the daily text.

“What the (bleep)! I want to be with best players. Not (bleep) players.”

Kaprizov thought he was responding only to the team official and not every Wild player.

Including those (bleep) ones of whose talent he wasn’t overly impressed.

“The guy had never texted anyone and doesn’t even speak English,” Foligno told the podcast hosts. “We’re like, ‘What’s this guy texting the group for?’ … I read his text like in a Russian (accent). It was hilarious. The next day at the rink, he’s just looking at the floor and nobody in the eye.

“But it doesn’t come off like he’s an (bleep). I wish I had that mentality my whole life, especially when I was 24 years old.”

A competitive edge

The Golden Knights know well Kaprizov’s competitive edge — just ask defenseman Zach Whitecloud and his bloody nose from a game this season.

Which makes how they have limited Kaprizov in a playoff series all the more impressive.

The teams meet in Game 3 of the best-of-seven Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center, where the Knights have never won in regulation.

If they have any chance at changing such a narrative and taking a 2-1 lead in the series, it would be smart to continue limiting Kaprizov’s chances.

Nobody is going to describe Minnesota’s offense with a straight face as dynamic. But it’s better than past seasons. You have to be more aware of things on that end now.

Kaprizov is the central reason, a player the Wild selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft because elite Russian players often remain home to continue playing in the Kontinental Hockey League and you never know when they might arrive in the U.S. He finally did this season.

Kaprizov, by the way, also learned of being drafted via text.

I’m guessing any returned (bleeps) were of a more positive nature.

“Don’t jinx it,” Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said of how his team has held Kaprizov to five shots and no points in the first two games. “I mean, he’s their best player. He’s everywhere. Honestly, he’s the real deal.”

Calder favorite

Kaprizov finished the regular season ranked eighth in the NHL with 27 goals while totaling 51 points. He continues to be a favorite for the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year despite the fact that some are ridiculously questioning if a player who’s 24 with his level of international experience should win the award. Of course he should.

The rule states that a player “must not have attained his 26th birthday by Sept. 15 of the season in which he is eligible.” Kaprizov easily makes that deadline. If folks don’t like it, change the rule.

“We’ve talked about it before,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “(Kaprizov) is a mature guy that has been through a bit of it. But he’s very calm regardless. He’s not a fiery person. He’s fiery obviously when he gets engaged in the physicality end of it. But he’s pretty calm in all other areas.”

Except, of course, when texting.

