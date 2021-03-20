March Madness gets off to roaring start at Westgate

It’s the most fascinating manner in which to watch the NCAA Tournament, existing among hundreds of fans cheering scores more than teams. March Madness had returned to Las Vegas.

One year ago, March Madness in Las Vegas was canceled after the coronavirus pandemic forced casino closures. One year later, fans and Westgate Superbook executive vice president of operations Jay Kornegay spoke about what it's like to have the tournament back and fans in attendance at the sportsbook. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(From left) D.J. Langer, Chris Blake, Auggie Barnes and Brian Murca of Phoenix react to another big basket while watching a game during opening day of NCAA Tournament play at the Westgate SuperBook on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brian Murca never had been to Las Vegas for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, never experienced watching the madness from a spot such as the Westgate sportsbook.

So when it came time Friday for the 34-year-old from Phoenix to begin placing bets, he started things off with a half-court heave.

“I went with the money line dental parlay — Colgate and Oral Roberts,” Murca said.

Sitting a few seats down was his friend Chris Blake.

He bet Arkansas -8½, the side opposite Colgate.

“(Murca) took the people who take care of our teeth, and I took the people with no teeth,” Blake said. “I can say those kinds of things — I’m from Kansas.”

Ah, March. How we have missed thee.

Scores over teams

It might have been at 50 percent capacity with mandatory masks and as much social distancing such an environment provides — a lot in some place, not in others — but nothing beats this event when basketball fans congregate for games to commence.

Nothing can top the eruption of a Westgate atmosphere when a last-second 3-pointer forces overtime.

We’re talking about you, Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne.

It’s the most fascinating manner in which to watch the NCAA Tournament, existing among hundreds of folks cheering scores more than teams. Those who clutch tickets as much as they tear them up. Who celebrate the most important meal of the day by double-fisting a few Michelob Ultras.

Who stand in long lines to excitedly hand over next month’s rent.

It was all sorely missed last year, when COVID-19 canceled the tournament, causing sports fans to mourn life without brackets and again realizing Charles Barkley hasn’t watched a college game in his life.

Friday wasn’t as crazy as past years. The buzz wasn’t as palpable. But it was happening. The roars and gasps were well timed. College logos were proudly displayed on T-shirts and jackets and hats. It was was huge step back to normalcy.

Las Vegas is also the only place where loud shrieks ring out as a team down 26 flips in a layup with nine seconds left to cover 25½. Thanks a lot, Baylor.

“Not having the event last year obviously had a huge financial impact in Las Vegas on many levels, from the airport to the sportsbooks,” said Jay Kornegay, vice president of the Westgate sportsbook. “We have a lot of safety protocols in place, but people love being here. We had a little contest on social media where people sent in video clips of past years and buzzer-beaters.

“Those were exciting times. I really missed it. It’s great to have it back.”

It’s also great that, among all the gigantic TV screens showing basketball, you still have nutjobs screaming for a No. 7 long shot to win at Aqueduct.

Alas, lost by a nose.

No dental parlay

Murca was a game late to see that dental parlay cash. Oral Roberts came through as a No. 15 seed in upsetting No. 2 Ohio State in overtime. But as much as things looked promising earlier in the day when Colgate led big, the Raiders wilted in an 85-68 loss to Arkansas.

The life insurance salesman might have to check his own policy when back home, having bet $50 to win $2,600.

Murca’s friend, who put $300 on the Razorbacks, sweated out a nice payday.

“It’s not good right now,” Blake said during the first half with Arkansas trailing by nine. “This is my lock of the day, and if you lose that on the 10 a.m. game, it’s a bad omen for the rest of the day. It has been horrible so far. I had an open row on my flight here, and the last person on the plane took up a seat next to me.”

Things got better for him about an hour later.

He was smiling then. Nice set of teeth and everything.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.