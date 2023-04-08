Raiders should not draft Georgia star Jalen Carter

The arrest of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter for reckless driving and racing after a fatal crash hits too close to home for the Raiders because of Henry Ruggs.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter watches as players warm up on the field before the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A trainer works with former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter after he runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Have the visit. Do the research. Talk among yourselves.

But if opportunity presents itself April 27, the Raiders should not draft Jalen Carter.

Hard pass. Move on.

Carter is the All-America defensive tackle from two-time defending national champion Georgia, perhaps the most talented prospect in the NFL draft.

He seems about as close to a sure thing in a helmet and shoulder pads going. Can do it all from his spot.

But a major transgression hits too close to home for the Raiders. It would be a terrible look to select him with the seventh pick.

Due diligence

You’ve likely heard the story: Carter was charged in March with reckless driving and racing after a fatal crash left Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy dead. Carter was not driving the car in which the two were killed.

Carter pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges.

His punishment: 12 months probation, 80 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

The Raiders have said due diligence will play out here, that they will meet with Carter and make their own evaluation of him.

And while it’s perhaps not the job of an NFL team to balance the proverbial moral compass against the opportunity to select a potential difference-maker at a (serious) position of need, it should be the standard by which the Raiders proceed in this case.

Why? Henry Ruggs.

A wound that remains fresh some 17 months later, the former Raiders wide receiver killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog while reportedly driving in excess of 150 mph with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada before striking her car.

That was in November 2021. The case is still pending while Ruggs is on house arrest.

The idea that it’s unfair to judge both crashes in the same light holds merit. And if the red flag now attached to Carter’s resume was a choice (not a mistake) other than to get behind the wheel and drive recklessly, it might be argued the Raiders should consider taking him if available.

But it wasn’t. And that’s enough not to.

The incidents are too close in comparison, though Carter was reportedly not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It probably won’t matter when it comes to Carter’s draft stock. There is a good chance he will be selected earlier than No. 7, and someone will ready a news conference and statements about how he has learned a valuable lesson and that he will prove himself a better person for it.

The dark cloud has certainly moved a bit from directly over his head as days and weeks pass. Just not enough for the Raiders to draft him.

There are so many other ways to go here. Too many possibilities without the baggage.

It’s critical the Raiders come out of the draft with at least a few defensive starters, their time in the free-agent pool not having produced a plethora of standout players on that side of the ball. More depth pieces than anything else. Most of their cap spending has gone to the offense. Go figure.

Can’t miss

General manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels can’t miss much. There was far too much of that in those drafts before they arrived, far too many blunders by Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.

There are cornerbacks such as Christian Gonzalez from Oregon and Devon Witherspoon from Illinois, both of whom could help the Raiders immediately at another position of need.

It wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Raiders to trade down and gain more draft capital. More ability to address what has been a porous defense for some time.

Quarterback is likely in play, the signing of backup Brian Hoyer perhaps as merely a mentor for whoever the Raiders would select. Also might not be the worst thing to trade up if they truly believe a franchise quarterback is in this draft.

All such options make sense at differing levels. I would remain at No. 7 and take the best defensive player available.

Just not Jalen Carter.

Hits far too close to the Raiders’ home.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing