Knights’ Mark Stone welcomes physical play from Jets

After missing three months of the season following back surgery, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been targeted by the Winnipeg Jets but is holding his own.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) slams Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) into the boards during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, left, fights with Jets left wing Kyle Connor, second from left, while Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) fights with Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois, right, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) jumps into the boards in celebration after scoring during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) checks Winnipeg Jets' Neal Poink (4) during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Winnipeg Jets have made it a point to target Mark Stone. It’s their intention to test the readiness of the Golden Knights captain, who missed three months of the season after his second back surgery.

Hey, it’s playoff hockey. Nothing new. Here comes the hits.

(And a few cross-checks for good measure.)

So far, Stone has held up and then some.

He and his teammates can send the Jets on summer vacation with a win Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. They’re on the doorstep of advancing.

Stone found his footing about midway through Game 2, when his three-point effort (two goals and an assist) helped the Knights to a 5-2 victory.

He has steadily become more and more comfortable as the series moves along. He’s confident. Energized. More than ready to take those knocks thrown at him.

Feeling fine

“I expected it,” Stone said. “I hadn’t played in three months. I knew they were going to come at me. If their focus is on my back, it takes away from them playing. From what they do best. I welcome that. It’s fine. I wouldn’t be out there if I was nervous.

“I’m worried about winning hockey games and not anything else.”

I’m not certain we’ve seen close to peak Mark Stone yet, but there definitely have been glimpses.

You won’t find a play that defines him more than the one with four minutes remaining in Game 4, the Knights holding a 3-2 lead.

Stone picked up a turnover in the neutral zone, skated around one Winnipeg player, split two more at the blue line and then drew two defenders until sliding the puck across to an open Brett Howden feet from the net.

It’s as if Stone performs in slow motion, the skill level in such moments outrageous.

Howden couldn’t finish the play with a score, but the guy who had two back surgeries sure looked like his old self.

“That was classic Mark Stone,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He has kept his discipline from (the physical play) and not had any retaliatory penalties, which as a group we’ve been very good at.

“You keep your cool and take a number sometimes and stick up for one another when need be. (Stone) has handled it great. It’s unbelievable how he has (played since returning).”

It’s easy to assume a veteran room defines a huge advantage in any playoff, but the Knights have one and couldn’t have appeared worse in the first four periods of the series. They then came out for the second period of Game 2 and haven’t looked back in winning three straight, including two in the “White Out” atmosphere of Winnipeg.

The Jets will be a desperate team Thursday. Win or go home for good this season. It’s on the Knights to match such intensity early, to try to get Winnipeg on its heels. Not an easy task when playing someone in survival mode.

“Obviously there are some things we can clean up,” said Stone, who set up Howden for an empty-net goal in the Game 4 victory. “We want to push the pace. I definitely like the way we’re playing.”

The numbers at five-on-five are almost identical, but the Knights have capitalized far more on those scoring opportunities. It makes for a frustrated Winnipeg side. And with it at times comes some extracurricular activity. The Jets have tested Stone more than once.

And he has passed each time.

Rust wearing off

“They’re a big team trying to be physical,” Stone said. “It’s going to be different (Thursday) because a lot of their physicality (in Winnipeg) was trying to get the crowd into it.

“I’m healthy. I’m out there.”

More than holding up his end. Confident. Energized. Not sure if it’s yet peak Mark Stone, but it’s darn good regardless.

More and more, the rust has worn off.

