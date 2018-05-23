Ed Graney

Tragedy to triumph: How a team like the Knights can help save a city

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2018 - 4:44 pm
 

One definition offered is about being able to withstand great force or pressure and, in this way, sport has answered tragedy with triumph over and over, because nothing stresses a community like having to recover from bombs or a mass shooting.

And nothing can emerge as a beacon of hope like the simplicity of a winning team.

It seems such a simple word — strong — but it was a point of focus after 9-11, after a Category 5 hurricane caused catastrophic damage to New Orleans, after two brothers detonated those homemade explosives during the Boston Marathon, after ruinous floods washed over Houston.

After such massive death and destruction and devastation.

Las Vegas also knows well such calamity, and how a certain group of hockey players aided its healing.

It has a Stanley Cup finalist in the Golden Knights, who open play in the best-of-seven championship series Monday, when a magical season-long journey reaches its final and most historic spot for an NHL expansion team beloved by a town it has both entertained and, in a very impassioned manner, helped rescue from unfathomable pain.

In the hours and days after 1 October, after 58 were killed and more than 700 injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, Steve Sisolak led the efforts of establishing a victim’s fund, and yet the Clark County commissioner and really no one intimately involved with aiding those most grieving could forecast how the Knights would play such a pivotal role in the process.

Who in the world could have known?

“The Knights and Raiders were two of the first organizations who contacted us with sizable, five-figure donations,” Sisolak said. “And then, the Knights were there at the command center, hours and hours signing autographs and taking pictures and talking with first responders. And then they were at the hospitals doing all the same things with patients and family members. All things they never had to do.

“They hadn’t even played a game here yet. They were new to the city, a bunch of guys who were rejected by their previous teams, but there they were, giving this city a sense of pride in a terrible time. I have often said that Bill Foley owns the team, but it belongs to us. It’s our team, and it was a special gift that offered this community an escape and diversion from all the sadness. And they will never be forgotten because of it.”

ADD ALT TAG INFO
Fans hold a sign in the third inning during Game 3 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2001, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Diamondbacks’ Matt Williams looks down at left. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

A pattern of triumph

It is the sort of tale that has been told in other cities when disaster strikes, or don’t you remember Derek Jeter rounding the bases after a walk-off home run in Game 4 of the World Series in 2001 with his hand in the air, a symbol of hope for the entire nation in the wake of the 9-11 terrorist attacks?

The Yankees would lose the series to Arizona in seven games, but more than anything, New Yorkers were able to escape the tears and sorrow for a bit through the clarity of baseball.

It was the same in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, when four years later and the town still reeling to recover from the Superdome being converted into a refuge for those who lost everything, the faithful watched their Saints win a Super Bowl.

It was the same in Boston following the marathon bombings in 2013, when the Red Sox would win a World Series and the Bruins would advance to a Stanley Cup Final.

It was the same last year, when historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, streets were turned into waterways, thousands were displaced and the Astros a few months later beats the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

ADD ALT TAG INFO
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5), center, speaks during a ceremony honoring victims and first responders of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Golden Knights character

Eric Tosi has witnessed such truths play out twice, born and raised in Beverly, Mass., and a member of the Boston Bruins communications staff when the marathon bombings occurred, and now Vice President of Communications and Content for the Knights.

He has seen first-hand how a team can alter the path of a town besieged by heartache and loss.

“The two situations are very similar,” Tosi said. “They both demonstrated the power and positive impact sports teams can have on a community going through tough times, being a real source of pride for a city. People in Boston will remember those teams stepping forward after (the bombing) for the rest of their lives.

“It’s the same in Las Vegas. It wasn’t something our organization asked of the players. They did it all on their own. They knew it was the right thing to do. It speaks to their character. They wanted to do whatever they could to help this city. Sometimes, what might seem like small things or gestures mean a lot to those most affected. That has been the (Knights) approach from the beginning — do whatever we can do.”

ADD ALT TAG INFO
85 of 123HKN-KNIGHTS_101017cs_011.JPG
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights are introduced with first responders before playing the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Actions speak loudly

It was after the bombings in Boston when Red Sox star David Ortiz addressed the crowd at Fenway Park with these words: “This is our (expletive) city! Nobody’s gonna dictate our freedom. Stay strong.” #BostonStrong

It was during last year when the Astros logo and the word strong was part of the team’s playoff uniform. #HoustonStrong

It was Oct. 10 when Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland stood on the ice at T-Mobile Arena and offered a 58-word speech in honoring the 58 dead and those first responders who joined the Vegas team that night at the first home game in history.

“We are,” Engelland concluded, “Vegas Strong.”

On Monday, a 500-1 shot when the season began, will begin a series that will place it four wins from claiming the Stanley Cup.

Once again, a team has lifted the spirits of a broken town and become that beacon of hope amid such incredible adversity.

Once again, sport has answered tragedy with triumph.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights enjoying growing presence in the community
Bryan Salmond talks about how Golden Knights continue to become more popular in the Las Vegas community.
Golden Edge: Knights continue to impact the community
Ed Graney interviews Golden Knights fan Spike Measer about the emotions from the Golden Knights Stanley Cup run as well as what the team has meant to the community.
Golden Knights talk about the upcoming series, crowd at practice
Erik Haula, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith talk about the large crowd at practice and the upcoming series for the Stanley Cup Final.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant Press Conference
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks live at City National Arena about the Stanley Cup Final.
George McPhee talks about the Golden Knights run to the Final
Golden Knights general manager George McPhee talked to the press the day after the Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
Fleury, Reaves, Engelland On Western Conference Win
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, Defenseman Deryk Engelland and Forward Ryan Reaves discuss the Knights heading to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Golden Knights On Western Conference Win
The Golden Knights react to their Western Conference Final win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets - By the Numbers
Fun facts and stats from the Golden Knights win in the Western Conference Final.
Golden Edge: Knights Make It To Stanley Cup Finals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights game five win against the Winnipeg Jets. The win for the Knights puts the team in the Stanley Cup Finals where they will face the Lightning or the Capitals.
Golden Edge: Knights fans cheer team on from Toshiba Plaza
Zac Pacleb went out to the Golden Knights watch party outside of T-Mobile Arena and got the reaction from the fans.
Gerard Gallant talks before Game 5
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Edge: Knights One Game Away From Series Win
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Ed Graney and Adam Hill go over the Golden Knights 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Gerard Gallant Reacts To Game Four Win Against Jets
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant reacts to the Golden Knights game four win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights On Game Four Win Against Winnipeg
Golden Knights players react to their game four win against the Winnipeg Jets.
Tomas Nosek On First Playoff Goal
Golden Knights Forward Tomas Nosek talks about his first playoff goal.
Golden Knights On Game Three Against Winnipeg
The Golden Knights react to their game three win against Winnipeg at home.
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin On Preparing For Game Four
Golden Knights Forward Cody Eakin talks about preparation for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Gerard Gallant Talks About Eakin, Game Four Pressure
Gerard Gallant goes over the Golden Knights preparing for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights’ Fleury tickles Wheeler’s ear during Game 3 scrum
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tickled Jets' Blake Wheeler during a scrum in Game 3. The scrum occured behind Vegas’ net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed. The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.
Golden Edge: Knights, Fleury step up in Game 3
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Adam Hill break down the Golden Knights 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, including a pair of big performances from Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 3 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' 4-2 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights talk about 4-2 win in Game 3
Alex Tuch, Erik Haula and Marc-Andre Fleury talk about the Golden Knights' win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
James Neal talks after his 2-point performance in Game 3
James Neal talks about Game 3 in which he had a goal and an assist.
Golden Knights talk about what they're hoping for in Game 3
Ryan Reaves, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Brayden McNabb and Marc-Andre Fleury discuss what they learned from the first two games of the series as well as what they're hoping for in Game 3.
Golden Edge: Knights know they must start fast in Game 3
Zac Pacleb talked to the Golden Knights after they returned from Winnipeg ready for a quick start in Game 3.
Gerard Gallant talks after optional skate
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about his assessments from the first two games of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights talk about Game 2 win
Jonathan Marchessault, Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal talk about the team's 3-1 win in Winnipeg
Gerard Gallant talks about his team's Game 2 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after the team's 3-1 win.
Golden Edge: Knights tie the series with a Game 2 win
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Adam Hill recap the Golden Knights 3-1 win in Winnipeg.
Voices of Golden Knights players welcome visitors at McCarran airport
Four Golden Knights players will start delivering recorded messages this week as part of the “Voices of Vegas” program at McCarran International Airport.
Knights players discuss changes heading into game 2 against Winnipeg
Erik Haula, James Neal and Jonathan Marchessault discuss what changes need to happen in order for the Knights to tie the series with Winnipeg.
Gerard Gallant on game 2 against Winnipeg
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about what Knights need to improve on heading into game two against Winnipeg.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
