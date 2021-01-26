UNLV basketball earns important win against Utah State

The Rebels opened a two-game series with the second-place Aggies by winning 59-56, a game hardly known for aesthetics and yet one UNLV needed.

UNLV celebrates after winning the game 59-56 against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV's forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) attempts to block a point by Utah State's center Neemias Queta (23) during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV's guard Caleb Grill (3) eyes the ball while on defense during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV's guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) makes a point during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV's forward Moses Wood (1) blocks a point by Utah State's guard Rollie Worster (24) during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV's guard Nicquel "Nick" Blake (22) attempts a point during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV head coach T. J. Otzelberger encourages the team during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV's forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) reaches to high five his teammates after winning a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV's head coach T. J. Otzelberger communicates with a referee during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Utah State's Marco Anthony (44) drives into UNLV's Bryce Hamilton (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah State's Marco Anthony (44) drives around UNLV's Bryce Hamilton (13) and Moses Wood during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah State's Trevin Dorius (32) grabs a rebound over UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

This was a different kind of temperature gauge.

Instead of having a thermometer pointed at its collective heads as one way to measure for COVID-19, UNLV’s basketball team Monday night was tested for its Mountain West mettle.

For those 40 minutes, it passed.

Like, by the shoelace of a hightop.

The Rebels opened a two-game series with second-place Utah State by beating the Aggies 59-56 at Thomas & Mack Center, a game hardly known for aesthetics and yet one UNLV needed for all sorts of reasons.

Game 2 between the teams is here Wednesday. You have to think more shots will be made.

Best win yet

Monday was still by far the best win in a strange season for the Rebels. Before this, only a victory against a (really) bad Kansas State side told us much of anything about T. J. Otzelberger’s second UNLV team.

We’ve now seen them against what has been one of the league’s better rosters. Any sort of success matters. No matter how you get there. It’s a huge victory.

“Our guys should feel good about (it),” Otzelberger said. “But they should also understand that as we’re picking up momentum, the (series finale) on Wednesday is really big. We have to have a lot of focus — we’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game.”

Neither side had theirs Monday. It wasn’t the second game against New Mexico ugly, but it was in the neighborhood those final 20 minutes. Utah State went a 12-minute stretch without a basket. At one point, it missed 18 of 19 shots.

UNLV was outscored 22-20 in the second half and nearly perfected a way on how to lose a game after leading by nine with 1:17 remaining. But the Rebels didn’t. They held on.

This is what we saw last year, the Rebels (6-6, 3-2) holding Utah State (12-5, 9-2) to a disastrous offensive night and coming away with a win.

Maybe it should be expected when these two tip off. Otzelberger and Utah State coach Craig Smith know each other well, having overlapped for two seasons against each other in the Summit League before now existing in the Mountain West. Maybe there’s a reason this matchup recently has been more grind-it-out than things of beauty.

This was certain: UNLV had to shoot well from 3-point range to stand a chance. The Rebels weren’t going to do much of anything inside (do they ever?) against the league’s best defender — Utah State center Neemias Queta (eight points, 11 rebounds, six blocks). So it was all kinds of significant that UNLV made 8-of-16 on 3s in the first half and 13-of-30 for the game.

His numbers won’t garner headlines, but UNLV forward Mbacke Diong continues to outplay the level most had probably settled on for the senior. He finished with four points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 33 minutes. On a night UNLV limited Utah State to 32.8 percent shooting and 22.7 percent on 3s — yeah, there were a whole lot of open jumpers missed by the Aggies — Diong more than held his own against Queta.

Finishing things off

It almost slipped away at the end. Sometimes, you just need to learn how to win. How to put a good team away down the stretch. It’s not as if UNLV has known such a situation often.

“That was stressful for sure,” said sophomore forward Moses Wood, who had 10 points and six rebounds in his first start of the season. “We had a couple mistakes there, but at the end of the day, we pulled out the W.

“We’re on a roll now, man. That’s five (straight wins). We’re hot. I feel really good about Wednesday and the rest of the season. I think we’re one of the most dangerous teams right now in the Mountain West.”

Huge win, this. Temperature gauge.

