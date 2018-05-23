Tragedy to triumph: How a team like the Knights can help save a city

Nothing stresses a community like having to recover from bombs or a mass shooting, and nothing can emerge as a beacon of hope like the simplicity of a winning team.

Names of the 58 people killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting are displayed on the hockey ring before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A Golden Knights fan holds up a sign outside City National Arena during a send-off event ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans make their way to the Staples Center ahead of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A Golden Knights fan holds up a jersey after the Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A Golden Knights fan holds up a sign outside City National Arena during a send-off event ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans cheer for their home team before the start of game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning home run in the 10th inning as he rounds first base against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2001 at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees won 4-3 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea)

Fans hold a sign that reads "Katrina has now been forgotten", after the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game between the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. The Saints won 31-17. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Boston Red Sox's Jonny Gomes puts the 2013 World Series trophy and a team jersey on the finish line of the Boston Marathon, in honor of those affected by the bombings, as they stopped the parade in celebration of the baseball team's World Series win, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox's Jonny Gomes places the championship trophy and a Red Sox baseball jersey at the Boston Marathon Finish Line during a pause in their World Series victory rolling rally in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013 to remember those affected by the Marathon bombing. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The Houston Astros celebrate after Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates with the trophy after their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

One definition offered is about being able to withstand great force or pressure and, in this way, sport has answered tragedy with triumph over and over, because nothing stresses a community like having to recover from bombs or a mass shooting.

And nothing can emerge as a beacon of hope like the simplicity of a winning team.

It seems such a simple word — strong — but it was a point of focus after 9-11, after a Category 5 hurricane caused catastrophic damage to New Orleans, after two brothers detonated those homemade explosives during the Boston Marathon, after ruinous floods washed over Houston.

After such massive death and destruction and devastation.

Las Vegas also knows well such calamity, and how a certain group of hockey players aided its healing.

It has a Stanley Cup finalist in the Golden Knights, who open play in the best-of-seven championship series Monday, when a magical season-long journey reaches its final and most historic spot for an NHL expansion team beloved by a town it has both entertained and, in a very impassioned manner, helped rescue from unfathomable pain.

In the hours and days after 1 October, after 58 were killed and more than 700 injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, Steve Sisolak led the efforts of establishing a victim’s fund, and yet the Clark County commissioner and really no one intimately involved with aiding those most grieving could forecast how the Knights would play such a pivotal role in the process.

Who in the world could have known?

“The Knights and Raiders were two of the first organizations who contacted us with sizable, five-figure donations,” Sisolak said. “And then, the Knights were there at the command center, hours and hours signing autographs and taking pictures and talking with first responders. And then they were at the hospitals doing all the same things with patients and family members. All things they never had to do.

“They hadn’t even played a game here yet. They were new to the city, a bunch of guys who were rejected by their previous teams, but there they were, giving this city a sense of pride in a terrible time. I have often said that Bill Foley owns the team, but it belongs to us. It’s our team, and it was a special gift that offered this community an escape and diversion from all the sadness. And they will never be forgotten because of it.”





A pattern of triumph

It is the sort of tale that has been told in other cities when disaster strikes, or don’t you remember Derek Jeter rounding the bases after a walk-off home run in Game 4 of the World Series in 2001 with his hand in the air, a symbol of hope for the entire nation in the wake of the 9-11 terrorist attacks?

The Yankees would lose the series to Arizona in seven games, but more than anything, New Yorkers were able to escape the tears and sorrow for a bit through the clarity of baseball.

It was the same in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, when four years later and the town still reeling to recover from the Superdome being converted into a refuge for those who lost everything, the faithful watched their Saints win a Super Bowl.

It was the same in Boston following the marathon bombings in 2013, when the Red Sox would win a World Series and the Bruins would advance to a Stanley Cup Final.

It was the same last year, when historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, streets were turned into waterways, thousands were displaced and the Astros a few months later beats the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.





Golden Knights character

Eric Tosi has witnessed such truths play out twice, born and raised in Beverly, Mass., and a member of the Boston Bruins communications staff when the marathon bombings occurred, and now Vice President of Communications and Content for the Knights.

He has seen first-hand how a team can alter the path of a town besieged by heartache and loss.

“The two situations are very similar,” Tosi said. “They both demonstrated the power and positive impact sports teams can have on a community going through tough times, being a real source of pride for a city. People in Boston will remember those teams stepping forward after (the bombing) for the rest of their lives.

“It’s the same in Las Vegas. It wasn’t something our organization asked of the players. They did it all on their own. They knew it was the right thing to do. It speaks to their character. They wanted to do whatever they could to help this city. Sometimes, what might seem like small things or gestures mean a lot to those most affected. That has been the (Knights) approach from the beginning — do whatever we can do.”





Actions speak loudly

It was after the bombings in Boston when Red Sox star David Ortiz addressed the crowd at Fenway Park with these words: “This is our (expletive) city! Nobody’s gonna dictate our freedom. Stay strong.” #BostonStrong

It was during last year when the Astros logo and the word strong was part of the team’s playoff uniform. #HoustonStrong

It was Oct. 10 when Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland stood on the ice at T-Mobile Arena and offered a 58-word speech in honoring the 58 dead and those first responders who joined the Vegas team that night at the first home game in history.

“We are,” Engelland concluded, “Vegas Strong.”

On Monday, a 500-1 shot when the season began, will begin a series that will place it four wins from claiming the Stanley Cup.

Once again, a team has lifted the spirits of a broken town and become that beacon of hope amid such incredible adversity.

Once again, sport has answered tragedy with triumph.

