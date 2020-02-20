Time will tell if Golden Knights overpaid for Alec Martinez

The Golden Knights felt strong enough about 32-year-old defenseman Alec Martinez to send the Los Angeles Kings two second-round picks.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez, center, looks to redirect the puck, between Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, left, and defenseman Samuel Girard during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Kings won 3-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubows

Alec Martinez doesn’t move you from a townhouse with street parking to a two-story Colonial with a long, winding, cobblestone driveway and three-car garage.

I’m not even sure he’s an upgrade from wool carpet to hardwood given the cost.

But the Golden Knights felt different enough to part with two second-round picks Wednesday to acquire the 32-year-old defenseman from the Los Angeles Kings.

Trades involving draft selections and a player with term are never easily —and perhaps fairly — judged in the moment.

But if it’s true that the only thing more precious than time is those we spend it with, the Knights dispensed a good amount.

Vegas was never going to keep all five second-round picks it compiled over the next two seasons, so in trading for Martinez, they get a player at a position that has needed an upgrade for a while.

So the idea to stockpile assets in the past to now improve the present is at least acceptable.

But by how much, really?

Is this it?

There’s another move coming, yes?

It’s hardly desperate to trade for Martinez given the defensemen who have been moved the last few days. Vegas had to get better at the blue line, a fact that was obvious before Gerard Gallant was fired as coach and Pete DeBoer was hired. And it did.

The Knights also parted with no prospects, a positive conclusion when those buying strike a deal.

But the analytical production Martinez has offered in this, his ninth full NHL season, would slate him above Knights defenseman Jon Merrill and below defenseman Nick Holden.

Not exactly a room full of antique java hardwood on return, and yet Martinez will now play with much better talent.

Any offense from him is a plus. He can help on the penalty kill and should benefit the transition breakout DeBoer has implemented. He will block shots. He can play both sides, versatility that will make it interesting to see who he best fits alongside.

On one hand, it has been beyond a seller’s market as the deadline looms. I’m surprised someone hasn’t offered the Devils their entire draft for Lindsey Vonn with P.K. Subban as a throw-in, given it appears most everyone in New Jersey is available.

I suppose, then, the Knights view the Martinez deal as much for next season — he will make $4 million while the contracts for Merrill and Holden expire — as whatever he offers now.

Martinez is solid but not near the missing piece to a Stanley Cup.

He’s merely a guy who is better than the guy he will replace.

What this also did is restate the Vegas belief not to pursue rentals at the deadline, unless his name is Ryan Reaves. So while the Capitals this week traded a second- and third-round pick to San Jose for a younger and better defenseman in Brenden Dillon while getting the Sharks to retain 50 percent of salary, the Knights sought an older player with term.

I understand such inflexibility at times, but what about when you think a move might mean the difference between an early playoff exit or legitimate Cup run?

There are defensemen left to be had that you can win a Cup with, but maybe not because of them.

Dillon was one, and Washington got him. So is Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson, an impending unrestricted free agent who could bolster the Vegas blue line even more. Or someone like Sami Vatanen of New Jersey, still on injured reserve and yet perhaps more a bargain now than ever.

They’re rentals that the Knights should at least inquire about before Monday to see if the crazy selling prices remain out of sorts. Holding tight to a concept that such players aren’t worth the risk for fear of losing them to free agency is just shortsighted.

Besides, haven’t we heard over and over how much players love Las Vegas?

Experience means little

I’ve waited until now to recount the fact that Martinez was a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Kings and in 2014 scored goals that won the Western Conference title and then the Cup.

I waited because, despite the narrative management offered Wednesday in how important such a resume should directly affect the Vegas room, it’s more a concept of momentum.

It doesn’t mean anything.

Those moments occurred years ago, and you would wear yourself out counting how many teams in all sports have won titles with little-to-no championship experience. The Knights have enough leaders to make a run. That’s not an issue.

Players on the Knights who know Martinez say he will fit in well. That’s good. That he’s excited about again competing on a winning team. Good also.

So, too, is the fact that he fills a need, how well or much to be determined on a defense that has improved under DeBoer.

For now, however, the Knights made a trade Wednesday and the proverbial needle barely moved.

Time will tell if the price was too high.

But doesn’t it always?

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.