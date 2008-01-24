These military strikes not subject to politics

I felt embarrassed. The song began to play and my right hand remained at its side as it probably has for some time at most sporting events, my mind instead racing with thoughts of potential column angles and upcoming appointments and which child at home needs a permission slip signed to attend whatever field trip comes next.

It has become this way for too many, our national anthem as commonplace a tune in our minds as the “SportsCenter” theme. We forget too quickly.

But then the sight of hundreds comes into view, of men and women touching their hearts and staring attentively at a flag draped across a wall at the end of one bowling lane, just above rows of white pins also standing at attention.

The military bowling championships have been staged for nearly 40 years and are again being contested this week at the Gold Coast, where more than 1,000 active and retired soldiers from all branches of the armed forces have gathered in the spirit of competition and camaraderie. The latter is always most important.

Debating the war on terror and whether its continuation is justified won’t happen in this space. This is more a call to remember those serving than question their orders. Polls indicate while most Americans condemn our sustained presence in Iraq, they continue to support and respect the troops. Thank goodness for the last part.

One thing an event like this does is allow for a level of confirmation to reach soldiers who might otherwise feel upset with how the war is perceived here. It allows them to meet those who served in another time, whose offer of a handshake and words of encouragement mean more than anything. It replaces, if only for a few days, bureaucracy with benevolence.

“A lot of the retired soldiers tell us that even though we’re getting dragged through the mud with all the politics about the war, they know what we’re going through and are grateful for it,” said Master Sergeant Rene Tetreault, who at 44 is based in Tucson, Ariz., and has spent nearly 26 years in the Air Force. “They tell us to stay the course. To do what we do.

“Our base has had troops (deployed) for 47 consecutive months on four-month rotations. It’s what we get paid to do. We don’t question it. I’m sure there are some with personal beliefs on whether we should still be at war or not, but they don’t express them because we all signed on the dotted line to support and defend our nation and Constitution. We just do what we do.”

Bowling and the military have been connected for years, ever since 4,500 alley beds were constructed on bases across the world during World War II. Servicemen and women needed a source of recreation amid all the chaos, and most everyone could participate.

The interest has grown over time, with entire bowling centers now running at nearly 80 bases worldwide. There are more than 160 six-player teams competing this week, including 35 teams of active soldiers. They come from all dots on the globe to play and experience a different sort of refuge.

Days and months and years pass, and it is true soldiers have grown frustrated by criticism of the war, although it’s important to remember one’s right to oppose the conflict is among those privileges these same men and women fight for. But sometimes, even the bravest among us need encouragement.

“I can’t speak for the military, only for myself,” said Todd Hyman, a 43-year-old flier from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., with nearly 25 years service and 80 combat missions since 2001. “But I do believe we understand the meaning of that flag and of freedom more than the average person who hasn’t served.

“I think a lot of people forget what happened on 9-11, especially those who weren’t directly affected. We haven’t. It’s good to be at a tournament like this, where a lot of us can come together every year. It’s all about brothers in arms and integrity and what we stand for.”

It’s a few days of no politics, no judgment, no disparagement. Just strikes and spares and solidarity. It’s a guy like Hyman possibly meeting a guy like Max McIlrath and hearing stories from the 73-year-old about his tours for the Air Force in Vietnam and Korea. It’s about a sport that has for decades united a section of society sworn to protect us.

The least we can do is to remember that when the music begins, it’s no ordinary tune.

