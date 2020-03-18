No ‘Viva Las Vegas’ for Tom Brady

The six-time Super Bowl champion has left New England reportedly for Tampa Bay, putting an end to the idea he might become a Las Vegas Raider.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks for a receiver during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tom Brady isn’t returning to New England.

He’s also not going to be a Las Vegas Raider.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is instead reportedly off to Tampa Bay, having officially ended his time with the Patriots via a social media post early Tuesday.

It’s over.

The greatest of all time has a new home.

Brady will be 43 when next season kicks off, still getting the ball out quick and not turning it over and as durable as ever.

But it’s no secret the Raiders are far from just a Hall of Fame quarterback nearing the end of his career from unseating Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the AFC West.

Brady would have been an upgrade from Derek Carr — no matter their differences in age — but he doesn’t play wide receiver or defense.

The Raiders instead signed quarterback Marcus Mariota on Monday, presumably as Carr’s backup.

At least to begin the 2020 season.

How much the Raiders pursued Brady in unknown. So too is how much he ever really considered them.

But if the Raiders are now to contend at all in 2020, Carr in his seventh season and with a $21.5 million salary needs to be better.

And needs more talent around him.

That, and the Raiders must begin stopping people a whole lot more.

They greatly helped themselves there Tuesday by landing prized linebacker Cory Littleton.

Tom Brady isn’t coming to Las Vegas. He’s bound for a city along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Time to move on.

