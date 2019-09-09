91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Ed Graney

NFL opens final season before Raiders land in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2019 - 10:07 am
 

When he has finished a late-evening meal in Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis often will drive to what will soon be his football team’s new home.

He will stroll the grounds and chat with many of the night workers, marveling at the massive structure under construction, eventually finding himself alone, in the dark, standing at what will be the 50-yard line of Allegiant Stadium.

He turns at a snail’s pace, a human mill wheel revolving slowly on its axis, engrossed with every inch of that which he has envisioned for so long.

“I will look around at all of it and pinch myself,” Davis said. “It’s fantastic. I seriously can’t drive by there and not stop. It will be around midnight, and the guys are more able to talk then. I love going out there at that time. It’s very calm.

“It’s really, really cool.”

It’s a quiet moment, unlike those defined by deafening crowds at stadiums across the country during opening week of the 2019 NFL season.

Or, as Southern Nevada knows it, one year from when Davis’ dream becomes reality.

It was March 2017, inside a swanky Phoenix resort, when the Raiders received well above the 24 votes needed to approve the move. The final tally was 31-1, with only Dolphins owner Steve Ross voting against relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas — something about not believing Davis and the NFL had done enough to land a new stadium in the Bay Area.

What is known two years later: A $2 billion state-of-the-art stadium is on schedule to open in July.

What isn’t: How an NFL team will impact Las Vegas.

Changes ahead

Jay Kornegay is vice president of the Westgate sportsbook and lived in Denver during the late 1970s and early ’80s, when a 3-4 defense of the Broncos earned a moniker of “Orange Crush,” and you couldn’t go anywhere in town without seeing jerseys and memorabilia and various examples of the love affair between a community and its team.

It will happen here, too, Kornegay believes.

Perhaps much sooner than most surmise.

“I think it’s going to change things for all of us — hotels, bars, restaurants, special events, the books, taxi drivers, the airport, all different forms of hospitality and business,” Kornegay said. “I think everyone is trying to rack their brains on what needs to be done to take advantage of having this new team here. It’s a whole new ballgame when you get (the NFL). Experiencing what I did in Denver, I can only imagine how big the Raiders will be in Las Vegas.”

He already has some proof.

The Raiders in 2016 advanced to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, and it was during a 12-4 regular season when Kornegay said the team’s broad appeal showed more and more at the betting windows.

Folks involve their money with the Raiders even when the team is losing, and there has been plenty of that for some time.

But when the scoreboard tends to fall in their favor, well, it’s a wagering bonanza.

“It has always felt like this is a Raiders town, and in those times they have had some success, it’s not close,” Kornegay said. “It’s a regional team, so you’re going to have fans from Arizona and Southern and Northern California invading Las Vegas to see games. They have fans everywhere. And once they start winning again, which in time they will, it’s going to be the most-bet team each Sunday by a large margin.

“I’m not sure most people really know how big this is going to be.”

A town and its team

They have been here without really being here.

The Raiders team that will land in Las Vegas could be one of the league’s youngest and most promising, with coach Jon Gruden choosing to keep 12 rookies — four of the undrafted variety — on this season’s opening game roster.

One player they won’t have in Las Vegas is All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose bizarre and contentious tenure with the Raiders since arriving via trade in March ended with the team releasing him on Saturday. Brown signed with the Patriots shortly after being cut loose, the latter a move he requested of the Raiders on social media.

Brown created a roller coaster of headlines much of the summer and through a training camp chronicled by the HBO series, “Hard Knocks,” the proverbial final straw being his confronting and threatening general manager Mike Mayock at practice, after which the team voided nearly all of Brown’s guaranteed $30 million.

With that soap opera behind them, Gruden and Mayock continue to move critical pieces on a chessboard designed to make the Raiders playoff-worthy their first season in Las Vegas. All the while, those entrusted to connect town with team have for a few years now engaged with adults and children alike in areas such as health and fitness and game day experiences and charitable giving.

There was the $50,000 donation to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund in the wake of the mass shooting of Oct. 1, 2017, matched by the NFL, along with an additional $50,000 from the league to the American Red Cross for assisting with blood drives and other relief efforts.

There was a $150,000 donation to Veterans Village Las Vegas and in support of the Power of Love gala for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. There were all those Aces tickets purchased and donated by Davis. There have also been several events in which Raiders alumni, led by director of public affairs Mike Taylor, have been present since relocation became official.

“At the time of (the vote) I really never counted my chickens,” Davis said. “You just never know what might happen. Games don’t end at halftime. We still have some time before it officially happens.

“But when it was approved, I was thrilled and shocked and excited all at once. I’ve said often that we don’t expect the entire town of Las Vegas will love us when we get here. We have to earn that, and we plan on doing so. But so far, the attitude and welcome has been phenomenal, and we’re not even here as a team yet.”

Next year at this time, they will be.

And the place Davis often visits late at night, turning at a snail’s pace on the 50-yard line, will be a whole lot louder.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Johnathan Abram On Preparing For First Game Against Broncos - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about preparing for the 2019-2020 season of the NFL and the goals he hopes to accomplish this season with the team.
Antonio Brown's Raiders era is over before it begins
Antonio Browns release from the Raiders capped off a chaotic week as the Raiders try to prepare for their season opener against the Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden Addresses Antonio Brown Release - VIDEO
The Raiders cut Wide Receiver Antonio Brown and Jon Gruden said he was disappointed that he never got the opportunity to coach him, however Gruden is excited about the upcoming season opener. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders release Antonio Brown - VIDEO
The Antonio Brown saga with the Raiders came to an end when the team released the wide receiver this morning. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Raiders to Watch on Defense in 2019
As the Raiders 2019 debut on Monday Night Football nears, get geared up for the season by checking out five defensive players to watch. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Olson expected Antonio Brown to play Monday night throughout controversy, Guenther praises multiple leaders on defense - VIDEO.
Offensive Coordinator Raiders Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson see's the receiver position as a strength and expected Antonio Brown to play in the season opener. Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther praises his defensive players who have an "A-Type Personalities" (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Greg Olson and Paul Guenther speak after practice - Raiders Press Conference 9/6
Raiders Offensive and Defensive Coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther speak after practice from Raiders HQ in Alameda, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown expected to play in Raiders Season Opener - VIDEO
After making an apology to the team in meetings this morning, Antonio Brown is expected to play Monday Night Against the Denver Broncos in the Raiders season opener. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden frustrated with Antonio Brown situation, but focused on the Broncos - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden expressed his frustrations with the Antonio Brown news, however he is getting the team prepared for the season opener and is focused on a Monday Night Football victory over the Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Mailbag: Antonio Brown Goes After Mike Mayock, MNF preview
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to make headlines as an altercation took place between him and general manager Mike Mayock over fines imposed on no. 84. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Heidi Fang talk about the developing situation with Brown, preview their Monday Night Football contest against the Denver Broncos, and answer questions from fans.
Raiders General Manger Mike Mayock addresses Antonio Brown news- VIDEO
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock called a surprise media availability to address the Antonio Brown possible suspension. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Derek Carr details chemistry with Antonio Brown, praises Von Miller and Bradley Chubb - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details his relationship with wide receiver Antonio Brown, speaking highly of Brown's work ethic. He also talked about what it is like working with a receiver of Brown caliber, and praised the Denver Broncos defensive stars Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown fined as Raiders begin preparing for Denver - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was fined early this morning for missing team walk-through's in the preseason,and posted his not from General Manager Mike Mayock on his Instagram account in the newest development of the Antonio Brown saga. The Raiders also began preparing for their Monday Night Football match-up against division rival Denver Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: The Raiders Top 5 Opponents in 2019 - Video
Ahead of the Raiders first season game of 2019, we take a look at the team's toughest opponents on their schedule, what they bring to the table and how the Silver and Black can get an edge on them.
Jon Gruden looks forward to working with DeShone Kizer, talks Keelan Doss leaving - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said he is looking forward to working with new quarterback DeShone Kizer after placing Nathan Peterman on IR with an elbow injury. He also spoke about Hard Knocks star Keelan Doss, wishing the Alameda native the best in Jacksonville after an unsuccessful attempt to keep him on the practice squad. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders waive Keelan Doss, bring roster to 53
The Raiders cut many notable players including Las Vegan Brandon Marshall and Hard Knocks Star Keelan Doss on Saturday bringing the roster number to 53. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiders' Top 5 Acquisitions in 2019
The Raiders fought hard in free agency to acquire playmakers that could be immediately plugged in to areas in which the team needed to improve. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at the top 5 acquisitions made by the team in 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nathan Peterman Looks to Win the Backup Quarterback Role as Preseason Comes to a Close - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden has always been vocal about how much he likes quarterback Nathan Peterman and with preseason coming to an end, Peterman will have one more chance to either win the backup role or solidify a spot on the teams 53-man roster. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks Nathan Peterman's Development, Says Offense Will Be More Aggressive This Year - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media about Nathan Peterman's development in the teams offensive system. He also said that with his new look receiving core, he hopes the offense will be more aggressive and talked his pass interference philosophy. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Jon Gruden Full Press Conference Before The Final Preseason Game in Seattle - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media before the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and this Saturday's roster cuts. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New DT Corey Liuget Says He is Excited to Play in Raiders Defensive Scheme - VIDEO
The Raiders' newest addition to the team, Defensive Tackle Corey Liuget, said he is excited to play in a defensive scheme that fits his talents in his first full practice since signing with the team yesterday. Running Back DeAndre Washington has all but solidified his backup role, and says he has learned a lot under former Raiders backs. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Loses Second NFL Helmet Grievance - VIDEO
The Raiders are back in Alameda preparing for the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, however the larger story looming over the team is Antonio Brown losing his second helmet grievance. Despite losing the grievance, Brown has a plan for his preferred headgear and was at practice wearing what may or may not be his helmet for the season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Raiders to Watch on Offense in 2019
The Oakland Raiders finished 2018 last in the AFC West with a record of 4-12. With head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock attempting to steer the team into a winning season, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at five players that can help propel the team toward that goal. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
On a Short Field Raiders Leave Canada With a Thrilling 22-21 Win - VIDEO
After The CFL Goal-Post forced the game to be played using only 80 yards, the Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg 22-21. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fend off Packers, win 22-21 - VIDEO
The Raiders moved to 3-0 in the preseason taking home a narrow 22-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The game winning field goal was hit by Daniel Carlson with just 8 seconds remaining in the game. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Mailbag | August 22, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Jon Gruden Does Not Think Raiders Are Distracted - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about what he's looking for in the teams third preseason game Thursday in Winnipeg, also says he doesn't believe in the narrative of Hard Knocks and Antonio Brown distracting the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Practices with Raiders in Alameda - VIDEO
Antonio Brown was once again present for the Raiders first practice of the season in Alameda and while he looked to be stretching on his own, he eventually practiced with the team after finding a helmet later on. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Back With Raiders on Final Day of Training Camp - VIDEO
Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was back with the Raiders in Napa for the final day of Training Camp, just one day after General Manager Mike Mayock commented on Brown's status with the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vontaze Burfict talks defense, Paul Guenther details preseason strategy - VIDEO
Raiders Linebacker Vontaze Burfict describes his leadership on this years defense. Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther details his preseason strategy with new players and Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson talks about Derek Carr's growth. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84), right, walks on the field during the NFL team ...
‘Helmetgate’ is sort of drama Raiders get with Antonio Brown
By / RJ

How can a guy like the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who works so hard on his craft — more committed and diligent and driven than anyone, says head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr — also be so contentious about something like which helmet he wears?