Raiders’ report card: Only one grade suffices after Colts debacle

There is only one grade the Raiders deserve after their embarrassing blowout loss to the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) reacts to giving up a touchdown with outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) looking on during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defenders, from left, Tyree Wilson (9), Elandon Roberts (52) and Cody Lindenberg (55) look on from the bench during the second half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. The Colts won 40-6. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 40-6 loss to the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Offense: F

Things got off to a promising start. The Raiders covered 80 yards in 16 plays their opening possession, resulting in a Daniel Carlson field goal and a 3-0 lead. Then the rest of the game happened. Quarterback Geno Smith threw two more interceptions — one was tipped and the other came in part because rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. stopped on his route — to give himself an NFL-leading nine on the season. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty ran for 67 yards on 14 carries and caught five passes for 42 yards. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had just one target through three quarters and finished with four catches for 32 yards. The Raiders actually had an edge in time of possession in this game. They had the ball for 33:25. They just couldn’t do anything with it.

Defense: F

The Colts scored touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions. They also converted eight of their 10 third downs, including seven of eight in the first half. It’s not as if Indianapolis’ best players had incredible games. The Raiders just couldn’t get the Colts off the field. It felt as if this side of the ball pretty much just played out the string once things got out of control.

Special teams: F

This unit hurt the Raiders once again, just like it did in their Week 3 loss at Washington. They had a punt get blocked in the second quarter, which caused punter AJ Cole to suffer an ankle injury. The Colts scored a touchdown four plays later. The Raiders are also fortunate a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Indianapolis was called back due to a holding penalty. Carlson made field goals from 24 and 37 yards out but also missed wide right from 57 yards to end the first half. He also attempted his first NFL punt with Cole sidelined. It traveled 30 yards.

Coaching: F

Coach Pete Carroll believes his roster can improve, but the proof is on the scoreboard. The Raiders aren’t good. Their mistakes on special teams need to be addressed and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have plenty to clean up as well. Better coaching is needed everywhere.

Ed Graney/Las Vegas Review-Journal