UNLV dominates inside, snaps losing streak against Aztecs

UNLV junior Shakur Juiston was the best player on the floor Saturday night and because of it and other key contributions, UNLV beat San Diego State for the first time since 2013.

Shakur Juiston spent last year playing basketball at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, a school located on the Arkansas River and home to salt mines since the late 1880s.

He was good enough to be named national Junior College Player of the Year, and anything he knew about the UNLV-San Diego State rivalry, he probably read about or watched on television.

Or …

“I knew nothing about it,” Juiston said. “When I was in junior college, all I worried about was junior college. Our coach said everyone was a rival. Just play the same way all the time. A game is a game, an opponent is an opponent. It didn’t matter who we were playing. It could have been an NBA team. I just love to play.”

Maybe that’s all the Rebels needed.

A kid who with no attachment to recent times.

Juiston was the best player on the floor Saturday night and because of it and other key contributions, UNLV beat the Aztecs for the first time since 2013.

Sometimes, when a season has assumed a weekly roller-coaster ride of wins and losses and ups and downs, when things are going better on the road than at home, you just have to win a big game.

UNLV did by an 88-78 final before an announced gathering of 11,137 — meshing for stretches about as well as it has all season.

San Diego State had won 11 straight in the series, including seven consecutive at the Thomas & Mack.

Sometimes, you just really need to stop the bleeding.

“Really happy for the guys and to get (the streak) off our backs against a phenomenal program that has been well built and sustained over the years,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “It’s going to be fun to continue battling those guys in the future. It’s an incredible relief when you win.

“I think some guys need to know about (such a losing streak) and then you get more out of them from an emotional standpoint. (Juiston) is a journeyman, workmanlike-type guy, so I don’t know how much it would benefit him. He’s a man. He’s a man who has fully bought in and trusts us. So he’s reaping the benefits.”

In 36 minutes, Juiston offered 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals, often the beneficiary of interior passes that pointed directly at a UNLV scout that more than understood how best to attack the Aztecs.

Here’s the thing: San Diego State is in no way close to the defensive side of the last several years, choosing to improve its offensive tempo while absolutely forfeiting some of its stubbornness at the other end. The Aztecs really can’t guard anyone all that well right now. Like, anyone.

In the previous five years, San Diego State held opponents to under 40 percent shooting.

The Rebels on Saturday night shot 56.6 percent, including 68.2 inside the arc.

UNLV coaches saw this on tape, showed their players how best to beat San Diego State’s traps, pointed out all the back-end opportunities and trusted the Rebels to be patient enough to take advantage.

They showed film of NBA teams this week and how players pass at the next level, how they often pass up a good shot for a great one. The Rebels obviously watched intently.

This is the best UNLV has passed inside all season, from guard to guard and guard to big and big to big, the best freshman center Brandon McCoy (21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds in 31 minutes) has found teammates and handled being double-teamed. He was very good.

“Just turning the corner as a team, trying to get better every day on and off the court,” McCoy said. “There have been a couple speed bumps, but we’re in the gym every day.”

Said Brian Dutcher, longtime assistant-turned-head-coach at San Diego State: “Their inside game was dominant. We’re not beating anybody giving up 88 points. (Juiston) was too strong.”

When a streak has reached four years and 11 games and seven straight on your home floor, it’s not just another of 18 Mountain West games. UNLV was the better side from the opening tip Saturday and deservedly began its own streak in the series.

And the best player on the floor had no idea about any of it.

Maybe that’s all the Rebels needed.

