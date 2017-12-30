Remembering 2017: Sports help to make #VegasStrong

In our line of work, we mostly deal with numbers. Stats. Records. Anything defined by digits. And there wasn’t a more significant one for Las Vegas this past year, perhaps ever, than 58.

Names of the 58 people killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting are displayed on the hockey ring before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The names of the 58 victims killed in the October 1 shooting are displayed during the opening ceremony on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

And there wasn’t a more significant one for Las Vegas this past year, perhaps ever, than 58.

I will not remember 2017 for any specific game or athlete, any NFL relocation news or NHL expansion draft.

They connect as one, those columns I wrote following the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, which left 58 dead and 546 injured and a town, our town, suffering a level of profound grief no community should ever have to endure.

I will remember my son’s voice cracking and his eyes welling with tears as his face was exposed across the screen of a smartphone when calling from college about the city he so deeply loves.

I will remember the names of the dead being emblazoned on ice at T-Mobile Arena, and a second ticking away for each one on the video screen high above at the home opener for the Golden Knights.

I will remember that when the count reached 57, like a template of hope promising the town will emerge from under such a menacing cloud, a voice bellowed from the darkness …“Vegas Strong!”

I will remember that as another NFR began its annual 10-day stay at Thomas & Mack Center, those cowboys and cowgirls competing sat atop their horses and tipped their hats out of remembrance and respect.

I will remember all of it, just as none of us will ever forget.

