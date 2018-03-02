Ed Graney

Raiders believe they have answers to parking issues for NFL stadium

By Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2018 - 5:25 pm
 
Updated March 1, 2018 - 8:28 pm

The last time I thought this much about parking, I was scribbling notes for some 17th century poetry class on a college semester’s worth of citations.

I suppose all tickets were eventually paid — they probably wouldn’t have handed me a diploma with any remaining debt — and memories of those morning crawls around campus searching for an open space lingered for years.

You want to discover the genesis of road rage?

Visit your nearest university about 10 minutes before 9 a.m. lectures begin each day.

Just think Jon Snow and the White Walkers.

The Raiders are hoping such wrath and destruction never touches the game-day experience once arriving to their 65,000-seat indoor NFL stadium in 2020, assured the one issue that seems to have everyone most concerned is well on its path to a successful conclusion.

Numbers suggest as much.

History was made Thursday — not the ultimate version when it comes to the silver and black palace, but fairly close — when the Las Vegas Stadium Authority unanimously approved a series of documents to put financing in place for the $1.9 billion (or exact price to be determined) new home of the team.

All ran smoothly, and yet I still believe chairman Steve Hill has been awoken countless times in the middle of the night the last year by a well-dressed man standing over him in the dark holding 63 binders and whispering, “Mr. Chairman, Jeremy Aguero …”

The authority might have considered 57 documents over just two hours — congrats to those who had the long shot under on that prop — but it was those few minutes that Raiders president Marc Badain addressed the panel that earned the gallery’s undivided attention.

Badain said the team has identified land capable of accommodating 27,000 parking spaces within 1.5 miles of the stadium site, far more than the 16,250 required by Clark County for games and other stadium events.

Tailgating isn’t just a party for NFL fans. It’s an experience that borders on a religious phenomena for some. You need to get the parking situation right.

Some NFL teams, Badain pointed out, offer little-to-no on-site parking, instead utilizing downtown areas or ancillary lots or sponsored activation themes to get folks to the venue. Imagination and creativity are often as vital to solving parking issues as the actual land.

“We’ve actually identified over 100,000 spaces within three miles (of the stadium),” Badain said. “Now, obviously, people don’t want to walk three miles, so you have to have a pretty strong infrastructure program and transportation plan in place. We’re working on all of that.

“We have approximately 3,000 active tailgates at our stadium (in Oakland) right now and approximately 9,500 parking spots. I don’t know if the numbers will be identical (in Las Vegas), but it gives us a good ballpark number. The (parking) has always been consistently important to the organization, to (owner) Mark Davis, and how the game-day experience revolves around it.”

With a September deadline visible, they just have to strike the right deals, be it with a certain golf course or casino or mom-and-pop shop.

Or all of them and more.

They are negotiating with property owners in and around the business center/stadium site, both from the gaming and private sector. Some are holding out to sell for the highest price and, well, good for them. Get as much as you can. The team is making plenty off this deal. Others are willing to lease space. Others want a more intimate/partnership agreement with the franchise.

“Parking is going to be a big issue for all events, not just NFL games,” Hill said. “If somebody is coming out of a concert at midnight on a Friday in February, they need to know where their car is and it needs to be safe. I’m confident the Raiders understand this. It helps that they have already identified the 27,000 spaces — they don’t need anywhere near that many.”

If the numbers are correct and land/space deals can be struck, and nobody Thursday seemed to believe either would be a problem, the thing everybody seems to have been worried about might not be such a headache, after all.

I mean, at least not like trying to make a 9 a.m. lecture.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Smith, Ellis Gets Contract
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders cutting ties with Sean Smith and Justin Ellis' three-year contract.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Aldon Smith
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders cutting ties with Aldon Smith due to allegations made against him.
Vegas Nation: Reggie Mckenzie's Son A Potential Candidate For Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over how Reggie McKenzie's son Kahlil McKenzie is a potential draft pick for the Raiders.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Parking, other topics closer to resolution
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta are joined by Las Vegas Stadium Authority chairman Steve Hill to discuss the latest developments around the Las Vegas Stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose 9th pick to San Francisco 49ers
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine about the Raiders and 49ers coin toss to determine which team will get the 9th or 10th pick of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Lynch, Crabtree future with Raiders pending
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine on the future for Marshawn Lynch and Michael Crabtree with the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Several documents approved
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta discuss the latest developments from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting, including news on parking and the total cost of the stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders looking to keep key veterans
Vegas Nation video host and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders plans this offseason with free agency approaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders awarded four draft picks
Bryan Salmond goes over the news that of the Raiders being awarded four draft picks.
Vegas Nation: Vontae Davis Visiting Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Vontae Davis visiting the Raiders in Alameda California.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Estimated Cost Remains at $1.9 Billion
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley discuss updates around the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, scheduled to be completed by 2020.
Vegas Nation: Las Vegas could host NFL Draft
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Vegas' chances to host the NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Eagles take down Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon talk about the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots.
Vegas Nation: Eagles win Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond recaps the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
Las Vegas, Raiders aim to host Super Bowl as early as 2023
Las Vegas and its $1.9 billion stadium project won’t be forgotten when nine NFL owners and team presidents, together wielding influence over an adjusted Super Bowl bid-selection process, meet in the coming months. Raiders owner Mark Davis serves on the Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee, positioning him to have an active role in where Super Bowl LVII will be located on Feb. 5, 2023. Las Vegas, upon hosting the game, would be the latest NFL city to which league owners have awarded a Super Bowl following a stadium construction. There is no guarantee the game is coming to Las Vegas then. A combination of recent history and comments from an NFL executive, however, indicate the opportunity should arrive in the next eight years.
Vegas Nation: Minnesota running an efficient Super Bowl
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney talk about Minnesota running a good Super Bowl and a Raiders rookie making an impact.
NFL Commissioner Goodell gives updates on hot topics with the Raiders
At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to questions about the Raiders hiring process with Jon Gruden and about the team having many home games played abroad.
0130 sb wrap with mention
Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Ed Graney talk about Tom Brady's Minnesota ties, Jon Gruden's advantage in coaching as well as the Patriots demanding respect.
Vegas Nation: Here's how the RJ will cover Super Bowl LII
Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon preview their coverage plan of the Super Bowl in Minnesota.
Vegas Nation: Pro Bowl edition
Bryan Salmond recaps the NFL Pro Bowl, including how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr performed.
Vegas Nation: Jon Gruden Does Not Attend Senior Bowl
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss what the Raiders coaching staff are doing at the Senior Bowl.
Vegas Nation: Raiders announce several coaching hires
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders coaching hires as well as a significant omission.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Construction of stadium on schedule
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and reporter Rick Velotta talk about how the Raiders' stadium construction is progressing and the complications that might occur due to pricing.
Raiders hire Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator
Paul Guenther is the new defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders. Guenther spent the past four years as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. Guenther, 46, worked with the Bengals from 2005 to 2017. He will call defensive plays in 2018, a role that Ken Norton Jr. handled the first 10 games last season before being fired. Guenther expressed his interest in working with Raiders defensive backs Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu. “I really like both of them,” Guenther said. "(Conley) was probably my favorite corner coming out last year." "We just need to get these guys on the grass, keep them healthy and teach them the system," Guenther said.
McKenzie shares memory of Gruden coaching in Green Bay
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie shared one of his memories of working alongside head coach Jon Gruden back when they were both in Green Bay.
Vegas Nation: Raiders introduce Jon Gruden as head coach
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders introduction of Jon Gruden as their new head coach, including the unique atmosphere and how Gruden will work with Derek Carr.
Former Raiders discuss what the team and fans can expect from Jon Gruden
Following a press conference to announce Jon Gruden as the Oakland Raiders head coach, former players discussed what it is that he'll bring to the team and the fans.
Jon Gruden news conference highlights
The Oakland Raiders announced Jon Gruden as their head coach on Tuesday at the team headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Gruden previously coached the team from 1998-2001. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Davis says the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching
Following a news conference announcing Jon Gruden's return as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, team owner Mark Davis said the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders hire Jon Gruden
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders decision to hire Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
Vegas Nation: Gruden to be named Raiders head coach
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney discuss the Raiders hiring of Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like