Raiders’ newest QB talks College Football Playoff, life in the NFL

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder once led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff, but his time in the NFL has been a whirlwind.

Desmond Ridder, the Raiders’ newest quarterback, was signed off Arizona’s practice squad Oct. 22 after Aidan O’Connell suffered a broken thumb in the team’s loss to the Rams.

Ridder isn’t new to the NFL, however. He’s in his third season after being drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old started 17 games for Atlanta in his first two years in the NFL, throwing for 3,544 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for five scores.

The Review-Journal sat down with Ridder this week to learn a little more about him.

RJ: You were born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, and played college ball at Cincinnati. How cool was it to be that close to home?

Ridder: “It was very cool. Throughout high school and the recruiting process, my mom joked around and said, ‘Hey, make sure you keep it within six hours for me.’ Putting it at an hour-and-a-half, she was really happy. It was cool being able to drive home whenever I wanted. Didn’t make it home that much — you know, college — but it was great having family come up almost every weekend.”

RJ: You could have gone pro following your junior season at Cincinnati. How important was it to stay for your senior year?

Ridder: “It was huge. Had a decision to make. Not only with myself, but with my family. During that time period, my daughter was about to be born. So it was a sense of security of knowing where the nearest hospital was. Knowing where Target was to go get diapers and that stuff. Just little things a lot of people don’t think about. But for the playing career, to get another year under your belt, to get another 1,000 plays or so, it was great.”

RJ: How proud were you that Cincinnati was the first Group of Five team to make the then four-team College Football Playoff?

Ridder: “Looking back on it, it was a huge deal. The smaller schools never got that shot. Nowadays, you look at it and it’s like, ‘What the heck?’ We could have gotten there almost three years in a row. It was great for us and the university and the city of Cincinnati because during that time, the Bengals were going well and making the Super Bowl. It was great for the entire city.”

RJ: What did your time with the Falcons teach you most about life in the NFL?

Ridder: “Really how to be a pro, how to go about your daily business. Just true work and not wasting any time. Just being able to go out there and learn an offense and pick things up quickly and execute it.”

RJ: What’s the toughest part about having to move during the middle of a season?

Ridder: “Just being away from my family. That and trying to figure out the logistics of everything. Where you’re going to stay. Where you’re going to put your head at night. It’s closer to the end of the season, so I really feel for those who get traded or move in Week 2 or 3. It can be a long stretch from there. New offense, new teammates, new faces. The anxiety is pretty high that first week, so you figure out ways to calm down and just be comfortable with where you’re at.”

RJ: Best thing about the University of Cincinnati?

Ridder: “I would say the culture. Everyone there doesn’t necessarily come from a lot of money. Just hard-working people all around, no matter where you are.”

RJ: What has surprised you most about being an NFL player?

Ridder: “It’s known, but just the turnaround. The revolving door. Seeing people coming in and out. How quickly things and a team can change.”

RJ: If you weren’t an NFL player, what would you be?

Ridder: “Construction. There’s no telling. I grew up where all my Halloween costumes were NFL players. It has been sports since Day 1. Always heard don’t make a Plan B. Stick with Plan A. That’s what I’ve done.”

RJ: Best thing about Las Vegas?

Ridder: “The food. Found a good spot with some of the offensive linemen. Just the variety of it. Haven’t been able to see much of the town with the season going on. I’m locked into that.”

