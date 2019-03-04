MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Ed Graney

Mark Stone’s presence makes for a more comfortable Knights team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2019 - 6:56 pm
 
Updated March 3, 2019 - 7:24 pm

Sometimes, you just need words:

“It reminds me a lot of (Nate Schmidt’s) situation. When we missed him, it put people in places that they weren’t comfortable. It’s important to have a role on your team and feel comfortable and confident in that role.

“I think Stone coming in and giving us that balance throughout our lineup, I see a lot of similarities in our forwards now compared to when (Schmidt) came back from his (20-game suspension). It’s not one player that makes a huge difference. I think it’s one player that puts everyone in a position to succeed with a role that they’re comfortable in.”

Max Pacioretty had been asked about the Golden Knights since trading for Mark Stone.

Here’s the important part: 4-0.

Impact isn’t always defined exclusively by producing points, and that which Stone has made since arriving from Ottawa at the trade deadline reaches far beyond it, the Knights having won four straight with him following a 3-0 blanking of Vancouver on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

I don’t want to suggest it was total domination on part of the Knights, but I’m fairly certain the announced crowd of 18,303 gave Vancouver a third-period standing ovation for … successfully moving the puck past the red line.

The visitors were credited with five shots in the third.

I can’t remember two.

Vancouver had zero over a 14:30 stretch of the period.

If there is another level for the Knights to reach than coming off consecutive shutouts of Anaheim and the Canucks, you would then be discussing one that had them reach a Stanley Cup Final last year. They have looked that good the past several days, blitzing the types of teams they should.

Stone has played to a plus-4 since the trade and while his lone point is an assist, his influence along the second line and, really, the entire lineup has been seamless.

The Knights have outscored the four opponents 15-6 while the second line of Stone, Pacioretty and Paul Stastny haven’t been on the ice for any of the six allowed.

“First of all, Stone is more of a guy that when he gets in the neutral zone, he’s often looking to make a play rather than chip it and get it himself,” said Pacioretty, who scored his 21st goal of the season off one of 48 shots by the Knights. “That often leads to us entering the zone with possession and that’s something that’s really unique in a player. You don’t see it often. You really have to have a good brain for the game and a good skill set to do so.”

Creating chances

Stone reminds me of the kid in eighth grade whose instincts in basketball are so much better than most around him, many of his passes result in turnovers, the kid everyone tells those same plays will end in layups and dunks when he reaches higher levels.

He’s terrific on the boards, allowing Pacioretty and Stastny to take more chances. Stone also leads the league in takeaways at 95 and while such stick skills don’t always result in goals — see the the two breakaways he sprung Pacioretty for at Anaheim — opportunities continue to be presented for those around him.

They’re not hoping for good scoring chances.

They’re creating them.

Over four games with Stone, the second line has 16 high danger chances while allowing just six.

That’s really good.

A more comfortable team?

Reilly Smith has three goals in the last three games. Shea Theodore has been terrific since being switched to the right side on defense. Marc-Andre Fleury, currently on the longest scoreless streak of his career, continues to add to the city’s caloric intake with all these free donuts given away for his shutouts.

The third and fourth lines are playing like, well, much better than third and fourth lines.

And the guy they traded for at the deadline is making an impact far beyond points.

“Stone obviously helps on the ice because he’s an unbelievable player,” Pacioretty said. “I think it allows us to have this depth that genuinely makes us a four-line team. And with Mark, we’re able to really roll four lines and that keeps our legs fresh and makes sure we have a lot of energy on each shift.”

First-place Calgary visits Wednesday.

It’s a good time to be rolling those four lines.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knight Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Teaches French
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare joins the Golden Edge crew in studio to teach everyone some hockey terms in French.
Gallant likes seeing the Golden Knights with "emotion and passion" - VIDEO
Head coach Gerard Gallant was pleased to see some of the Vegas Golden Knights playing with more physicality en route to their win over the Dallas Stars. Players, including right wing Mark Stone, talk about their victory and solid third period play.
Mark Stone Locker Room - Full Video
Mark Stone, who was traded Monday to the Vegas Golden Knights from Ottawa, speaks to the press about the move. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Mark Stone Locker Room - Full Video
Mark Stone, who was traded Monday to the Vegas Golden Knights from Ottawa, speaks to the press about the move. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
George McPhee On Trading For Mark Stone - VIDEO
Golden Knights general manager George McPhee talks about the teams trade for Mark Stone.
Golden Knights Acquire Mark Stone At Trade Deadline - VIDEO
The Golden Knights will acquire Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators. The Knights traded away Oscar Lindberg and Erik Brannstrom as part of the deal. Cassie Soto, Ben Gotz and Adam Hill break down the stats of Mark Stone and how he will help improve the teams chances of winning the Stanley Cup.
Golden Knights Acquire Mark Stone From Senators - VIDEO
The Golden Knights acquire right winger Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators. Cassie Soto, Ben Gotz and Adam Hill go over why this is a big pick for the Golden Knights on trade day.
Golden Knights coach talks Mark Stone trade
The Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team’s newest player, forward Mark Stone, acquired from the Ottawa Senators. (Ben Gotz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Fall to the Jets, Search for Momentum
The Golden Knights lost their third game in a row against the Winnipeg Jets, 6 to 3. Adam Hill and Ben Gotz from the Golden Edge analyze the team's play and what they need to do to get back on track. Produced by Heidi Fang
Gallant after the Knights loss: We've got to find the misfits again
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says the team needs to "find the misfits" that made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season. The Golden Knights lost to the Winnipeg Jets, 6-3.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights proud of effort despite shootout loss to the Bruins
The Golden Edge's Adam Hill and Ben Gotz break down the Vegas Golden Knights effort after the team's loss to the Boston Bruins at home.
Gallant asks reporter what the Golden Knights can do better after shootout loss to the Bruins
Head coach Gerard Gallant challenges a reporter to tell him what the team could've done better following the team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins and the players talk about their performance.
Rain doesn't deter hockey fans
Golden Knights and Bruins fans waited in long lines in the rain to get in to the T-Mobile Arena for the hockey game on Wednesday night.
Rain doesn't deter hockey fans at the T-Mobile Arena
A solid amount of Golden Knights and Bruins fans showed up at the T-Mobile for the hockey game despite inclement weather descending upon Las Vegas.
Mike Kelly talks about Golden Knights injuries
The Golden Knights assistant coach discussed injuries and the “dog days” of the season, on Feb. 19
Golden Knights Lose Momentum on the Road, Fall 3-0 to Colorado - VIDEO
The Golden Knights were unable to take the momentum from the recent 5-1 win over the Predators on the road, and fell to the Avalanche 3-0. This is just the second time this season the Golden Knights have been shut out by an opponent.
Golden Knights Break Losing Streak At Home - VIDEO
The Golden Knights break their home losing streak and beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 with Subban at net.
Golden Knights snap losing streak, defeat Nashville 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights snapped a 5-game losing skid when they defeated the Nashville Predators at home, 5-1. Head coach Gerard Gallant and players discuss the win at the T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: The Golden Knights Lose Their Fifth Straight at Home
For the first time in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights lost their fifth straight game at home. This time they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6 to 3. Video produced by Heidi Fang
Golden Knights on what they need to end losing streak - VIDEO
After suffering their fifth consecutive home loss, the Vegas Golden Knights talk about what went wrong against the Toronto Maple Leafs and what the team needs to end its losing streak. Video produced by Heidi Fang
Gallant Talks Improving Knights Game After Fourth Straight Home Loss - VIDEO
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to media after practice about what the team needs to improve on in order to win at home against the Maple Leafs.
Golden Knights ready to celebrate Valentine's Day
Even though they have a game on Feb. 14, Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Reaves are ready to spoil the ones they love this Valentine's Day.
Gallant Ramps Up Golden Knights Practice - VIDEO
Gerard Gallant ramps up practice for the Golden Knights as they have suffered four straight losses at home.
Golden Knights Fall to Coyotes for Fourth Straight Home Loss - Video
The Golden Knights lose their fourth straight game at home with a 5-2 loss against the Coyotes. After the game, head coach Gerard Gallant spoke with players after the game in the locker room. Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz go over the loss and what the players said after the game.
Gallant delivers scathing response to media following the team's loss - VIDEO
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant was furious following the team's loss to the Arizona Coyotes and gave a scathing response to a question asked during his postgame news conference. The loss marks the team's fourth straight loss at home, which ties the franchise record.
Golden Edge Mailbag - February 12, 2019 - VIDEO
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer all your burning VGK questions and comments here on the Golden Edge Mailbag
Gerard Gallant Talks About Trade Deadline - VIDEO
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant responds to a question about the trade deadline and what it means for the team.
Golden Knights Practice Before Game With Coyotes - VIDEO
The Golden Knights skate on the ice a day before their game with the Arizona Coyotes while the trade deadline comes closer. Golden Knights reporters Ben Gotz and David Schoen go over what to expect from the Knights before trade deadline and William Carrier's return to the ice.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights lose their third straight at home
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz recap the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets and talk about the team losing their third straight home game.
Gallant, Golden Knights players reflect on their loss to the Blue Jackets
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says what went wrong against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the players assess their performances and the team's mental state at this point in the season.
Gallant talks about losing streak
Gerard Gallant talks about breaking a four-game losing streak. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on finishing road trip
Gerard Gallant talks about finishing the road trip on a high note. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks about the win over Detroit
Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the 4-3 win over Detroit on Feb. 7, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights End Road Trip With A Win Over Red Wings, 4-3 - VIDEO
The Golden Knights ended the team's four-game road trip with a win in Detroit, defeating the Red Wings 4-3.
Gallant on Karlsson
Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about William Karlsson. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Break Four Game Losing Streak - VIDEO
The Golden Knights win with a comeback victory and Tuch scoring the only goal during a shootout. Golden Knights reporters David Schoen and Adam Hill break down the game including Ryan Carpenter being escorted off the ice after hitting his head.
Gallant on breaking the losing streak
Gerard Gallant talks about breaking a four-game losing streak agains one the NHL's best teams. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Valentin Zykov's goal
Gerard Gallant talks about Valentin Zykov's goal against Tampa Bay on Feb. 5, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-journal)
Gallant on penalty killing
Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' penalty killing against Tampa Bay on Feb. 5, 2019. (Davis Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Mailbag: Defense Problems? - VIDEO
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer all the burning questions about the Golden Knights.
Gerard Gallant on facing Tampa Bay
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant on Valentin Zykov
Golden Knight coach Gerard Gallant talks about Valentin Zykov. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on next game after loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant talks to reporters after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on big plays hurting Knights in loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant talks to reporters after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on breakaway goals in loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant speaks to media after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallent speaks about Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxime Lagace talks about the loss to Carolina
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about the 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant talks about the loss to Carolina
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about his development
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about his development and working to gain a spot in the NHL. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about the NHL
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about pushing for a roster spot in the NHL. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves On Fighting In Hockey - VIDEO
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves goes over how he fights in hockey and how he scouts out his opponents before games.
Golden Edge Mailbag: Did Bellemare Bite P.K. Subban? - VIDEO
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer all the burning questions about the Golden Knights including if Bellemare bit P.K. Subban's hand.
Fleury on boos at NHL All-Star game
Fleury at NHL All-Star game (pokecheck)
Fleury about scooter at NHL All-Star game
scooter incident
Fleury on NHL All-Star game atmosphere
NHL Commissioner Talks Player Tracking Success with Golden Knights - VIDEO
Ahead of the NHL All-Star game, commissioner Gary Bettman discusses how the league implemented player tracking during two Golden Knights games and how the Knights have been a positive impact on hockey.
Golden Edge recap: Golden Knights vs. Penguins
Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights’ 7-3 win over the Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Gerard Gallant talks new tech
The Golden Knights coach discussed the new iPad technology expected to be available to coaches after the All-Star break.
Gerard Gallant talks after practice Jan. 18
The Golden Knights coach talked about the team’s upcoming three-game stretch, injuries and the power play.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing