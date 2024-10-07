Raiders report card: Stinker of a loss produces poor grades

The Raiders didn’t do anything well after going up 10-0 in Denver on Sunday. They deserve criticism across the board for their loss.

How the Raiders performed in a 34-18 loss to the Broncos:

Offense: D

A solid start here turned into a nightmare. Things fell apart after quarterback Gardner Minshew threw an interception that was returned 100 yards by Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II. The Raiders led 10-3 at the time, so the Broncos tied the game instead of falling further behind. Minshew threw a second interception and was benched for backup Aidan O’Connell in the third quarter. O’Connell threw his own interception before leading the Raiders to a touchdown in garbage time. Minshew, who completed his first nine passes for 115 yards, completed just three of his final eight passes for 22 yards. The Raiders had 115 rushing yards, but gained 40 of those on one play.

Defense: D

The Raiders run tackling drills each day in practice. Maybe they should spend more time on it. Missed tackles allowed the Broncos to extend drives. Penalties did as well. The Raiders were called for having 12 men on the field twice. Denver only gained 289 total yards and converted just three of its 12 third downs. But rookie quarterback Bo Nix had his best game yet, completing 19 of his 27 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score. Linebacker Robert Spillane led the Raiders with 10 tackles. Defensive end Maxx Crosby added two sacks. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had a sack, but then left the game with a foot injury that might have occurred during his celebration. Yeah. That kind of day.

Special teams: D

Punter AJ Cole was his usual solid self, averaging 53.4 yards on his five punts while placing two inside the 10-yard line. Kicker Daniel Carlson also made his only field-goal attempt, hitting from 40 yards. But a leverage call against defensive end Janarius Robinson negated a missed field goal by the Broncos. Denver went up 13-10 at halftime after kicker Wil Lutz took advantage of his second chance. The Raiders also allowed a 38-yard punt return that gave the Broncos the ball at the 50. Denver scored a touchdown six plays later to go up 20-10.

Coaching: F

The Raiders were sloppy and undisciplined Sunday and were penalized 11 times for 79 yards. Their offense wasn’t consistent and turned the ball over three times. The defense couldn’t get off the field when it needed to. It’s crazy. This was a winnable game. The Raiders should have been up two scores at the half instead of down by three points.

— Ed Graney/Review-Journal