Ed Graney

Knights’ Gerard Gallant downplays game against team that fired him

By Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2017 - 6:56 pm
 

If another home victory comes Sunday, which would be the 13th in 16 games at T-Mobile Arena, which would continue this ridiculously good beginning for an NHL expansion team, which would occur against a franchise he knows better than most, don’t expect Gerard Gallant to gloat.

Or make it appear more important than any other win this season.

Or give the slightest notion such an outcome brings even a hint of additional satisfaction.

“Did it bother me getting fired?” Gallant said. “Sure, but that’s because I thought we had two great years and did everything we talked about doing and things were going well. But they had a change of philosophy and wanted to go in a different direction. I can live with that, but I was disappointed because I loved my players.

“Sometimes, ownership makes decisions. I accepted it.”

That’s his story, and he’s sticking to it.

Gallant and the Golden Knights welcome Florida to town, where the franchise that fired the coach in November 2016 gets its first look at the team he has directed to the best start in league history by an expansion side.

Whether it was because of Gallant and management having different visions for the Panthers, specifically his reported disagreement with an emphasis on analytics in regard to personnel decisions or belief the team sacrificed too much of its physical presence with such moves, or all of it, or some of it, or none of it, this happened:

After beginning last season 11-10-1, the Panthers fired a man who the previous year led them to a franchise record 103 points, the Atlantic Division title and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, annually bestowed to the NHL’s top coach.

Gallant, 54, insists he learned more from being fired as coach in Columbus a decade ago than the Florida experience, saying by then he was confident in his abilities and that another opportunity would soon follow.

“People know who I am and what I can do,” he said.

Vegas agreed.

I have voted over the years for many of the top awards in college and pro sports and would think, while understanding such honors are often based on the subjective views of those casting ballots, the Jack Adams falls in line with how most Coach of the Year races are decided.

And, while certainly not discounting the jobs being done in places such as St. Louis and New Jersey and Los Angeles, anyone who doesn’t believe Gallant should be a massive leader in the clubhouse at this point has probably had one or 20 too many Molsons.

The Knights have 20 wins in 31 games and sit second to the Kings in the Pacific Division.

As an expansion team.

Come on.

Preaches skill, rest

How is he doing it?

A self-described dirty player for 615 regular-season games over parts of 11 NHL seasons, what was Gallant’s old-school style in skates has transformed into a modern desire for skill and speed and clean play while standing behind the boards.

The Knights are one of the league’s least penalized teams and probably its most rested. Gallant doesn’t beat them up at practice. Morning skates are barely 35 minutes of drill time. They never go long.

“(Gallant) is a unique guy,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “The beauty is, before we all got here, the words that stuck out to me that I heard about him were ‘loyal’ and ‘honest’ and ‘respected.’

“Guys love playing for him because he wants everyone to succeed. But you also know where you stand. Accountability is huge. Knowing each person is held to the same standard by him. That’s really important. He’s a treat to play for. I love it.”

Mike Kelly was also in Florida with Gallant and is now a member of his coaching staff here, someone who believes Sunday’s game will come and go without his boss feeling the need to prove anything, who doesn’t expect him to prepare for or treat the opponent any differently than he would another.

“He doesn’t change who he is, regardless if he’s talking to the best player or the Zamboni guy,” Kelly said. “He’s just the same person, every day and all the time. He’s sincere. He wants everyone to do well and enjoy success and do it together.”

One story that gained national traction upon Gallant being fired in Florida dealt with a picture of him shortly after receiving the news via phone from ownership. The team had just lost at Carolina and was headed to Chicago. Gallant was headed home.

He was photographed waiting for a taxi in the cold of Raleigh, North Carolina, and later said he hadn’t wanted to wait for a car service the team had called for him.

This much we know: Given the job he has done with the Knights, if he ever needs a ride anywhere in Las Vegas, I’m guessing cars will be lined up and down Tropicana Boulevard.

“It would be easier now,” he said.

If the Knights win Sunday, he insists his smile won’t be bigger than after any other victory.

That’s his story, and he’s sticking to it.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Fleury Plays Against Former Team
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Fleury says playing against his former team was "different" than expected
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury says playing against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins was a different experience than he anticipated.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Pittsburg Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp look ahead to the Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Sit Down
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond sits down with Golden Knights' defensemen Deryk Engelland to talk about the fans and when he used to play for the Las Vegas Wranglers.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about return from injury, playing Pittsburgh
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he expects when he plays against his former team as well as how he feels returning from a long injury layoff.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose In Overtime To Hurricanes
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Engelland: The lack of intensity cost the Golden Knights
Golden Knights Deryk Engelland says that the team's lack of intensity coming out of the gate against the Carolina Hurricanes cost them.
Gallant on the Golden Knight loss to the Hurricanes
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes which snapped a 4 game win streak.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward Will Carrier
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, on injured forward William Carrier. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the upcoming 5-game homestand
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, about the importance of the upcoming five-game homestand that starts Tuesday vs. Carolina. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on his concussion
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, about why he stayed in the game Oct. 13 and about his concussion symptoms after second-period collision. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on his return
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media Monday, Dec. 11, about how hard it was to be away from his teammates while he was injured. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights marketing VP says team has big plans to grow the game
Golden Knights marketing VP Kim Frank said the initiatives already launched by the team have been well-received. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local youth hockey coach impressed with Golden Knights’ commitment
Local youth hockey coach Jeff Bruckner is impressed with the Golden Knights' commitment to growing the game. Bruckner says the Golden Knights wants more kids to play. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Murray Craven confident youth hockey will grow in Southern Nevada
The Golden Knights senior VP Murray Craven says patience is the key to long-term success. Craven says he is confident that youth hockey will grow in Southern Nevada. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Sweep Two-Game Road Trip
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps tonight's Golden Knights game against the Dallas Stars.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Saturday's win over Dallas
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's win over Dallas on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Gerard Gallant on sitting Shea Theodore at Dallas
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Shea Theodore, who was scratched Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, against Dallas. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Friday's 4-3 shootout win at Nashville
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Friday's 4-3 shootout win at Nashville. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on Malcolm Subban
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on Malcolm Subban's performance Friday at Nashville. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on his shootout goal
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on his shootout goal Friday at Nashville. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Win In Overtime Against Predators
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps the Golden Knights game against the Nashville Predators.
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing Nashville
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Nashville Predators on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Important road trip coming up
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights recent overtime victory, how their defense is holding up as well as what to expect on the upcoming road trip.
Golden Edge: Knights secure first shootout win
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp discuss the Golden Knights' shootout win over Anaheim — the first in franchise history — including Malcolm Subban's overtime performance, Alex Tuch's game-winner and upcoming games on the road against Nashville and Dallas.
Malcolm Subban enjoyed getting the win in the shootout
Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped all three Anaheim shooters to get the 4-3 win Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch grateful for redemption in Golden Knights shootout win
Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch scored the only goal in the shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward David Perron
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward David Perron after practice Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward David Perron on his collision with San Jose's Timo Meier
Injured Golden Knights forward David Perron talks about his collision with San Jose's Timo Meier. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Ed Graney Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like