Marchessault addresses future with Knights: ‘I would love to stay’

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is set to be a free agent this summer. He discussed his future Tuesday during the team’s exit interviews.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) drive toward the puck during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jonathan Marchessault spoke at length about his future Tuesday with the Golden Knights right wing set to hit free agency this summer.

Marchessault’s six-year, $30 million contract is about to expire after the Knights were eliminated in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

He admitted during the team’s exit interviews that his future has been on his mind this year.

“I thought about (free agency) all year — it’s always in the back of your mind,” Marchessault said. “But when I start a game, whether it’s the regular season or the playoffs, its always about what I can do to win a hockey game. That’s my mentality every day. What can I do to become better. But I did think about it all year.

“That’s the way it is. My last regular-season game against Anaheim. I thought about it (against Dallas) on Game 6 at home. Leaving the rink, coming to the rink, all the memories come back. It was tough for sure, to be honest with you. I tried not to be a distraction for my teammates. They knew I would perform every night and give the best that I have. I’m always going to work hard.”

Marchessault, a 2017 expansion-draft selection, won the Conn Smythe Award for playoff MVP during the Knights’ run to a Stanley Cup championship last year. He returned to score 42 goals this regular season, one shy of center William Karlsson’s franchise record.

“I’m proud,” Marchessault said. “Sitting here today, I can tell you what I’ve done for the Golden Knights. I’m happy with what we’ve accomplished as a successful organization. Am I satisfied? I don’t think I’ll ever be personally. I want to do it again. Sometimes, I listen to the video and highlights of certain games in the playoffs last year. I will be like that the rest of my life. I’m always going to work towards winning it again. That’s the most satisfying thing.”

Marchessault doesn’t know how things will play out in free agency. But he does want to return.

“I talked to (general manager Kelly McCrimmon) this morning and he wants me back,” Marchessault said. “Obviously, the feeling is mutual. I love Vegas, my teammates, the organization, all the staff. They’re family to me now. I left it all out there.

“I’ve done everything I can to stay here. I don’t think, I know that I’m a big part of the organization. I’m pretty confident. I would love to stay. It’s my home. I was part of the guys who started (this franchise). I’d like to be a Golden Knight for the rest of my life. It’s not necessarily all in my control. My agent will work through all of it. If you look around the league, not many guys have played seven years in the same spot. It’s pretty satisfying.”

