Raiders’ gamble on Gareon Conley pays off with no indictment

A grand jury in Ohio chose not to indict Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley on rape charges, meaning the only thing standing in the way of him being on the field at training camp are shin splints.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley tosses a ball during NFL football practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at the team's training facility in Alameda, Calif. (Ben Margot/AP)

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the sideline during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the sideline during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (22) walks on the sideline with quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the sideline during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie talks about the grand jury's decision not to indict cornerback Gereon Conley at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie talks about the grand jury's decision not to indict cornerback Gereon Conley at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson speaks to the media after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson speaks to the media after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders cornerback defensive end/linebacker James Cowser speaks to the media after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signs autographs after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signs autographs after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. speaks to the media after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. speaks to the media after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham, left, strips the ball from defensive end/linebacker James Cowser (47) during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack prepares to throw the ball during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack prepares to throw the ball during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack stretches during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio watches his players during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prepares to throw a pass as backup quarterback Connor Cook (18) looks on during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher catches a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders backup quarterback Ej Manuel (3) throws a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders tight end Ryan O'Malley catches a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook catches a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook catches a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook catches a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders tight end Gabe Holmes keeps his eye on a pass during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio watches his players during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders offensive guard Denver Kirkland (79) warms up during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders linebacker Brady Sheldon, left, tries to strip the ball from defensive end Jimmy Bean (93) during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham, left, strips the ball from defensive end/linebacker James Cowser (47) during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing, second right, talks to back up quarterbacks Ej Manuel (3), Connor Cook (18) and quarterback Derek Carr, second left, during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing, right, talks to back up quarterbacks Ej Manuel (3), Connor Cook (18) and quarterback Derek Carr, second left, during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders back up quarterback Ej Manuel prepares to pass the ball as Connor Cook, right, looks on during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders Todd Downing watches as back up quarterback Ej Manuel (3) prepares to throw a pass during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders back up quarterback Ej Manuel (3) throws a pass between quarterback Derek Carr, right, and backup quarterback Connor Cook (18) during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders backup quarterbacks Ej Manuel, left, and Connor Cook during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders backup quarterbacks Connor Cook left, Ej Manuel and running back DeAndre Washington, right, stretch during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders backup quarterbacks Connor Cook, left, and Ej Manuel stretch during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prepares to pass the ball during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders back up quarterback Ej Manuel (3) prepares to pass the ball during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders backup quarterback Connor Cook passes the ball during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prepares to pass the ball during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders defensive linebacker Brady Sheldon (41), backup quarterback Connor Cook (18), and wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) run off the field during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders backup quarterback Ej Manuel (3) and cornerback Breon Borders (31) walk off the field during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

NAPA, Calif. — I wonder if Reggie McKenzie is the kind of guy who stands on a soft 18 or hits when the dealer shows 9.

When it comes to gambling, it seems the general manager of the Raiders has a knack for reading certain situations.

He did so by never wavering in his belief of cornerback Gareon Conley, not since selecting him in the first round of the NFL draft in April and not as a police investigation that stemmed from a woman accusing the player of rape in a Cleveland hotel room continued the past three months.

On Monday, all that confidence and conviction exhibited by the team that Conley would be cleared was rewarded with the sort of Ace-King hand the Raiders seemed to expect all along.

Silver and Blackjack, is right.

A grand jury in Ohio chose not to indict Conley, meaning the only thing standing in the way of him being on the field at training camp are those annoying shin splints that have landed him on the physically unable to perform list.

No arrests were made in the case and no charges were filed. It had all the makings of a district attorney not wanting to be the one directly deciding the fate of a high-profile athlete that starred at Ohio State, and instead handing investigative findings off to a grand jury in Cuyahoga County.

By the time the dinner bell rang in Ohio on Monday, a huge sigh of relief had sifted through training camp at the Napa Valley Marriott.

“I’m excited for (Conley),” McKenzie said. “It’s tough on a young man to go through this. I’m excited for Gareon and the Raiders for the process to work. We can move forward. We just trusted our process, really. We felt going into it with all the information we got it would come out this way. I’m glad it worked out.”

This was a different sort of process to trust than the 76ers figuring out how to build an NBA winner.

This was the Raiders doing their due diligence and believing in their research and reports and every last letter of information they could gather on Conley and the incident, all the while understanding the enormous risk of essentially forfeiting a first-round pick had the data proved unreliable.

If anything, Conley was guilty of lacking serious common sense by putting himself in such a situation weeks from a draft in which he was guaranteed to become a multimillionaire.

But the Raiders had to be right on him.

You can’t swing and miss on something so critical when insisting you’re so right.

I’m also guessing the fact Conley passed a polygraph test (requested by another team) before the draft helped strengthen McKenzie’s resolve in selecting him No. 24 overall.

Which brings us to the next step: He really needs to be on the field.

Secondary desperate for help

The Raiders might be a Super Bowl contender but theirs is not a Super Bowl defense, one still not settled at middle linebacker and coming off a season that saw it surrender far too many points and big plays on the back end.

They weren’t very good at all in the secondary, allowing a league-worst 61 pass plays of at least 20 yards.

You figure Conley, who signed a four-year rookie contract worth $10.5 million, will begin by playing slot corner in sub packages, but he’s also skilled and athletic enough to push starters Sean Smith and David Amerson on the outside.

That is, when he actually begins practicing.

“I think for any football player, what they do is play ball,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said. “The only place they have to get better is on the field. I don’t think anyone is going to get better by not playing. When they show up, I’m ready to coach them.

“I think in mini-camp, we were all happy (with Conley). He can run. Everyone saw him move and catch and learn. Very happy with his length and his speed and his ability to jump in and play on the inside or outside. We really like what we see.”

Norton spoke before news broke about the grand jury choosing not to indict, and team officials at that point said there would be no comment on Conley’s situation.

Minutes later, tweets began flowing across smart phones about a decision in Ohio.

Shortly after that, a smiling McKenzie addressed the media. Conley’s attorney released a statement about vindication and his client looking forward to the season.

“My mom always tells me to keep faith, and I thank God the call (from the Raiders) came,” Conley said via conference call on draft night. “I’m very confident this will be resolved with all the evidence I have.”

It was like the Raiders hit on 18 and a bunch of folks thousands of miles away dealt them a 3.

For a team that will eventually call Las Vegas home, it didn’t hedge for a second when gambling on Gareon Conley.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.