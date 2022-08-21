Raiders owner recalls little of Brady-to-Vegas rumors

Raiders owner Mark Davis said he doesn’t remember particulars of a deal that would have brought quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowksi to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) laughs with football quarterback Tom Brady, center, during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. Behind them are Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, second from right. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis said Sunday morning he doesn’t remember particulars of a deal that would have brought quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowksi to Las Vegas in 2020.

UFC president Dana White said Saturday night that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden blocked a deal that would had the star New England duo land with the Raiders.

Gruden did not return phone calls or texts for comment from the Review-Journal on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Brady ultimately signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent and was later joined by Gronkowksi via trade. Then two then led Tampa Bay to a win in Super Bowl LV.

Davis attended the WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Phoenix at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday. Las Vegas beat the Mercury 117-80 to win the best-of-three playoff series 2-0.

“I heard about (White’s comments),” Davis said. “That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember.

“I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching (the Raiders beat Miami 15-13) and the basketball game (Saturday).”

White appeared on “UFC 278 with the Gronks” on ESPN-Plus. Gronkowksi prompted White to tell the story about Brady nearly signing in Las Vegas.

“It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, Gruden blew it up and said he didn’t want them,” White said. “It was crazy. Brady was already looking for housing here.”

Gronkowski later confirmed the story on the telecast.