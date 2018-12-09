Raiders owner unfazed at report of GM Reggie McKenzie’s ouster

Raiders owner Mark Davis says when and if time comes to make an announcement on his general manager’s future, he will.

OAKLAND —Cameras clicked and all seemed copacetic Sunday afternoon, as Raiders owner Mark Davis and general manager Reggie McKenzie were among those posing for pictures an hour or so before things kicked off against the Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

But if reports that surfaced earlier are true, those smiles might have been a bit forced.

At least that of McKenzie.

In what can’t be considered the most breaking of news given the climate surrounding these Raiders since Jon Gruden was hired as head coach (and seemingly everything else) in January, CBSsports.com reported that a front office shakeup will indeed commence at season’s end, beginning with the dismissal of McKenzie.

“I accept that in today’s (media) environment, reports like that are going to come out,” Davis told the Review-Journal on the field before the game. “There are all kinds of rumors and everything else out there. Some are true and some aren’t. When it’s time for me to make an announcement or say something, I will tell you guys. But until then, it’s not fair for guys to be left hanging in the wind.

“I don’t know why it (surfaced Sunday). Peoples’ livelihoods are at stake. It isn’t fair, but that’s what some peoples’ jobs are. I understand the whole thing. It’s trying to navigate how quickly stories come out today, whether they’re true or not.

“You can either answer them or let it go. I’ve taken the approach to just let them go, because otherwise, you’re going to just spend all your time answering rumors. It’s not the way to live your life.”

Said McKenzie when asked about the report: “I have nothing to say.”

This would be like folks acting surprised in the 1950s that Elizabeth Taylor was getting married again. Gruden has spent the entire season cleaning out the house that McKenzie constructed since being named general manager in 2012, and only one has a 10-year contract.

You knew this was occurring sure as House Stark knows that winter is coming.

But it’s one thing to purchase all the materials and agree on a blueprint and hire a group of subordinates, of which you never intend to delegate much authority.

We know Gruden can tear something down.

Question is, can he build it back up?

Relationships between coaches and general managers are never perfect, and we’ve even seen those on Super Bowl winning teams clash when egos struggle for power.

It’s even more uncommon for both jobs to be held by the same person, except when it’s Bill Belichick in New England because, well, the Patriots are just different in most every way.

You’re talking about one guy assembling a roster, negotiating contracts, managing the salary cap and, yes, coaching the team while generating any level of consistent on-field success.

Gruden might think it’s the best way.

I’m not sure his boss does.

Things are awkward

“I know how tough it is because I lived with a guy like that,” said Davis, referring to his late father, Al. “There are some people who are really dedicated to this game and that’s their lives. It’s a little easier for them. But in today’s day and age, it’s tough to do both the coaching and (overseeing) the personnel without having people you can lean on.

“It’s even tough for just two guys to do it. You have to have a team. I don’t know if it takes a Belichick. They have a system in New England that has been very successful. Everybody goes about it different ways. The thing I like about New England is its sustained success instead of being one-and-done. Look at the (defending Super Bowl champion) Eagles this season. It’s really tough to sustain, and I think you need more than one person working on trying to get that done.”

It will be interesting, then, what structure the Raiders ultimately follow and who Gruden would hire to work alongside him. For now, things are just really awkward.

It was this week when team scouts who have been evaluating college players all season flew into Oakland for a series of meetings as preparations are made for All-Star games and the NFL combine.

Raleigh McKenzie is one of those scouts who works for his twin brother.

On Sunday, it was reported Reggie McKenzie is out as general manager.

“I expect such (reports),” said Davis. “It doesn’t make me angry. What can I do about it? You can’t turn all (media) off … You’re never going to get the last word. Ever. So why get into back-and-forth conversations about things? I expect to be asked about everything now. Everybody knows somebody who knows somebody who knows something.”

