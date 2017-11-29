Tony Sanchez deserves more time to build UNLV football program

Tony Sanchez concluded his third season as coach Saturday, when the Rebels lost to a historically bad UNR side 23-16 and with it a chance to become bowl eligible and reclaim ownership of the Fremont Cannon.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez and his team run onto the field before the start of a football game against Utah State Aggies at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive line coach Tony Samuel, right, and head coach Tony Sanchez coach from the sideline as defensive back Greg Francis (23) looks on during the first half of their game in Reno, Nevada, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels football head coach Tony Sanchez on the sideline during the first half of their game against Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, left, congratulates linebacker Javin White (16) after White broke up a pass intended for New Mexico wide receiver Q' Drennan in the final minute of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. UNLV won 38-35. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Oct 28, 2017; Fresno, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez stands on the field during a timeout against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 28, 2017; Fresno, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez stands on the field during a timeout against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 14, 2017; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez directs his players as they warm up before an NCAA college football game against Air Force, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sep 23, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez during the fourth quarteragainst the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 54-21. (Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Sep 23, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez during the fourth quarteragainst the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 54-21. (Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez watches as his team plays San Diego State in a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez and his team run onto the field before the start of a football game against Utah State Aggies at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

There is a level of amusement, not to mention a college football field’s worth of irony, in what has become a standard reasoning many offer for the timeline Tony Sanchez needs to rebuild UNLV’s program: Yeah, but look what he inherited.

You mean what Jim Strong inherited?

You mean what Jeff Horton inherited?

You mean what John Robinson inherited?

You mean what Mike Sanford inherited?

You mean what Bobby Hauck inherited?

The act of receiving leadership as an heir includes a certain uniformity when it comes to this job at this particular university.

What each successor listed above, including Sanchez, has derived from accepting the position: A program that since 1986 has produced five winning seasons and three bowl appearances, that is 120-254 during that span, that has absolutely no infrastructure of expected success, that has unsuccessfully circulated coaches through a revolving door in hopes the next one possesses some sort of paranormal capacity to do what others couldn’t.

UNLV instead finished 5-7, meaning it has won more games under Sanchez than each preceding season. Those totals have gone from three to four to five, which isn’t good enough for many who either don’t comprehend the veracity of what Rebels football has been for decades or simply won’t accept it.

“I know Tony is disappointed, as we all were, in the ending this season,” said first-year athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. “We have high expectations, including bowl eligibility. Want to keep raising that bar, and I believe we have the foundation and building blocks to do so.”

This is not the era of Bill Ireland or Ron Meyer or Tony Knap or even Harvey Hyde, former UNLV coaches who produced winning records in times when the game wasn’t so clearly defined by the shameless riches on one side of the college spectrum, when the haves existed on another planet from the have-nots.

There are absolutely non-Power Five programs that have done more with less, that have won consistently at a high rate despite such an inequitable balance of finances. A few exist within the Mountain West. UNLV isn’t one, and yet it’s also not a program whose evaluation of a coach can be reasonably framed in three seasons.

Not when things have been this bad for this long.

This isn’t entirely a Sanchez problem or a Sanford problem or a Hauck problem.

This is a culture problem.

UNLV doesn’t have one.

But there is a shred of hope, and it’s scheduled to break ground in January.

A structure such as the Fertitta Football Complex won’t alone guarantee UNLV becomes an annual league contender and bowl participant, but it affords Sanchez a level of recruiting tool those who came before him lacked.

If you don’t believe those sorts of bells and whistles and signs of opulence impress recruits, then you don’t know how 18-year-olds think or what they most desire when comparing schools.

It’s true the Rebels have miles and miles to go, particularly on defense, and maybe that leads to staffing changes. But to offer any educated or indisputable appraisal of Sanchez’s performance or future until after five seasons is to not have a sensible and realistic perspective about what UNLV football has been for 30 years.

“(Sanchez) and I talk and text daily,” Reed-Francois said. “It’s important we have a relationship of candor and mutual respect, and it’s my job to make sure I’m providing Tony and the program all the resources they need to be successful.

“We will sit and evaluate everything, from top to bottom, and implement whatever is needed to meet those expectations. We’re both very competitive, and we both know big things can be done here at UNLV.

“I hold head coaches accountable. I’m not going to usurp their power and tell them who to hire. I’ll retain veto power in case we do a background check and some NCAA or ethical issues pop up, but it’s not my place to dictate who a coach has on his or her staff. I will always hold the head coach accountable.

“I absolutely see a ray of light, with the Fertitta Football Complex and (NFL) stadium coming. I think we have some really good strengths to build for the future.”

The past is as inadequate as the record suggests.

How is Sanchez doing? We’ll let you know in two years.

At some point, if this thing is going to be relevant, that revolving door needs to stop moving.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.