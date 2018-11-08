Ed Graney

Schmidt needs to be more action than words regarding NHL drug policy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2018 - 6:14 pm
 

Nate Schmidt says he wants to help, to enact change, to make things better, to create more transparency.

We shall see.

Such comments are all well and good, except for the part about the odds being stacked heavily against such desires.

Like, every book in the Library of Congress being placed on top of each other stacked.

And, well, if he actually acts on his words.

Schmidt skated with the Golden Knights in Ottawa on Wednesday, the next allowable step before he returns to the lineup Nov. 18 at Edmonton, when his 20-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy ends.

“You have to at this point accept (blame),” Schmidt said. “Once you accept the suspension, you take responsibility. As part of the Players Association, I hope to talk to as many guys as I can about my experience. I don’t want this to ever happen to anybody else and go through what I did. It’s not fair.”

It’s not a matter of fairness. Schmidt tested positive and the only impartial person throughout the appeals process and with all the evidence was an arbitrator who ruled against him.

That’s a matter of fact.

Schmidt is correct. He’s to blame. But what his suspension has done on a much broader and far more important level than merely taking from the Knights their best defenseman to begin a season is to shine a spotlight of disgust on unquestionably the worst drug program in sports.

The league’s current collective bargaining agreement runs through September of 2020, but the NHL and Players Association each have options to terminate the deal at different points in September of next year.

It is believed that things like escrow payments and revenue sharing are among the leading issues to be debated.

The fact this drug policy isn’t continues the charade of it all.

It’s not enough that Schmidt reminds fellow players to watch what they eat, to stay clear of certain meat products. He mentioned such a thing Wednesday — along with saying he recently went deer hunting and, “That’s where my meat will be coming (from) for the foreseeable future” — supporting one theory that Schmidt tested positive for clenbuterol and blamed it on tainted meat.

So is this just about warning guys away from some bad steak or really caring about legitimizing the drug program in which he was caught?

If he really didn’t cheat and truly wants change, Schmidt needs to champion a drug policy that begins with testing on game days, that administers far more than up to two “no-notice” tests annually with one conducted on a team-wide basis, that greatly increases its mandatory maximum of 60 offseason tests in a league of 700-plus players.

That, speaking of transparency, would allow a player like Schmidt to publicly discuss what he tested positive for and the specific date of his last test.

That his league gets real about this.

He needs to speak with NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr and challenge those within the association to demand such vast, sweeping amendments, because why wouldn’t every player want such changes so as to strengthen their argument that no deliberate cheating occurred?

Or does an association where just three players over a 10-year period were caught violating the policy — and not because countless more weren’t likely cheating — prefer the standard deny, deny, deny approach?

“It’s not (missing) the games or the money,” said Schmidt, whose suspension cost him approximately $482,258.28 in salary. “It’s the reputation. I couldn’t care less about the money and it sucks to miss games but, really, it’s about my character. But at the end of the day, if you can look in the mirror and know you didn’t do something, that’s the only thing that matters. I never did anything intentionally. I never tried to. It’s not in my DNA.

“I hope to help guys understand … If I have to be the guy that it happens to for it to never happen again, that’ll be OK with me. I can live with that.”

We’ll see.

To enact real change, Nate Schmidt must be about more action than words.

He likes to talk, is great at it, so this is his chance.

Let’s see if fellow players would listen and follow.

Or if they’re all just fine, for whatever nefarious reason or not, with the status quo of an absurd drug program.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt discusses his suspension
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt discusses his suspension after practice in Ottawa (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Pacioretty
Gallant on how season has gone
Pacioretty on possible return
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout the Hurricanes
The Golden Knights defeat Carolina 3-0, with Marc-Andre Fleury marking his 50th career shutout. Adam Hill and Ed Graney report from T-Mobile Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury and William Carrier on the Knights Win Over Carolina
November 3, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena.
Coach Gallant Presser
Gerard Gallant speaks after the Knights defeat Carolina 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena November 3, 2018.
Golden Edge: Knights Feeling Blue After Loss In St. Louis
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Knights 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Gallant and Marchessault on Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault comment on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault on Perron
Gallant on consistency after a loss to the Nashville Predators
Coach Gerard Gallant says the Golden Knights are playing well in stretches, but consistency has been a problem. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fleury on commercial
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about a commercial that features him in disguise as Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury on wig
Marc-Andre Fleury puts on a blond wig at the end of practice to get some laughs.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Predators
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Knights 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge Mailbag - October 30, 2018
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz answer your burning questions about the Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Marchessault Hits Penalty Shot in OT
The Golden Knights defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime. Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena.
Gallant says team's tenacity led to OT win over the Senators
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the Golden Knights win over the Ottawa Senators in overtime and how Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch's contributions helped.
Golden Knights talk OT win, ready for road games
The Vegas Golden Knights talk about winning in overtime against the Ottawa Senators and how they will carry over that momentum on their upcoming road games.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Tampa, Pacioretty Exits Game
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz and David Schoen go over the Knights loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Golden Knights locker room post following loss to Lightning
The Vegas Golden Knights agreed following their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that they need to play more aggressive and be more consistent throughout the game to come out victorious.
Gallant says Golden Knights need to play hungrier
Following the Vegas Golden Knights loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Gerard Gallant says the team needs to play hungrier and be more consistent to get wins.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall Short to Canucks in Shootout
The Golden Knights lose 3-2 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks, but announce after the game that they have signed Nate Schmidt to a 6 year contract extension. Adam Hill, David Schoen, and Ben Gotz report from T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights coach Gallant on team's loss to Vancouver, Schmidt's new deal
Following the Golden Knights 3-2 loss to the Canucks, head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the missed opportunities and also spoke about Nate Schmidt's new contract with the team.
Golden Knights discuss shootout loss to Canucks
The Vegas Golden Knights discuss their loss to the Vancouver Canucks at the T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: Knights party, practice before facing Canucks
Adam Hill, Dave Schoen, and Ben Gotz reports from City National Arena after the Golden Knights practice. The team is in high spirits after a costume party and on a 3 game win streak.
Golden Edge Mailbag 10-23-2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill read Golden Knights viewer mail and discuss players costumes for Halloween.
Golden Knights credit chemistry, strong fourth line for win over Ducks
Following their 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Vegas Golden Knights players credited team chemistry and solid play from the fourth line as keys to their victory.
Gallant happy with team effort in win over the Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says he's happy with the team's effort, especially the fourth line, after the win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Alex Tuch reacts to his new contract
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch reacts to his new contract with the team and explains what his goals are.
Golden Edge: VGK Practice 10-18-2018
Adam Hill, David Schoen, and Ben Gotz discuss the Golden Knights practice, Deryk Engelland's status, and Tomas Hyka's path to the team
Golden Knights Talk To Media After Thursday Practice
Golden Knights talk to media in the locker room after practice on Thursday.
Gallant Talks After Practice On Thursday
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant goes over how the lines are developing at practice.
Gerard Gallant On Win Against Sabres
Gerard Gallant talks after practice about the Golden Knights win over the Buffalo Sabres and the teams overall performance.
Cody Eakin On His Personal Improvement As A Golden Knight
Cody Eakin talks about his improvement as a Golden Knight this season and the work he put in over the summer.
Golden Edge: Knights Mood Improved After Win Against Sabres
Adam Hill, David Schoen and Ben Gotz go over how the Golden Knights are feeling after their win against the Buffalo Sabres while Alex Tuch gets a workout on the ice.
VGS themed games from AGS at G2E Global Gaming Expo
A Golden Knights-themed slot machine was on display Tuesday at the G2E Global Gaming Expo as AGS showed two products that came out of a 3-year contract with the Knights. A video roulette game featuring a Knights helmet and an enormous slot machine were on the floor along with Knights cheerleaders, the Drumbots and Chance, the Knights' mascot. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like