Raiders report card: Special teams, defense come up big against Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) is stopped short of a first down by Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) looks in an interception as safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) puts a hit on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signal players on the field against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) signals for the Raiders to get the football after a big defensive stop of the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 20-16 win against the Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: C+

Yes, the running game finally had a pulse. The Raiders rushed for 152 yards on the day, one fewer than they had in their first three games of the season combined. Running back Alexander Mattison rushed five times for 60 yards, while running back Zamir White had 50 yards on 17 carries. White’s fumble that was returned for a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter almost cost the Raiders the win, however. Things still weren’t consistent enough on this side of the ball. Quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 14 of his 24 passes for 130 yards while missing some key throws. Still, wide receivers Tre Tucker and DJ Turner stepped up with star Davante Adams out with a hamstring injury. It was also the offensive line’s best game of the season.

Defense: B+

This was a gutsy performance with starters Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Marcus Epps out with injuries. The Browns scored a touchdown on their opening drive after going 70 yards in 15 plays, but then the Raiders kept coming up with key plays and stops when they needed them. Linebacker Robert Spillane again led the team with 12 tackles. Third-year safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, starting in place of Epps, had six tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit. Defensive end Charles Snowden came up huge late with a pass deflection and a sack on Cleveland’s final possession. Snowden also finished with three quarterback hits and was part of a defensive line that held the Browns to 92 rushing yards.

Special teams: A+

It’s easy to forget at times how much of a weapon punter AJ Cole is. He averaged 58 yards on his four punts and dropped the ball inside the 11-yard line twice. Kicker Daniel Carlson made both of his field-goal attempts, connecting from 52 and 34 yards. Cleveland missed an extra point in the fourth quarter that proved to be crucial, as it forced the team to try for a touchdown its final drive.

Coaching: C

Things began poorly thanks to the Browns’ opening touchdown. The Raiders also burned two timeouts in the second half that could have cost them if they didn’t stop the Browns late. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and his staff deserve credit for getting the run game going, while defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s group was up to the task despite all its missing pieces.

Ed Graney Review-Journal