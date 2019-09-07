97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Ed Graney

Raiders reinforce truth about stars by pardoning Antonio Brown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2019 - 5:30 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2019 - 8:19 pm

The only surprising part is that anyone would feign surprise, that what transpired between the Raiders and wide receiver Antonio Brown the last few days is nothing but a reaffirmation of a truth long understood.

Winning in professional sports — or at least the opportunity to do so, however slight those chances might be for the Raiders this season — is more important than anything not named breathing.

And yet if it meant trading some lung capacity for a deep playoff run, well, who doesn’t think Jon Gruden wouldn’t fit himself for an oxygen machine?

Comparing what happened with Brown to the reality of the population at large is a useless exercise. Athletes, the very best of the best such as Brown, are a unique species whose actions are not bound by the same consequences as most everyone.

They’re not us, we’re certainly not them, and each side has its own set of rules.

So when Brown confronts general manager Mike Mayock with a tirade that reportedly includes a racial slur and threatening to punch him in the face — actions that would assuredly lead to a firing in most any other profession — the fact that Brown wasn’t then suspended and isn’t expected to miss any game time shouldn’t draw even a blink of amazement.

And how did he react when the only team discipline was reportedly an undisclosed fine?

He posted a video Friday night across social media in order to “control (his) own narrative.” It included what appeared to be a recorded conversation with Gruden, who asks Brown to “please stop this (bleep) and just play football.”

ESPN reported that Gruden was “amused” with the video and thought it was “awesome.”

See, none of this is real life. It’s fantasy. It has been since exorbitant amounts of money and fame became defining components of pro sports, since the jobs of so many relied on either a person sitting in the next locker or the team you happen to be coaching.

But the blowup by Brown, and countless more unhinged acts across sports in which it becomes obvious responsible behavior isn’t a required trait for athletes to be employed and richly compensated, does allow for the rest of the world to make a decision about whether to support such industry.

Most always will.

We have a choice, and it’s obvious where the majority lies.

TV ratings for the NFL continue to decline, but the league remains a monster in terms of global interest. Folks are still purchasing merchandise and tickets at incredibly high levels, still wagering a fortune on games, still genuflecting at the altar of their next fantasy draft.

Which is all fine and good, but it shouldn’t result in any bitterness from fans when the next player runs afoul of either the law or common decency.

In other words, don’t feign surprise.

Character doesn’t matter

Think about Friday. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill — who spent his summer denying charges in relation to an audio in which his then-fiancee accused him of hurting their 3-year-old son and then recorded Hill threatening the woman — was awarded a three-year contract that includes $35 million in guaranteed money.

A short time later, Gruden informed reporters that he expects Brown to play Monday.

Nothing to (ever) see here.

Brown was apparently emotional when apologizing in a team meeting — hey, when you’re about to lose a guaranteed $30 million, you’re going to ratchet up some tears if it takes a bushel of onions to do so — and later denied to a reporter that the interaction with Mayock on Wednesday included any racial words or threats.

So, what, they told him to stay away from the facility Thursday so he could catch more footballs in his swimming pool?

I’m sure team captains had a say in Brown being able to play Monday, because it’s on them to control the locker room and create a positive atmosphere. They also know how great a player he is. The latter usually wins out.

Character doesn’t matter, no matter how much Gruden or Mayock or any official from 31 other teams preach about it. Many believe Brown is in need of serious counseling, and by continuing to support him and look the other way on his unacceptable actions, the Raiders are trying to ensure he gets needed help.

I just wish we had a third-string wide receiver to gauge this theory other than a Hall of Fame player.

The only thing we learned Friday is what we already knew: They’re not us, we’re certainly not them, and each side has its own set of rules.

And winning, even the slightest chance at it, means everything.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Five Raiders to Watch on Defense in 2019
As the Raiders 2019 debut on Monday Night Football nears, get geared up for the season by checking out five defensive players to watch. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Olson expected Antonio Brown to play Monday night throughout controversy, Guenther praises multiple leaders on defense - VIDEO.
Offensive Coordinator Raiders Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson see's the receiver position as a strength and expected Antonio Brown to play in the season opener. Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther praises his defensive players who have an "A-Type Personalities" (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Greg Olson and Paul Guenther speak after practice - Raiders Press Conference 9/6
Raiders Offensive and Defensive Coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther speak after practice from Raiders HQ in Alameda, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown expected to play in Raiders Season Opener - VIDEO
After making an apology to the team in meetings this morning, Antonio Brown is expected to play Monday Night Against the Denver Broncos in the Raiders season opener. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden frustrated with Antonio Brown situation, but focused on the Broncos - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden expressed his frustrations with the Antonio Brown news, however he is getting the team prepared for the season opener and is focused on a Monday Night Football victory over the Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Mailbag: Antonio Brown Goes After Mike Mayock, MNF preview
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to make headlines as an altercation took place between him and general manager Mike Mayock over fines imposed on no. 84. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Heidi Fang talk about the developing situation with Brown, preview their Monday Night Football contest against the Denver Broncos, and answer questions from fans.
Raiders General Manger Mike Mayock addresses Antonio Brown news- VIDEO
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock called a surprise media availability to address the Antonio Brown possible suspension. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Derek Carr details chemistry with Antonio Brown, praises Von Miller and Bradley Chubb - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details his relationship with wide receiver Antonio Brown, speaking highly of Brown's work ethic. He also talked about what it is like working with a receiver of Brown caliber, and praised the Denver Broncos defensive stars Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown fined as Raiders begin preparing for Denver - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was fined early this morning for missing team walk-through's in the preseason,and posted his not from General Manager Mike Mayock on his Instagram account in the newest development of the Antonio Brown saga. The Raiders also began preparing for their Monday Night Football match-up against division rival Denver Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: The Raiders Top 5 Opponents in 2019 - Video
Ahead of the Raiders first season game of 2019, we take a look at the team's toughest opponents on their schedule, what they bring to the table and how the Silver and Black can get an edge on them.
Jon Gruden looks forward to working with DeShone Kizer, talks Keelan Doss leaving - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said he is looking forward to working with new quarterback DeShone Kizer after placing Nathan Peterman on IR with an elbow injury. He also spoke about Hard Knocks star Keelan Doss, wishing the Alameda native the best in Jacksonville after an unsuccessful attempt to keep him on the practice squad. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders waive Keelan Doss, bring roster to 53
The Raiders cut many notable players including Las Vegan Brandon Marshall and Hard Knocks Star Keelan Doss on Saturday bringing the roster number to 53. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiders' Top 5 Acquisitions in 2019
The Raiders fought hard in free agency to acquire playmakers that could be immediately plugged in to areas in which the team needed to improve. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at the top 5 acquisitions made by the team in 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nathan Peterman Looks to Win the Backup Quarterback Role as Preseason Comes to a Close - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden has always been vocal about how much he likes quarterback Nathan Peterman and with preseason coming to an end, Peterman will have one more chance to either win the backup role or solidify a spot on the teams 53-man roster. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks Nathan Peterman's Development, Says Offense Will Be More Aggressive This Year - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media about Nathan Peterman's development in the teams offensive system. He also said that with his new look receiving core, he hopes the offense will be more aggressive and talked his pass interference philosophy. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Jon Gruden Full Press Conference Before The Final Preseason Game in Seattle - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media before the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and this Saturday's roster cuts. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New DT Corey Liuget Says He is Excited to Play in Raiders Defensive Scheme - VIDEO
The Raiders' newest addition to the team, Defensive Tackle Corey Liuget, said he is excited to play in a defensive scheme that fits his talents in his first full practice since signing with the team yesterday. Running Back DeAndre Washington has all but solidified his backup role, and says he has learned a lot under former Raiders backs. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Loses Second NFL Helmet Grievance - VIDEO
The Raiders are back in Alameda preparing for the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, however the larger story looming over the team is Antonio Brown losing his second helmet grievance. Despite losing the grievance, Brown has a plan for his preferred headgear and was at practice wearing what may or may not be his helmet for the season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Raiders to Watch on Offense in 2019
The Oakland Raiders finished 2018 last in the AFC West with a record of 4-12. With head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock attempting to steer the team into a winning season, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at five players that can help propel the team toward that goal. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
On a Short Field Raiders Leave Canada With a Thrilling 22-21 Win - VIDEO
After The CFL Goal-Post forced the game to be played using only 80 yards, the Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg 22-21. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fend off Packers, win 22-21 - VIDEO
The Raiders moved to 3-0 in the preseason taking home a narrow 22-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The game winning field goal was hit by Daniel Carlson with just 8 seconds remaining in the game. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Mailbag | August 22, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Jon Gruden Does Not Think Raiders Are Distracted - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about what he's looking for in the teams third preseason game Thursday in Winnipeg, also says he doesn't believe in the narrative of Hard Knocks and Antonio Brown distracting the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Practices with Raiders in Alameda - VIDEO
Antonio Brown was once again present for the Raiders first practice of the season in Alameda and while he looked to be stretching on his own, he eventually practiced with the team after finding a helmet later on. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Back With Raiders on Final Day of Training Camp - VIDEO
Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was back with the Raiders in Napa for the final day of Training Camp, just one day after General Manager Mike Mayock commented on Brown's status with the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vontaze Burfict talks defense, Paul Guenther details preseason strategy - VIDEO
Raiders Linebacker Vontaze Burfict describes his leadership on this years defense. Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther details his preseason strategy with new players and Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson talks about Derek Carr's growth. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike Mayock comments on Antonio Brown's recurring absence from camp - VIDEO
General Manager Mike Mayock seemingly gave Antonio Brown an ultimatum after the receiver yet again disappeared from the teams training camp in Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Derek Carr talks receiver depth while rookie Josh Jacobs gets praise - VIDEO
After practice Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talked about the current depth of the receiver position. Head Coach Jon Gruden and Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams had a lot of praise for rookie Running Back Josh Jacobs and his offensive versatility. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential grass Raiders will play on being tested out by stadium crew - Video
The Raiders have yet to decide which grass they will choose as the turf the team plays on when it comes to Las Vegas in 2020, but the testing process is already underway at Allegiant Stadium. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Vs. Cardinals Post Game Press conference
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to media after the game.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84), right, walks on the field during the NFL team ...
‘Helmetgate’ is sort of drama Raiders get with Antonio Brown
By / RJ

How can a guy like the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who works so hard on his craft — more committed and diligent and driven than anyone, says head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr — also be so contentious about something like which helmet he wears?

Don Banks is shown during an NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. on March 26, 2018. (AP Photo/ ...
Don Banks, giant of NFL writers, gone too soon
By / RJ

Banks died in his sleep early Sunday morning at the age of 57, alone in a hotel room in Canton, Ohio, having attended the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies and earlier filing his first story for the Review-Journal.