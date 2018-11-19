Ed Graney

Nate Schmidt returns to his happy place as Knights roll Oilers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2018 - 9:43 pm
 
Updated November 18, 2018 - 9:49 pm

EDMONTON, Alberta — In those first few days, when he felt the walls of skepticism closing in, he turned off his cell phone and went to that dark place of personal doubt.

He wasn’t sure how those closest to him would react.

He wasn’t sure, really, how he should act.

If happiness is found at home, Nate Schmidt can finally celebrate his return to the place he feels most a sense of normalcy and joy, gliding across a sheet of ice as a member of the Golden Knights, their best defenseman with both a game and personality Vegas has sorely missed to begin the season.

He’s back, smiling as wide and as often as ever, and for at least a night things seemed somewhat familiar, the Knights opening a three-game road trip with a 6-3 win against Edmonton on Sunday before an announced gathering of 18,347 at Rogers Place.

Schmidt served a 20-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy, spending part of that time working out in Vienna before returning to the Knights in preparation of making his season debut here against the Oilers and their lightning fast star Connor McDavid.

“For a while there, it was really hard, and I struggled with it,” Schmidt said of his time away, “I didn’t allow myself to (be happy). Sometimes, I’d just go for walks and a buddy would pick me up on the side of the road. I just needed to walk to blow off steam.

“My brother and friends reached out those first few days and said, ‘You don’t have to turn the phone back on, but there are a lot of people (supporting) you.’ That made me feel a lot better. It lifted my spirits. I’m just going to do my best to bring all the positive feelings back.”

When we last saw him in the Stanley Cup Final, Schmidt was paired with Shea Theodore, so it made sense that the duo skated together Sunday.

It couldn’t have gone better.

What an ideal opponent for Schmidt to return against. When speed is an issue on the other side, having him as another swift skater and stabilizing the blue line and creating odd-man rushes makes Vegas a far more dangerous team than without him.

He played to a plus-1 over 19:38 and 24 shifts Sunday and the Corsi percentages for Schmidt (78.13) and Theodore (77.42) in 5-on-5 were, well, beyond terrific.

There were some plays Schmidt could have made and didn’t. The third period arrived and he had to check his legs to determine how much he had left. But this is his type of game. Up and down the ice. Feet constantly moving.

It was important for him to get past a few shifts and see where his conditioning took him, important for him just to feel alive and happy again.

It was also a key win for Vegas, specifically how it reversed a bad trend of second-period meltdowns. Instead, the Knights took control in the middle stanza. They scored three times — one short-handed, one at even strength and one via the power play — over just 2:12.

It was, in that small window of dominance, more like last season’s team than at any time during this up-and-down start over the last six weeks.

A crash course

It also means another victory against a Pacific Division foe and a strong start to the trip for a team that before Sunday was 3-8-0 away from T-Mobile Arena.

Mostly, it means their best defenseman is back, who earlier in the day compared trying to defend and stay with McDavid — who had his 12th goal of the season to open the game’s scoring — to a college-level Econ 5000 final exam.

“Good luck with that,” said Schmidt. “It’s no mid-term. It was definitely a lot of adrenaline to start. My heart was pumping pretty hard. I was excited, nervous, anxious, whatever buzz word you want to use. But it all felt good. Overall, I think Shea and I did a great job. I hold myself to a high standard. I want to make sure I’m ready to play and I can execute at a high level.

“(The suspension) sucked. It was a tough time, even for me, because I’m a pretty positive guy. I tried to make the best out of a crappy situation. But now I’m excited to be back with the guys. I’m just excited to play hockey, stepping onto the ice and doing what you love.”

He’s home, that dark place of doubt replaced with a smile from here to, say, Vienna.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Knights coach welcomes Schmidt back to lineup
Coach Gerard Gallant looks for contributions from Nate Schmidt as the defenseman returns to the Golden Knights lineup to start a road trip at Edmonton.
Nate Schmidt talks about his return after the morning skate
Nate Schmidt, returning to the Golden Knights lineup after serving a 20-game suspension, talks about his return after Sunday's morning skate. (Ed Graney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Knights Singing The Blues After Loss To St. Louis
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen and Adam Hill go over the Knights loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Knights Gallant on the team's 4-1 loss to the Blues
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team's 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues and says what kind of impact he expects Nate Schmidt to make upon his return.
Coach Gerard Gallant Speaks After Morning Skate
Before playing the St. Louis Blues tonight Gerard Gallant speaks with the media after the Golden Knights morning skate at City National Arena | November 16, 2018.
Coach Gallant Speaks with the Media After Practice
City National Arena | November 15, 2018.
Golden Edge: Fleury Shuts Out Anaheim
Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-0. Marc-Andre Fleury gets his third shutout on the season in his shiny new pads. Adam Hill, Dave Schoen, and Ben Gotz report from T-Mobile Arena.
Gallant on the Golden Knights win over the Ducks
Gerard Gallant discusses how key the home victory over the Anaheim Ducks was for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Knights after their 5-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights players talk about the 5-0 win on their home ice over the Anaheim Ducks.
Gerard Gallant On Haula And Stastny Status
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallants speaks after practice about the status of Erik Haula and Paul Stastny.
Golden Edge: Alex Tuch Interview
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz interview Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch.
Golden Edge Mailbag With Alex Tuch
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch is LIVE in-studio for our VGK Mailbag with reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill!
Golden Edge: November 12 Practice
Ben Gotz and David Schoen discuss Nate Schmidt's return to practice, Gallant's absence, and Erik Haula's injury.
Nate Schmidt On Suspension
Golden Knights Defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about his suspension.
Golden Edge: Knights Coming Home After Loss To Boston
Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen goes over the Knights loss to the Boston Bruins.
Golden Edge: Pacioretty makes his return to Montreal
Max Pacioretty makes his return to Montreal, but it is former Golden Knight Tomas Tatar who scores the game winner for the Canadiens defeating the Knights 5-4. David Schoen reports from Montreal.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Senators On The Road
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights win against the Senators.
Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt discusses his suspension
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt discusses his suspension after practice in Ottawa (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Toronto loss
Gallant on Pacioretty
Gallant on how season has gone
Pacioretty on possible return
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout the Hurricanes
The Golden Knights defeat Carolina 3-0, with Marc-Andre Fleury marking his 50th career shutout. Adam Hill and Ed Graney report from T-Mobile Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury and William Carrier on the Knights Win Over Carolina
November 3, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena.
Coach Gallant Presser
Gerard Gallant speaks after the Knights defeat Carolina 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena November 3, 2018.
Golden Edge: Knights Feeling Blue After Loss In St. Louis
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Knights 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Gallant and Marchessault on Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault comment on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault on Perron
Gallant on consistency after a loss to the Nashville Predators
Coach Gerard Gallant says the Golden Knights are playing well in stretches, but consistency has been a problem. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fleury on commercial
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about a commercial that features him in disguise as Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury on wig
Marc-Andre Fleury puts on a blond wig at the end of practice to get some laughs.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Predators
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Knights 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge Mailbag - October 30, 2018
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz answer your burning questions about the Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Marchessault Hits Penalty Shot in OT
The Golden Knights defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime. Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena.
Gallant says team's tenacity led to OT win over the Senators
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the Golden Knights win over the Ottawa Senators in overtime and how Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch's contributions helped.
Golden Knights talk OT win, ready for road games
The Vegas Golden Knights talk about winning in overtime against the Ottawa Senators and how they will carry over that momentum on their upcoming road games.
VGS themed games from AGS at G2E Global Gaming Expo
A Golden Knights-themed slot machine was on display Tuesday at the G2E Global Gaming Expo as AGS showed two products that came out of a 3-year contract with the Knights. A video roulette game featuring a Knights helmet and an enormous slot machine were on the floor along with Knights cheerleaders, the Drumbots and Chance, the Knights' mascot. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like